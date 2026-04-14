Best +EV MLB Bet Today: OddsJam's +EV Tool Found an Edge on this MLB Prop

OddsJam's +EV betting tool flagged this Jordan Walker player prop as the most valuable MLB bet of the day. Take Walker at +140 at this book rather than -105 at another.

Jordan Walker Over 1.5 Total Bases at +140 on BetMGM is one of the cleanest +EV MLB props today. While BetMGM is giving it to you at that price, FanDuel is offering the same bet at -105. This is exactly what a mispriced line looks like, and it won't stay this way long.

+EV Edge: 8.64%

8.64% BetMGM Price: +140 $100 Bet = $240 Payout

+140 FanDuel Price: -105 $100 Bet = $195 Payout

-105 Payout Difference: +$45

This is only possible using the OddsJam +EV tool. The cutting-edge app scans millions of odds every second to find prices like this one. It's impossible to execute manually what OddsJam allows you to do with the click of a button.

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Best Positive EV MLB Prop Today: Jordan Walker o1.5 Total Bases (+140)

OddsJam pegs the no-vig fair price on this prop at +121. That means the true implied probability of Walker hitting 1.5 or more total bases sits around 45.7%. FanDuel is offering -105, which implies roughly 51.22%, but that gap doesn't reflect superior probability modeling on FanDuel's part. It reflects a soft number that hasn't been corrected yet.

Here's how the +EV Betting Tool analyzes Walker o1.5 Bases:

At 8.60% expected value on a 1-unit bet, you're looking at $8.60 of expected profit for every $100 wagered over a large sample. That's not a lottery ticket. That's an edge you execute every time you find it. The book to beat here is BetMGM – that's where you place this bet.

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Market Analysis on This Bet

The market width on this prop is 38 cents – a wide spread that screams disagreement. When sharp books and soft books are this far apart, it almost always means the soft book (FanDuel) is behind on the adjustment. The consensus no-vig number has already moved, and FanDuel hasn't caught up. A 38-cent market isn't a debate – it's an opportunity. These are the positive expected value MLB bets that build long-term ROI.

OddsJam Found This MLB +EV Bet: Here's Why That Matters

OddsJam scans hundreds of markets across every major sportsbook in real time. It doesn't guess at edges, it calculates them. This +EV bet today surfaced because OddsJam identified the spread between FanDuel's soft -140 and the true no-vig price of -121 before the market corrected. That's the entire value of the tool: finding these windows before they close. Most bettors never see these opportunities. By the time lines are discussed publicly, the edge is often already gone.

Why Jordan Walker Is the Right Bet Right Now

Walker has logged 2 or more total bases in 8 of his last 10 games, including 4 or more in six of his last seven. He's hit Over 1.5 in seven consecutive games. He is the hottest hitter in baseball right now – full stop.

Tonight he draws LHP Joey Cantillo, who leans on a fastball/changeup combination more than 78% of the time. Those are exactly the two pitches Walker is absolutely demolishing. Against left-handed fastballs, Walker is hitting .750 with a 2.25 SLG and 1.50 ISO. Against left-handed changeups, he's hitting .600 with a 1.40 SLG. Cantillo is not built to stop what Walker is doing right now.

Add 13 MPH winds blowing out to left at Busch Stadium and 86-degree heat – both factors that inflate total bases – and the park is practically co-signing this bet.

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Bet This Positive EV MLB Prop Now

These +EV MLB bets today are perishable. FanDuel will adjust. The edge closes. Every minute you wait is a minute that number moves closer to fair value. Head to BetMGM, play Jordan Walker Over 1.5 Total Bases at 1 unit, and let the math do its work.