The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Nick Kurtz would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Nick Kurtz would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

If there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments or on our Discord.

Starting Pitcher

Sam Aldegheri, Angels: Aldegheri has been a fringy prospect for the Halos since being part of the 2024 trade that sent Carlos Estevez to the Phillies, and having to pitch in Salt Lake hasn't helped his Triple-A numbers. The 24-year-old southpaw has looked pretty good since joining the big-league roster at the beginning of June, however, posting a 0.79 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB in 11.1 innings over three appearances, including one start. With Jack Kochanowicz now lost for the year and Yusei Kikuchi out until at least the All-Star break, Aldegheri has a clear path to establishing himself at the back of the rotation. He doesn't have premium stuff, working with a low-90s fastball, cutter and changeup while sprinkling in a slider against lefties and a curve against righties, but the cutter is a new pitch for him and he's changed the shape of his slider to get more movement, so he might have a deep enough arsenal to turn a lineup over a couple times on a consistent basis. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Shane Bieber, Blue Jays: The 31-year-old right-hander's last season with ace-like numbers, 2022, is fading in the rear view mirror, but Bieber still has enough theoretical upside to be worth snatching up before he comes off the IL, rather than waiting for him to prove himself. After tossing five scoreless innings Thursday in his most recent rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo, he looks to be on track to stretch out a bit more in one final outing before joining the Toronto rotation. Bieber looked at least solid down the stretch and in the postseason last year, and while the circumstances of him locking in the player option on his contract this winter and then beginning 2026 on the IL are highly sus -- he was initially shut down with what was called a sore forearm in the spring but then referred to as elbow inflammation after he was placed on the injured list in late March – if he stays healthy, he should still be good for 15 or so starts with valuable ratios the rest of the way. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Slade Cecconi, Guardians: The 26-year-old righty has turned things around after a bumpy beginning to the season. Cecconi hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last seven starts dating back to May 7, posting a 3.16 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB in 37 innings. He'll take that momentum into a two-step this week, getting road starts in Milwaukee and Houston, but he could be more than just a streaming option over the second half of the season. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Walbert Urena, Angels: Urena continues to surprise, allowing two runs or fewer in seven of eight starts since the calendar flipped to May while posting a 1.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 42:23 K:BB in 44 innings. The 22-year-old righty hums in his four-seamer and two-seamer at about 97 mph while also leaning on a changeup with a 35.5 percent whiff rate and mixing in a sweeper, and while it isn't necessarily a premium arsenal when combined with a 13.6 percent walk rate, a hard-hit rate in the 83rd percentile and a groundball rate in the 86th percentile can paper over other ills. Urena also lines up for a two-start week, on the road in Arizona and against the A's in Sacramento, making this a good time to pluck him off waivers if your league-mates remain skeptical. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: Rostered

Others:

Jake Bennett, Red Sox 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Joey Estes, Athletics 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Trey Gibson, Orioles 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Max Scherzer, Blue Jays 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Two-start options, Mon-Sun

Via RotoWire's Probable Pitchers grid

J.T. Ginn, Athletics (vs. PIT, vs. LAA)

Mike Paredes, Twins (at TEX, at ARI)

Jack Perkins, Athletics (vs. PIT, vs. LAA)

Brandon Young, Orioles (at SEA, at LAD)

Relief Pitcher

Elvis Alvarado, Athletics: I'm still not sure any A's relievers is going to reach double-digit saves this season, but Alvarado's making a strong case to be more than an occasional closer. The right-hander has two of the team's last three saves, and since being called back up at the beginning of June he's given up one hit and zero runs over 5.1 innings in four appearances with an 11:0 K:BB. Alvarado's been erratic since making his big-league debut last season, but a 98.7 mph four-seamer and a slider with a 45.2 percent whiff rate are a nice foundation for a high-leverage arsenal. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Others:

Mason Barnett, Athletics 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Catcher

Jonah Heim, Athletics: Heim has been enjoying the cozy stadiums the A's have been playing in of late. The veteran catcher has homered twice in 11 plate appearances during this past week's residence in Las Vegas, and before that he left Wrigley Field with the wind blowing out and hit another homer at Sutter Health Park. All told, Heim is slashing .321/.387/.821 over his last 10 games with two doubles, four homers, six RBI and eight runs, and that surge is earning him time at DH while Brent Rooker is on the shelf. He's shown this kind of power before, slugging 34 homers for the Rangers in 2022-23, and while he won't supplant Shea Langeliers as the A's starting catcher, there is playing time for Heim in the short term. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays: Out since the first week of the season due to a fractured thumb, Kirk returned to the lineup Friday and promptly banged out three hits with a double and two RBI. The 27-year-old catcher can supply good offensive numbers while shouldering a heavy workload, but he may not have to with Brandon Valenzuela having proven to be a solid option in Kirk's absence. Kirk will still be the starter, but he may start just two of every three games the rest of the way instead of five of every six. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: $21

