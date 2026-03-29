The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Nick Kurtz would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Nick Kurtz would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

If there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments or on our Discord.

Starting Pitcher

Mick Abel, Twins: Zebby Matthews was expected to emerge with a rotation spot this spring, but instead he got thoroughly out-pitched by Abel in camp, and it's the former Phillie who's claimed the fifth starter spot. Abel delivered a 23:3 K:BB over 18 Grapefruit League innings with a 2.00 ERA, but it's the improved control that's the intriguing thing for his fantasy potential – the 24-year-old right-hander walked 16 batters over 39 innings in the majors last season, and issued 40 free passes in 98.1 frames at Triple-A. If he's learned to find the strike zone more often, he has the stuff to put together a breakout given his 96 mph four-seamer and plus curve, which had a 37.5 percent whiff rate in the big leagues in 2025, as well as a sinker and slider. He'll get a two-start week to begin his 2026 campaign, lining up to face the Royals on the road and the Rays at home, neither of which is a particularly daunting matchup on paper. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Joe Boyle, Rays: Ryan Pepiot's sudden bout of hip inflammation opened up a rotation spot for Boyle to begin the season, and the 26-year-old righty produced a quality start in his first 2026 outing, holding the Cards to two runs on six innings with a 4:0 K:BB. Given Boyle's long-standing control issues, that goose egg in the walks column is very, very interesting. His stuff's never been in question, as his 97-98 mph four-seamer is complemented by a slider and splitter, but he also went to a sinker and sweeper often against St. Louis. If he now sports a five-pitch mix and better control, Boyle will be very hard to dislodge from the rotation when Pepiot gets healthy, and it's not like Nick Martinez and Steven Matz can't easily shift to the bullpen. His next start is set to come on the road against the Twins as well, so even if he proves to be just a short-term option, he's got at least one more favorable matchup in the chamber. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team AL: $9

Ryan Johnson, Angels: I sometimes wonder why the Angels bother to have minor-league affiliates at all. Johnson, a second-round pick in the 2024 draft who didn't pitch in the minors immediately after being selected 74th overall, surprisingly made the big-league bullpen out of camp last year and unsurprisingly looked overmatched in his first 14.2 professional innings. He eventually got sent all the way down to High-A in May to get stretched back out as a starter. The right-hander out of Dallas Baptist dominated the Northwest League with a 1.88 ERA and 65:10 K:BB in 57.1 innings, and that might be all the development the Halos think he needs, because here he is again set to make the initial 26-man roster, this time in the rotation with Grayson Rodriguez (arm) and Alek Manoah (finger) on the shelf. Johnson looked good in the Cactus League with an 18:4 K:BB over 16.2 innings, and his splitter appears to have taken a big step forward, giving him another viable out pitch to go with his sweeper, while the deception in his delivery allows his four-seamer to play up a bit. Even if he winds up back in the bullpen, he could find himself in a useful fantasy role given the unsettled high-leverage situation, but he'll begin his time in the rotation with a two-step, although not a promising one – on the road against the Cubs, and at home against the Mariners. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $3

Jacob Latz, Rangers: The battle between Latz and Kumar Rocker for the fifth starter role ended up being lost by Jacob deGrom, who got held back due to neck stiffness. Latz wasn't fully stretched out for his first start of the season but still shut out the Phillies over four no-hit innings with a 3:1 K:BB. The 29-year-old southpaw struggled this spring, both with his results and his velocity, but Saturday's effective outing wiped all that away, at least for now. If Rocker stumbles in his first kick at the can, Latz might be the one sticking around in the rotation when deGrom is cleared for his season debut. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $3

Eric Lauer, Blue Jays: Attrition hit the Toronto rotation hard this spring. Shane Bieber was held back due to concerns about his forearm, and then both Jose Berrios (elbow) and Trey Yesavage (shoulder) wound up on the IL to begin the year. That puts Lauer back where he wants to be, in a starting role. The veteran southpaw had more success last year out of the bullpen, but as a starter he still delivered a respectable 3.77 ERA and 74:18 K:BB in 74 innings, although his 14 homers allowed is a definite red flag. It's not yet clear when any of the injured guys will be ready for their 2026 debuts, and the Jays' pitching depth has been pushed about as far as it can go, so Lauer should be locked into a rotation spot for at least the first few turns regardless of how he performs. He also lines up for a fairly cushy early schedule, with the White Sox and Twins on his docket following Sunday's start against the A's. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Cody Ponce, Blue Jays: The 31-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2021, but after a successful stint in the KBO in 2025, Ponce signed a three-year deal with Toronto this winter to bolster their rotation depth. He's gained velocity since he was last in North America and has added one of those new-fangled kick-changes to his arsenal, so there's reason for optimism here. Ponce also begins his Blue Jays tenure with a two-start week, at home against the woeful Rockies before facing the White Sox on the road, and then he gets the Twins back in Toronto the following week. That's about as cushy a re-introduction to MLB as you could ask for. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Kumar Rocker, Rangers: The 26-year-old right-hander remains a frustrating blend of upside and inconsistency, but with deGrom getting a late start to his campaign, the Rangers will have to let Rocker sink or swim out of the gate. I still believe in him in the long term, to be clear; he just seems like the kind of prospect who's going to have a very bumpy path to being a reliably useful fantasy asset. Rocker produced a 14:3 K:BB over 12.2 Cactus League innings this spring, and his focus in camp has been on building confidence in his changeup as an effective complement to his otherwise hard arsenal (four-seamer, two-seamer, slider and cutter). The tools are there for Rocker to break out if it all finally comes together, but an early stumble could hand the fifth starter job to Jacob Latz once deGrom is cleared to return. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Others:

