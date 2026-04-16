OddsJam's +EV betting tool flagged this Wenceel Perez player prop as the most valuable MLB bet of the day. Take Perez at +130 at this book rather than -115 at another.

Dominic Canzone Over 1.5 Hit + Runs + RBI at +130 on BetMGM is the best +EV MLB prop today. While BetMGM is giving it to you at that price, FanDuel is offering the same bet at -120. This is a mispriced line, and it won't stay this way.

Identify these EV betting opportunities in real time with the OddsJam +EV tool, and grab an edge like this:

+EV Edge: 8.15 %

% BetMGM Price: +130 $100 Bet = $230 Payout

+130 FanDuel Price: -120 $100 Bet = $183.33 Payout

-120 Payout Difference: +$46.67

This is only possible using the premium tool via the OddsJam app, which scans millions of odds every second to find prices like this one. It's impossible to execute manually.

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Best Positive EV MLB Prop Today: Dominic Canzone o1.5 Hit+Run+RBI (+130)

OddsJam pegs the no-vig fair price on this prop at +113. That means the true implied probability of Canzone totaling over 1.5 HRR sits around 46.9%. FanDuel is offering -120, which implies roughly 54.5%, but that gap doesn't reflect superior probability modeling on FanDuel's part. It reflects a soft number that hasn't been corrected yet.

Here's how the +EV Betting Tool analyzes Canone o1.5 HRR:

At 8.15% expected value on a 1-unit bet, you're looking at $8.15 of expected profit for every $100 wagered over a large sample. That's not a lottery ticket. That's an edge you execute every time you find it. The book to beat here is BetMGM – that's where you place this bet.

📲 Check out RotoWire's favorite BetMGM picks today

Market Analysis on This Bet

The market width on this prop is 39 cents – a wide spread that screams disagreement. When sharp books and soft books are this far apart, it almost always means the soft book (BetMGM) is behind on the adjustment. The consensus no-vig number has already moved, and BetMGM hasn't caught up. A 39-cent market isn't a debate – it's an opportunity. These are the positive expected value MLB bets that build long-term ROI.

OddsJam Found This MLB +EV Bet: Here's Why That Matters

OddsJam scans hundreds of markets across every major sportsbook in real time. It doesn't guess at edges, it calculates them. This +EV bet today surfaced because OddsJam identified the spread between BetMGM's soft +130 and the true no-vig price of +113 before the market corrected. That's the entire value of the tool: Finding these windows before they close. Most bettors never see these opportunities. By the time lines are discussed publicly, the edge is often already gone.

📲 Check out RotoWire's MLB betting picks today

Bet This Positive EV MLB Prop Now

These +EV MLB bets today don't last longer than a few minutes, or up to an hour. BetMGM will adjust. The edge closes. Every minute you wait is a minute that number moves closer to fair value. Head to BetMGM, play Dominic Canzone Over 1.5 Hit + Run + RBI, and let the math do its work.