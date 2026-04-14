Best +EV MLB Bet Today: OddsJam's +EV Tool Found an Edge on this MLB Prop

OddsJam's +EV betting tool flagged this Jordan Walker player prop as the most valuable MLB bet of the day. Take Walker at +140 at this book rather than -105 at another.
Updated on April 14, 2026 2:20PM EST
Best +EV MLB Bet Today: OddsJam's +EV Tool Found an Edge on this MLB Prop
Updated on April 14, 2026 2:20PM EST
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Jordan Walker Over 1.5 Total Bases at +140 on BetMGM is one of the cleanest +EV MLB props today. While BetMGM is giving it to you at that price, FanDuel is offering the same bet at -105. This is exactly what a mispriced line looks like, and it won't stay this way long.

  • +EV Edge: 8.64%
  • BetMGM Price: +140
    • $100 Bet = $240 Payout
  • FanDuel Price: -105
    • $100 Bet = $195 Payout
  • Payout Difference: +$45

This is only possible using the OddsJam +EV tool. The cutting-edge app scans millions of odds every second to find prices like this one. It's impossible to execute manually what OddsJam allows you to do with the click of a button. 

Sign up below to start betting using Positive EV and maintain long-term, sustainable sports betting profits.

Best Positive EV MLB Prop Today: Jordan Walker o1.5 Total Bases (+140)

OddsJam pegs the no-vig fair price on this prop at +121. That means the true implied probability of Walker hitting 1.5 or more total bases sits around 45.7%. FanDuel is offering -105, which implies roughly 51.22%, but that gap doesn't reflect superior probability modeling on FanDuel's part. It reflects a soft number that hasn't been corrected yet.

Here's how the +EV Betting Tool analyzes Walker o1.5 Bases:

At 8.60% expected value on a 1-unit bet, you're looking at $8.60 of expected profit for every $100 wagered over a large sample. That's not a lottery ticket. That's an edge you execute every time you find it. The book to beat here is BetMGM – that's where you place this bet.

📲 Check out RotoWire's favorite BetMGM picks today

Market Analysis on This Bet

The market width on this prop is 38 cents – a wide spread that screams disagreement. When sharp books and soft books are this far apart, it almost always means the soft book (FanDuel) is behind on the adjustment. The consensus no-vig number has already moved, and FanDuel hasn't caught up. A 38-cent market isn't a debate – it's an opportunity. These are the positive expected value MLB bets that build long-term ROI.

OddsJam Found This MLB +EV Bet: Here's Why That Matters

OddsJam scans hundreds of markets across every major sportsbook in real time. It doesn't guess at edges, it calculates them. This +EV bet today surfaced because OddsJam identified the spread between FanDuel's soft -140 and the true no-vig price of -121 before the market corrected. That's the entire value of the tool: finding these windows before they close. Most bettors never see these opportunities. By the time lines are discussed publicly, the edge is often already gone.

Why Jordan Walker Is the Right Bet Right Now

Walker has logged 2 or more total bases in 8 of his last 10 games, including 4 or more in six of his last seven. He's hit Over 1.5 in seven consecutive games. He is the hottest hitter in baseball right now – full stop.

Tonight he draws LHP Joey Cantillo, who leans on a fastball/changeup combination more than 78% of the time. Those are exactly the two pitches Walker is absolutely demolishing. Against left-handed fastballs, Walker is hitting .750 with a 2.25 SLG and 1.50 ISO. Against left-handed changeups, he's hitting .600 with a 1.40 SLG. Cantillo is not built to stop what Walker is doing right now.

Add 13 MPH winds blowing out to left at Busch Stadium and 86-degree heat – both factors that inflate total bases – and the park is practically co-signing this bet.

📲 Check out RotoWire's MLB betting picks today

Bet This Positive EV MLB Prop Now

These +EV MLB bets today are perishable. FanDuel will adjust. The edge closes. Every minute you wait is a minute that number moves closer to fair value. Head to BetMGM, play Jordan Walker Over 1.5 Total Bases at 1 unit, and let the math do its work.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Brandon Justice
Brandon Justice is a Fantasy Sports and Betting Expert for RotoWire.com. He's covered sports from a variety of perspectives since 2015. Now, he specializes in player props (all sports), and fantasy baseball, basketball and football. Additionally, he spent six seasons as a beat writer and senior editor covering the Michigan Wolverines football team. In his free time, he serves as the head coach of a varsity baseball team in Metro Detroit.
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Best +EV MLB Bet Today: OddsJam's +EV Tool Found an Edge on this MLB Prop
Best +EV MLB Bet Today: OddsJam's +EV Tool Found an Edge on this MLB Prop
OddsJam's +EV betting tool flagged this Jordan Walker player prop as the most valuable MLB bet of the day. Take Walker at +140 at this book rather than -105 at another.
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