Emerson Hancock, Mariners - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Jack Kochanowicz, Angels - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Steven Matz, Rays - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Two-start options, Mon-Sun

Via RotoWire's Probable Pitchers grid

Chris Bassitt, Orioles (vs. TEX, at PIT)

Aaron Civale, Athletics (at ATL, vs. HOU)

Jack Leiter, Rangers (at BAL, vs. CIN)

Davis Martin, White Sox (at MIA, vs. TOR)

Nick Martinez, Rays (at MIL, at MIN)

Lance McCullers, Astros (vs. BOS, at ATH)

Parker Messick, Guardians (at LAD, vs. CHC)

Justin Verlander, Tigers (at ARI, vs. STL)

Relief Pitcher

Bryan Baker / Garrett Cleavinger, Rays: Griffin Jax has been a disaster to start the season, blowing his first two save chances with an 18.00 ERA and a 0:1 K:BB, and Kevin Cash may need to look elsewhere in the ninth until he finds his form. Baker, a righty, and Cleavinger, a lefty, represent the two most likely replacements in the current Tampa bullpen. Baker has something of a breakout early last season as a setup man for the O's before fading and getting traded to the Rays, while Cleavinger's coming off a career-best campaign that included 22 holds and a 2.35 ERA. Jax hasn't lost his job yet, so these are both speculative plays, but Cleavinger was potentially in the mix anyway if the Rays were going back to a committee approach in the ninth. Edwin Uceta looms as another option once he's healthy though, and big arms like Hunter Bigge are a phone call away at Triple-A. Baker – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2 / Cleavinger – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $3

Lucas Erceg, Royals: Carlos Estevez's awful spring turned into an awful 2026 debut Saturday, and while he went for X-rays after the game after being hit by a comebacker, it's the 4-5 mph velocity loss that's the giant red flag for the right-hander. If Estevez gets removed from the closer role, Matt Strahm could be an option against lefty-heavy lineups, but Erceg should be the biggest beneficiary. The right-hander's big fastball and plus slider have always painted him as a Potential Future Closer, and the future might be now for the 30-year-old. In competitive leagues where every save matters, you probably can't afford to wait for Erceg to get his first ninth-inning chance to pounce. 12-team Mixed: $1 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Jordan Romano, Angels: Romano's sort of the last man standing in the Halos bullpen, at least among those with any kind of claim to ninth-inning work. Ben Joyce, Kirby Yates and even forever bridesmaid Robert Stephenson are all on the IL to begin the season, so there's little in the way of Romano taking the job and running with it. He converted his first save chance successfully Thursday and then delivered another clean ninth with a four-run lead Friday, and while he hasn't regained his lost velocity from his Blue Jay salad days, the 32-year-old right-hander is getting opportunities – and opportunity is always worth more than raw stuff when it comes to hunting for saves. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: $15

Cole Sands, Twins: Sands got Minnesota's first save of the season Saturday, posting a 2:1 K:BB in a clean inning, and it looks like he'll be manager Derek Shelton's top choice in the ninth to begin the year. Taylor Rogers could also be in the mix against lefty-heavy lineups, and nothing about Sands' arsenal stands out, but if the Twins had better options to close they would have been traded by now. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: $15

Others:

Drew Pomeranz, Angels - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Taylor Rogers, Twins - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Matt Strahm, Royals - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Catcher

Edgar Quero, White Sox: With Kyle Teel likely out until mid-April due to a hamstring injury, Quero will be the top backstop for the White Sox to begin the season. The 22-year-old switch hitter was already going to see fairly regular at-bats between C and DH, but Teel's injury gives him a more secure floor on that front. Quero had a decent spring, batting .300 in 50 Cactus League at-bats with a homer, and at this stage of his career he's more about his hit tool and contact than power, giving him some rare batting average upside for a No. 2 fantasy catcher. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

