Announcing RotoWire's New Navigation

We introduced new navigation for RotoWire today which allows for quicker access to features deep in the website while at the same time highlighting what's new and making your most-visited pages easily accessible.

Each area of the navigation features a "For You" section that includes your most recently visited pages in that section. For example, if you use our MLB ADP Report frequently during baseball draft season, it will be high on your list. Later that summer when you are managing your fantasy baseball teams and not drafting, in-season pages you frequently access, such as Probable Pitchers, will be at the top of that list.

You can also search in the upper right of each section for a page or tool and quickly find it. The "My Leagues" area of each sport also gives you quick access to the leagues you have uploaded into our excellent tool for managing your teams. The navigation takes over the full page, but you can quickly close the navigation with a "Close Menu" button in the upper right or by clicking on the top navigation area again.

We moved from a drop-down navigation last summer with more of our readers visiting our site from mobile devices. It also eliminated a hover function on desktop that was problematic. The new iteration of the navigation has improved upon that concept. However, based on your feedback we made several improvements. The navigation version we launched last summer removed the sub navigation and many expressed that it became harder to find pages. We also had requests for the navigation to include personal preferences for favorite pages. We took this feedback to heart and came up with a version we hope provides a solution for both issues.

We've tested out the new design on most browsers and devices, but there could be some that cause problems. Please let us know if you encounter any issues.

Lastly, we want to hear your feedback. Do you like it? Too confusing? Did you find a bug? What could we do to make it even better? We want to hear your thoughts, so please respond in the comments below.