Jhonny Pereda, Mariners: Pereda's worked his way into a timeshare with Mitch Garver thanks to a nine-game hitting streak that has seen him bat .364 (12-for-33) with a homer, three RBI and four runs in 34 plate appearances. Cal Raleigh should be back soon, but Pereda may be showing enough to stick around – Garver is a 35-year-old with a .634 OPS since 2024, a poor defensive reputation, and a contract that's up at the end of the season. Pereda does have a minor-league option remaining, but if he's providing value with his bat as well as his glove, Seattle might well decide to keep him around and risk losing Garver on waivers rather than prioritizing organizational depth over immediate performance. (We just saw the same calculus at play in Toronto with Valenzuela and Tyler Heineman.) 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Others:

Logan Porter, Angels 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

First Base

Trey Mancini, Angels: The 34-year-old has already made one comeback from cancer, but it looked like his career might be done when he failed to catch on with a club in 2024 and then spent the first half 2025 at Triple-A Reno in the Diamondbacks' system before opting out of his deal and taking the rest of the season off. Mancini decided to try again, signing a minor-league deal with the Angels this winter, and injuries opened up a spot on the 26-man roster for him in early June. Mancini's appeared in four of five games at first base, going 4-for-12 with four RBI, but with Nolan Schanuel healthy he might be stuck falling into a short-side platoon role. Over the last two years while playing in some very friendly Triple-A parks he's slashed .295/.375/.500 over 558 PAs with 22 homers, and Mancini's perseverance makes for an inspiring story if nothing else. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Second Base

Nick Madrigal, Angels: Madrigal's seen a nearly full-time role over the last week or so while bouncing between second base, third base and DH, batting .435 (10-for-23) with a steal, two RBI and seven runs. The 29-year-old's skill set remains mostly unchanged from his Chicago days, as the 29-year-old is still a plus contact hitter with no power and a little speed. It's hard to see Madrigal as anything other than a temp on a team that has the second-worst record in the AL and which should be focused on the future, but on the other hand, he's probably an upgrade on Adam Frazier if the Halos insist on having a guy with that skill set on the roster. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Christian Moore, Angels: Speaking of things the Angels should be doing, Moore's making a strong case for another audition in the majors. Still just 23 years old, the 2024 first-round pick was rushed to the big leagues last year, the way most of the organization's first-round picks are, and stumbled to a .198/.284/.370 slash line with a 33.7 percent strikeout rate. Moore has looked much better in 2026 in his second crack at Triple-A, slashing .317/.456/.546 with improved plate discipline and more hard contact. He's been playing second base, third base and left field for Salt Lake, suggesting his future could be as a super-utility player. When that future has a chance to begin is the big question, but retreads like Madrigal and Donovan Walton shouldn't be obstacles for someone with Moore's upside. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $3

Others:

Raynel Delgado, Astros 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Cody Freeman, Rangers 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Third Base

Blaze Alexander, Orioles: It's getting harder for the O's to justify keeping Alexander out of the lineup. Over his last 16 games, the 27-year-old utility player is slashing an absurd .465/.510/.721 with five doubles, two homers, one steal, seven runs and 13 RBI. He's played every position except catcher and first base this season, while Coby Mayo fights to keep his batting average above .200 and Jackson Holliday struggles to contribute much of anything. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Max Muncy, Athletics: Activated from the IL on Monday, Muncy has started four of the A's last five games at third base, but all four starts came against left-handed pitching, leaving some question what his actual role will be. Zack Gelof's been playing well and Jacob Wilson is also back from the IL, while even Alika Williams has been contributing of late. The weak link on the infield would seem to be Jeff McNeil, who's seen only four PAs since Muncy returned. Muncy was fading prior to suffering a fractured hand in late April, and he remains a risky fantasy option, albeit one with upside if you can time his hot streaks right. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Others:

Miles Mastrobuoni, Mariners 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Shortstop

Denzer Guzman, Angels: The 22-year-old Guzman was having a breakout year at Triple-A Salt Lake when he got the call to the majors Monday, slashing .336/.403/.571 with 12 homers and nine steals in 58 games with a career-best 17.9 percent strikeout rate. He's started four of five games at third base, and after an 0-for-10 start, he's gone 4-for-8 in the last two contests with a double, a steal and three RBI. Yoan Moncada may not be back until August, if he makes it back at all this year, so the door is wide open for Guzman to make the starting job at the hot corner his own. This just in from the Fun With Small Samples Department – Guzman's 74.2 mph average bat speed would put in just outside the top 50 in MLB in about the 74th percentile, keeping company with guys like Ivan Herrera and Bryce Harper. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Chase Meidroth, White Sox: Prior to an 0-for-3 showing against the Dodgers on Saturday, Meidroth has reached base safely in 22 straight games, slashing .321/.387/.440 over that stretch with two homers, one steal, 12 runs and 13 RBI. The 24-year-old is hitting for a little more power than he did as a rookie last year – he's tied his career high of five homers in 220 fewer plate appearances – but he isn't running as much, which is a disappointment given his on-base skills. His value is obviously much higher in OBP formats, where he's likely not available, but in traditional 5x5 roto Meidroth may still be slipping through the cracks. If you specifically needs a boost in runs, he should be a prime target. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Taylor Walls, Rays: Walls is having one of his occasional bursts of fantasy value, swiping a bag in four of the last six games and batting .333 (8-for-24) over his last 10. Tampa still hasn't found a better option at shortstop than the 29-year-old, and his elite glove at least gives the team some stability at the position, even if his offensive contributions are sporadic at best. Still, if you need speed and don't care if you don't get any power along with it, Walls could help in the short term. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: Rostered

