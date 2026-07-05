The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Nick Kurtz would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Nick Kurtz would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

If there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments or on our Discord.

Starting Pitcher

Dean Kremer, Orioles: Kremer came off the IL on Wednesday and looked sharp, allowing one run over six innings against the White Sox. The 30-year-old righty has only been healthy enough to handle three starts for the O's this season, but his 20:3 K:BB over 17 innings is supported by increased usage of his splitter, which is generating a 45.1 percent whiff rate. Kremer's career numbers are mediocre, but the change in his pitch mix at least offers some reason for optimism that the strikeouts are sustainable, even if the 3.18 ERA and 0.88 WHIP aren't. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Patrick Sandoval, Red Sox: Boston needs a fifth starter while Connolly Early is on the shelf, but it's not yet clear whether this will be just a temp gig to get the team through to the other side of the All-Star break, or a lengthier assignment if the young lefty's elbow issue ends up being more serious. Sandoval threw 68 pitches Saturday in a rehab start for Double-A Portland, blanking Altoona over five one-hit innings with a 7:1 K:BB, so he looks just about ready to plug that hole. Sandoval didn't pitch at all in 2025 while recovering from an internal brace procedure on his own elbow, and his 2026 debut was delayed due to bicep tightness, so the veteran southpaw doesn't exactly seem like a reliable long-term solution, but he showed occasional flashes of real upside during his Halos days. Brayan Bello is also in theory an option for the Red Sox, as he's produced a 22:4 K:BB and zero homers allowed over four starts and 18.2 innings at Triple-A since his demotion, but Sandoval seems more likely to get the first shot. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $3

Noah Schultz, White Sox: The promising 22-year-old southpaw also returned from the IL on Wednesday and got matched up against Kremer, and while Schultz struck out seven batters in 4.1 innings, he also walked four and gave up three runs. Early success has given way to a 9.14 ERA over his last five big-league outings, and the league seems to have figured him out pretty quickly, or at least figured out he can't find the zone consistently. Schultz still has plenty of keeper and dynasty appeal, and he gets a two-step this week with home starts against the Red Sox and A's, but until he begins stacking quality outings he'll be a very risky fantasy option. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Ian Seymour, Rays: Have I done a Suddenly Seymour bit yet for the Tampa lefty? If not, it's long overdue, because Seymour is suddenly a viable fantasy hurler. The Rays have been giving him the Ryan Yarbrough treatment, and since the beginning of June he's delivered a 3.33 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB in 27 innings over six appearances (three starts). Despite a low-90s fastball, Seymour's getting solid whiff rates on his sweeper (39.5 percent) and changeup (33.8 percent), and his sinker's the only pitch he uses regularly with xBA above .196. He's lasted at least five innings in three straight outings with a 19:2 K:BB, and if he keeps gobbling up outs like a carnivorous alien plant gobbles up humans, he could be a second-half difference maker on fantasy staffs. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: Rostered

Two-start options, Mon-Sun

Via RotoWire's Probable Pitchers grid

Mike Burrows, Astros (at WAS, at TEX)

Noah Cameron, Royals (vs. PHI, at BAL)

Seth Lugo, Royals (vs. PHI, at BAL)

Jeffrey Springs, Athletics (at DET, at CHW)

Relief Pitcher

Keider Montero, Tigers: Well now, this is interesting. Montero got bumped from the rotation when Jack Flaherty came off the IL, and likely got dropped in a lot of leagues as a result. The Tigers have been using like an old-school fireman though, not a low-leverage long reliever, and the 25-year-old right-hander got a three-inning save Saturday in a 3-0 game. The appearance before that, he worked the 10th and 11th innings against the Yankees and picked up a win. The back of Detroit's bullpen has been a bit of a mess this season, with Kenley Jansen, Kyle Finnegan and Will Vest somehow combining for 14 blown saves already, so creative usage for Montero could help stabilize things. I'm not saying he'll be the second coming of Aurelio Lopez (if you aren't steeped in the old lore, Lopez had four different seasons for Detroit with over 100 innings, double-digit saves and nine or more wins during the Sparky Anderson days), but he could have some surprising value over the final months. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $3