First Base

Coby Mayo, Orioles: Half the Baltimore infield began the season on the IL with Jordan Westburg and Jackson Holliday both on the mend, and that's given Mayo another chance to prove he belongs. The 24-year-old had a strong finish to 2025, slashing .301/.393/.548 in September with five homers in 24 games, and his upside's never been in doubt, only his ability to make adjustments in the majors. Mayo batted .412 in 34 Grapefruit League at-bats, and he should see regular playing time at the hot corner out of the gate. If he keeps hitting, the O's may some a tough decision to make once Westburg is healthy. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Second Base

Leo Rivas, Mariners: Rivas is covering short for the M's while J.P. Crawford is on the mend, and the 28-year-old switch hitter has gotten on base three times in three games to begin the season with a triple. He could chip in some short-term steals while he's a lineup regular, and his versatility could keep him in the mix around the infield once Crawford is back, especially at second base. Seattle is committed to giving Cole Young every chance to make that spot his own, but the 22-year-old has struck out seven times in 11 at-bats to begin the year. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $3

Others:

Brice Matthews, Astros - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Third Base

Marcelo Mayer, Red Sox: After dallying with the likes of Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Kristian Campbell this spring, the Red Sox finally circled back and made Mayer their starting second baseman to begin the season. The 23-year-old didn't exactly force the issue, batting .214 in camp, but his 8:8 BB:K is much more encouraging after he stumbled to an 8:41 BB:K in 44 games during his big-league debut last year. Mayer has yet to put everything together after being the fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft, but the tools are all there, and he's come out firing the season with two doubles as part of a 3-for-7 showing in two games. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Oswald Peraza, Angels: The Halos made the smarter choice for once, electing to give 25-year-old Peraza a long look at second base rather than 34-year-old retread Adam Frazier. Peraza's responded by going 4-for-11 with a homer in three games, although he has struck out five times too. The former Yankee has shown some fantasy potential in the minors, and a 10-20 kind of season is certainly possible if he hangs onto the job at the keystone. Whether he does will probably depend more on Christian Moore's development than Peraza's own production, though. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Others:

Ben Williamson, Rays - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Shortstop

Kevin McGonigle, Tigers: While Konnor Griffin fell short in his bid to make the Pirates' roster, there's still an elite shortstop prospect beginning the year in the majors, and that's McGonigle. The 21-year-old went 4-for-5 with two doubles in his MLB debut, and he's bounced between third base and shortstop as the Tigers find playing time for all their key pieces in the early going. In the long run, the Tigers may have to decide whether they'd rather have Javier Baez's defense and awful plate discipline (1:46 BB:K in 48 games after the All-Star break last year) at short, or McGonigle's better bat and unproven fielding skills, especially if someone like Colt Keith gets hot. McGonigle should play somewhere on the infield just about every day, though, as long as he isn't looking overmatched. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: $21

Carson Williams, Rays: The 22-year-old opened the season as the Rays' starting shortstop with Taylor Walls out until at least mid-April with an oblique strain. Williams has struggled to make contact during his brief career, muting his power-speed profile, but his 1:6 BB:K through 29 Grapefruit League plate appearances this spring wasn't awful, and he's followed it up by going 2-for-9 with two strikeouts in two starts. If Williams locks down the starting job and doesn't give it back, he'll be a batting average risk, but he could also hit for double digits in homers and steals, with a 15-15 or even 20-20 campaign not off the table. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Outfield

Chase DeLauter, Guardians: DeLauter's massive start to the season – four homers in three games – will ensure he gets snapped up this weekend in any league where he's still available, but his profile hasn't really changed. The 24-year-old has always had big-time upside despite his odd swing mechanics, but it's his inability to stay healthy that's held him back, and three healthy starts doesn't erase years of minor-league IL stints. DeLauter hasn't played any more than 66 games in any of his three pro campaigns, and he'll be a gamble until he shows he's moved past those issues. Big upside gambles are sort of what FAAB is for, though. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: $15

Richie Palacios, Rays: With Gavin Lux on the IL to begin the year, Palacios looks like he's work on the strong side of a platoon at second base, with Ben Williamson on the short side. Palacios also has a more interesting fantasy profile, having gone 19-for-20 on steal attempts over 92 games in 2024, while Williamson has yet to show he can provide anything more than empty batting average. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Others:

Jeremiah Jackson, Orioles - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

CJ Kayfus, Guardians - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Joey Loperfido, Astros - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Nathan Lukes, Blue Jays - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Luke Raley, Mariners - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3