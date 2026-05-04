The Red Sox lefty played catch over the weekend for the first time since being placed on the 15-day IL with left shoulder inflammation. The injury popped up unexpectedly following a stellar performance against the Orioles during which Crochet held Baltimore scoreless through six innings and collected seven strike outs. He reported general fatigue following the outing and was placed on the IL a few days later. The root of the inflammation has not been made public, though Crochet downplayed the severity of the injury. In situations like this

It is unlikely Acuna's current injury is directly linked to his prior injuries but a cautious approach to care should still be taken. Look for his recovery to stretch beyond the minimum 10-day requirement.

The hamstring muscle group sits on the posterior side of the upper leg, playing a role in both hip and knee movement. It also has a dynamic relationship with the stabilizing structures of the knee, including the ACL. The hamstrings work to reduce stress and strain on the ligament. As a result, a functionally limited hamstring can result in an increase in inherent risk for a subsequent ACL injury.

The Braves outfielder hit the injured list Sunday after suffering a hamstring strain the day before. Imaging on the injury site revealed a Grade 1 strain. Grade 1 strains are considered mild injuries, but, given Acuna's prior injury history that includes two anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, special care will be needed during treatment.

Ronald Acuna

The Braves outfielder hit the injured list Sunday after suffering a hamstring strain the day before. Imaging on the injury site revealed a Grade 1 strain. Grade 1 strains are considered mild injuries, but, given Acuna's prior injury history that includes two anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, special care will be needed during treatment.

The hamstring muscle group sits on the posterior side of the upper leg, playing a role in both hip and knee movement. It also has a dynamic relationship with the stabilizing structures of the knee, including the ACL. The hamstrings work to reduce stress and strain on the ligament. As a result, a functionally limited hamstring can result in an increase in inherent risk for a subsequent ACL injury.

It is unlikely Acuna's current injury is directly linked to his prior injuries but a cautious approach to care should still be taken. Look for his recovery to stretch beyond the minimum 10-day requirement.

Garrett Crochet

The Red Sox lefty played catch over the weekend for the first time since being placed on the 15-day IL with left shoulder inflammation. The injury popped up unexpectedly following a stellar performance against the Orioles during which Crochet held Baltimore scoreless through six innings and collected seven strike outs. He reported general fatigue following the outing and was placed on the IL a few days later. The root of the inflammation has not been made public, though Crochet downplayed the severity of the injury. In situations like this it's best to focus more on what the pitcher can do rather that what he says. Hopefully Crochet can resume throwing soon, allowing his actions to back up his confidence. Consider the injury minor for now and hope he continues to progress.

Jackson Holliday

Holliday's recovery following surgery to address a hamate fracture has not gone quite as expected. Other players to suffer a similar injury, like Corbin Carroll and Francisco Lindor, have bounced back relatively quickly, while Holliday continues to battle lingering soreness in the area. He has had to pause his rehab assignment on two separate occasions but hopes to return to action in the week ahead. The cause of the problem appears to be linked to a tendon issue in the area, a commonly reported issue following hamate surgery. Hopefully the time off will help the area calm down and allow the Orioles medical team to pinpoint the root of the lingering pain. For now, keep Holliday shelved and hope this latest reset goes smoothly.

Stay up to date on who is in and who is out with RotoWire's MLB Injury Report!

Check Swings

Daniel Palencia: The Cubs reinstated their closer from the IL over the weekend. Originally Palencia was diagnosed with an oblique strain, but the designation was changed to a latissimus dorsi strain after further examination. I initially believed the shift would prolong his recovery, but the right-hander returned just two days later than the minimum. The quick return likely was due to the fact that the injury occurred to his nonthrowing side. Plug him back into your lineups.

Wyatt Langford: Like Holliday, Langford's absence will be extended due to lingering pain with an injury. The Rangers outfielder reported renewed pain in his forearm during his first attempt at game action. As a result, Texas shut him down for a full week and will reevaluate his status upon conclusion of the extended rest. For now, a mid-May return appears to be a best-case scenario.

Jacob Misiorowski: Misiorowski left Friday's start early after reporting cramping his right hamstring. Fortunately, the Brewers right-hander was able to participate in running drills just one day later and reported no lingering concerns. He remains on track to start Wednesday. Cramps are a commonplace problem in competitive sports that can occur for a variety of reasons. Genetics, health status and other factors can lead to cramping, though the problem is most often linked to overall hydration and energy levels. Fantasy managers should prepare to see these types of issues more frequently as the calendar shifts to the summer and the temperatures across the country begin to climb.

Cal Raleigh: The Mariners catcher did not play in either Seattle game over the weekend due to right side soreness. While he reported an improvement in the discomfort, he was still sent for an MRI on the area. Specifics surrounding the injury were not revealed, and Seattle considers the slugger day-to-day. Raleigh plays a position that requires constant rotational motion, and even a shift to a designated hitter role would still place a high demand on any sort of side strain. The description has all the normal red flags for an oblique injury and the next step for Raleigh should become clear early this week. Those in weekly formats will want to keep a close eye on the situation before rosters lock.

Ben Rice: One of the surprise breakouts of the 2026 season, Rice suffered a left hand contusion Sunday. The injury forced him out of the win prematurely, and the Yankees are listing him as day-to-day. A game or two off seems likely if the injury truly is nothing more than a contusion. Any sort of fracture would result in an extended absence.

Luis Robert: The Mets outfielder will miss time with a herniated disc in his lower back. Between each segment of the spine sits a cartilaginous disc. Occasionally portions of these discs can protrude out, irritating the spinal cord and other peripheral nerves. Robert was given an epidural injection of anti-inflammatory medication to help reduce the associated inflammation and will begin corrective exercises that can help stabilize the area. The injury is yet another setback for a Mets team beset with injury, including a fractured thumb for Ronny Mauricio that is expected to sideline him for six to eight weeks.

Brice Turang: The Brewers infielder was a late scratch from Sunday's game due to an illness. There is no reason to believe this is anything more than an acute illness, but it should serve as a good reminder that MLB players are not immune to the common viruses and germs that affect the general public. If anything, keep an eye on the rest of the Brewers lineup to see if they catch whatever was ailing Turang. Locker rooms can be a breeding spot for illness and infection, and Turang's illness could be passed on to others.