Grant Taylor, White Sox: Chicago still seems reluctant to fully commit to Taylor as its closer, but Seranthony Dominguez hasn't converted a save since June 14, blowing his last two chances, so manager Will Venable might not have much choice. Taylor's had his own struggles of late, but he got his third save of the year Saturday and still boasts a high-90s fastball with a curveball and slider that get plenty of whiffs as well. The future for the 24-year-old righty likely still lies in the rotation as he follows in Garrett Crochet's career footsteps, but for now he's the bext high-leverage relief option on a team fighting for first place in the AL Central. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: Rostered

Tyler Wells, Orioles: Ryan Helsley is back on the IL, so the back of the Baltimore bullpen is in chaos again. Rico Garcia was initially seen as the nominal favorite for save chances, but on Friday he worked the sixth and seventh innings instead as the O's protected a 3-0 lead, with Yennier Cano getting the eighth and Wells handling the ninth for a second straight night. Andrew Kittredge might be in the mix too, and you can't rule out Grant Wolfram getting a matchup save or two as the team's top lefty reliever. If you're desperate for help in the category, though, Wells has been scored upon just once in 11 appearances since the beginning of June (0.63 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB in 14.1 innings over that stretch) and is the one getting the opportunities right now. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Others:

Cristian Javier, Astros 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Catcher

Others:

Brian Serven, Athletics 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Second Base

Romy Gonzalez, Red Sox: The 29-year-old has started five of six games since being activated from the IL, four at DH and one at second base, and it looks for now like he'll see more than a short-side platoon role. Gonzalez's .305/.343/.483 slash line last season with nine homers and six steals in 96 games doesn't seem like a fluke – it came with a 99th percentile hard-hit rate, 95th percentile average exit velocity and 78th percentile barrel rate – and he stands a better chance of making an impact for the Red Sox in the second half than guys like Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Nick Sogard, or even Marcelo Mayer. If Anthony Seigler ever cools off, Gonzalez looks like the next man up as the primary option at the keystone. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team AL: $9

Third Base

Blaze Alexander, Orioles: Coby Mayo's inability to make even semi-consistent contact (41.6 percent strikeout rate since the beginning of June) has resulted in Alexander taking back over at the hot corner for the O's. Over that same period of time, Alexander sports a .351/.410/.541 slash line with two homers and three steals in 26 contests, and while he won't maintain that pace, the only real threat to his starting spot might be external, if Baltimore looks for lineup upgrades at the trade deadline. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Ryan McMahon, Yankees: The 31-year-old came off the IL on Friday and has started two straight games, as the Yankees still prefer to keep Jose Caballero in a super-utility role. McMahon is another prime candidate to lose his job to a trade acquisition, and he simply hasn't figured out how to hit in pinstripes – over 125 games for New York since being picked up from Colorado last year, he's eked out a .209/.290/.349 slash line with just 12 homers and a 32.0 percent strikeout rate. For now, though, he'll keep getting playing time, even if that's the only thing to recommend him. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Anthony Seigler, Red Sox: Seigler won't stop hitting. Over the last 10 games, the unheralded 27-year-old has a .382/.475/.618 slash line with five doubles, a homer, a steal and more walks (five) than strikeouts (four). Seigler's minor-league profile suggests the plate discipline is real, and he has a couple 20-steal seasons on his resume, but it seems inevitable he'll crash back to earth at some point. You might be able to catch the tail end of the hot streak, though. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Josh Smith, Rangers: Called back up Wednesday, Smith's gotten one start in three games at first base but has also come off the bench twice, playing second base and left field, and he seems headed for a strong-side platoon role as a utility option. It's been a tough year at the player for Smith, and he wasn't exactly tearing it up at Triple-A prior to his recall, but the Rangers haven't given up on him yet. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Shortstop