Others:

Gabriel Arias, Guardians 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Alika Williams, Athletics 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Outfield

Carlos Cortes, Athletics: The A's have faced a rash of southpaws over the last week, so Cortes has mainly stayed on the bench even with Brent Rooker sidelined. That should change this week – the A's have seven games, all at home, and six of them are against right-handed SPs. Cortes is slashing .293/.385/.473 in that split this season, and he won't have to worry about fighting for playing time against better defenders like Lawrence Butler. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Jasson Dominguez, Yankees: Dominguez is staring at his best chance yet to establish himself as a big-league regular. Aaron Judge is out until after the All-Star break with a stress fracture in his rib cage, while Trent Grisham's on the shelf with a hamstring strain and ever-fragile Giancarlo Stanton is back to having no ETA for his return from a calf issue. Dominguez missed over a month himself with a shoulder injury after a hard collision with the outfield wall, but he went yard off Kevin Gausman in his return to action Saturday, which is definitely encouraging. The 23-year-old still has just a .245/.322/.400 slash line in about a full season's worth of MLB plate appearances, but his .323/.394/.497 career line at Triple-A with 12 homers and 28 steals in just 82 games highlights his upside. 12-team Mixed: $7; 15-team Mixed: $15; 12-team AL: $25

Kameron Misner, Royals: Kyle Isbel's foot issue has thrown KC's center field picture wide open, and Misner could be taking advantage. A competitive-balance pick ahead of the second round for the Marlins in 2019, the 28-year-old has always struck out too much to take advantage of his physical tools, and both Miami and Tampa Bay eventually gave up trying to get him to make enough contact to get by. Acquired by the Royals over the winter, Misner seems to have figured something out at Triple-A Omaha, slashing .276/.373/.547 with 13 homers and 11 steals in 59 games, along with a 27.0 percent strikeout rate that still isn't great, but isn't all the way into the red. In three starts since being called up to replace Isbel, he's gone 4-for-9 with an encouraging 1:2 BB:K. Misner will likely handle the strong side of a platoon with Lane Thomas initially, but of the two he's the one more likely to seize the starting job outright. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Braden Montgomery, White Sox: The week's top prospect promotion in the AL, Montgomery began the year at Double-A Birmingham and got bumped to Triple-A Charlotte after delivering a 1.035 OPS in 27 games. He didn't slow down in the International League, slashing .299/.406/.458 through 28 games for Charlotte before making his MLB debut Tuesday, and over his first four contests for the White Sox he's gone 4-for-15 with two doubles and a homer. Montgomery was one of the big prizes in the haul Chicago got from Boston for Garrett Crochet, and the 23-year-old offers a classic high-power, high-OBP profile that will be right at home in right field, which is where he's gotten all four of his big-league starts so far. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: $21

Jose Siri, Angels: Jorge Soler's injury has opened the door for Siri to get regular playing time, and over nine games and 32 PAs in June so far he's slashing .333/.400/.593 with a double, two homers, six runs and 10 RBI. The 30-year-old won't keep up that pace, but he's always had intriguing power-speed potential and did slug 43 homers with 26 steals in 2023-24 for the Rays. He also hit .203 over those two seasons with a 37.0 percent strikeout rate, however, which is why he's now a bench player with the Angels. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Ryan Vilade, Rays: The 27-year-old journeyman has played for five different Triple-A teams since 2022, but Vilade seems to have found a home in Tampa. Initially viewed as a short-side platoon option, he['s started to get a little work against RHP and held his own, and his .291/.356/.447 slash line in 41 big-league games this season with three homers and three steals is roughly in line with what he did at Durham in 2025. With Jake Fraley and Jonny DeLuca both on the shelf, Vilade appears to be the Rays' best option in right field right now. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Others:

Nick Loftin, Royals 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Joey Loperfido, Astros 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Everson Pereira, White Sox 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Davis Schneider, Blue Jays 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Austin Slater, Rays 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Myles Straw, Blue Jays 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Lane Thomas, Royals 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2