Jacob Gonzalez, White Sox: Munetaka Murakami's getting closer to coming off the IL, but Gonzalez may be hitting too well to come out of the lineup. Over his last nine games, the rookie infielder is batting .406 (13-for-32) with four doubles, a homer, six runs and 12 RBI as the primary first baseman against right-handed pitching. The White Seem very committed to their youth movement, understandable given the standings, so the ultimate loser once Murakami's back might end up being Andrew Benintendi, as he gets squeezed out of DH at-bats. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: Rostered

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, Athletics: With Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom on the shelf and Jeff McNeil looking washed, the A's have playing time available for younger players. Kuroda-Grauer made his big-league debut Monday and has started five straight games, three at third base and two at second base, while going 8-for-18 with two doubles and zero strikeouts. The 23-year-old was a third-round pick in 2024 and has added some power this year to his speed-and-contact profile, so there's legit upside here even if he isn't a big-name prospect. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Zach McKinstry, Tigers: McKinstry's on a nice little run while seeing consistent playing time in the middle infield, posting a .300/.327/.460 slash line over the last 13 games with five extra-base hits, six RBI and eight runs. In most formats the 31-year-old utility player qualifies at second base, third base, shortstop and outfield, and the Tigers seem comfortable with him defensively in the middle infield until Gleyber Torres is ready to return. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Alika Williams, Athletics: Williams is the other main beneficiary of the holes in the A's lineup right now. The 27-year-old has started nine straight games at shortstop, going 9-for-32 (.281) with two doubles, a homer and a less exciting 1:12 BB:K. The former Pirate is an adequate fill-in for Wilson, but he's not a long-term option. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Others:

Cameron Cauley, Rangers 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Outfield

Evan Carter, Rangers: Carter is back in his usual strong-side platoon role in center field after his latest injury, going 5-for-12 in five games with a solo homer. The 23-year-old has a career-high seven home runs this season in 71 games while going 10-for-10 on steal attempts, but he still strikes out too much relative to how weak his contact is (32nd percentile hard-hit rate, 29th percentile AEV) to be a reliable fantasy contributor. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Trent Grisham, Yankees: The 29-year-old came off the IL on Friday and promptly homered, and the Yankees need him to re-discover his 2025 form as quickly as possible. He seemed on his before straining his hamstring in June, and over his last 16 games sandwiched around the absence he's delivered a .355/.423/.565 slash line with three home runs and four steals. If he got cut loose while he was hurt, Grisham should be a priority add. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: Rostered

Josh Lowe, Angels: Lowe really doesn't want to go back to the minors – which, fair, given the Angels' cheapskate ways when it comes to facilities and such. Over nine games since returning to the 26-man roster, the 28-year-old is batting .370 (10-for-27) with two doubles, two doubles and a respectable six strikeouts. Lowe's always had the athletic tools – that 20-homer, 32-steal season in 2023 was no fluke – but he needs to make more consistent contact to get to them. So far, so good. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team AL: $9

Tristan Peters, White Sox: Peters is one of those guys who seems like he's on my list of potential writeups every week just because his roster rates remain way too low for his playing time (just three percent on Yahoo and 1.7 percent on ESPN), but those numbers are looking really egregious right about now. The 26-year-old is taking a seven-game hitting streak into Sunday, and over his last 12 contests he sports a .326/.348/.488 slash line with four doubles, a homer and a steal. Peters has modest power-speed upside and has started getting starts against left-handed pitching rather than being limited strictly to a strong-side platoon role. Even in shallower leagues with normal roster depth, there's simply no good reason he should still be on waivers. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Colby Thomas, Athletics: Thomas started six straight games in an outfield corner before getting a breather Saturday, going 6-for-20 (.300) during that stretch with a couple homers and a steal. The 25-year-old has put up good numbers at Las Vegas the last few years but that hasn't yet resulted in much production on the big-league roster. With Soderstrom out, though, Thomas is getting a real chance to show what he can do, and the drop in his strikeout rate at both levels in 2026 is definitely encouraging. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Others:

Zach Dezenzo, Astros 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Jeremiah Jackson, Orioles 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Yohendrick Pinango, Blue Jays 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Victor Robles, Mariners 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

LaMonte Wade, Astros 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1