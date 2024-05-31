Cleveland Guardians vs. Washington Nationals & More MLB Bets and Expert Picks for May 31

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets and Expert Picks for

Friday, May 31

YTD 78-77-1

Prior article 3-2 (+1.17 units)

POWER OUTAGE

Scoring and home runs continue to be down and UNDERS are hitting at a nice clip. Oddsmakers have adjusted totals and we are seeing a lot more 7.5s and 8.0s. I will continue to focus on OVERS on pitcher-recorded outs at 15.5 or 17.5 as opportunities to get value. You can add unearned runs, hits allowed and strikeouts to the pitcher props I am focused on. Until we see a major change in offense with the weather heating up or major line/odds adjustments, I would continue to hammer pitcher props.

WEATHER IMPACT

Always check weather for every game. Look at the temperature and wind. If the temperature/humidity is high, the ball will carry more; if the wind is blowing in or the temperature is cold the ball will stay in the ballpark. As we enter the end of May, the temperatures and humidity are starting to rise, so keep an eye on if scoring starts to see an uptick.

BULLPEN USAGE

You need to check bullpen usage for each team before making your plays. The starting pitching represents about 55 percent of the game, and the bullpen is 45 percent and often overlooked. The quality of the bullpen combined with availability is critical when taking a full game play vs. a F5 inning play.

WEEKEND/DAY GAMES/DOUBLEHEADERS MLB BETTING

Lineups can get very tricky, especially with day games after night games. I would caution about playing any totals (especially team) before lineups come out on early games. One or two key players out of a lineup can completely change the projection of a game. I avoid all doubleheaders now as there is just too much of an unknown with how lineups will be constructed unless I am taking an UNDER.

MLB Unit Betting Guide (Here is a basic guideline that I use when it comes to betting baseball and knowing what unit value to place on each bet)

1 unit (Moneyline/Run Line/Totals strongest plays, System Plays)

0.75 unit (ML/RL/Totals Medium Plays, Pitcher Props – Ks, Outs; F5)

0.50 unit (Pitcher Props – Earned Runs; Hitter Props – TB, HRRBI; Team Totals, F5 Run Line/Totals)

0.25 unit (Parlays, HR Props, Alt Props)

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

My best bet of the day as there is overwhelming data toward the UNDER in Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox are 13-1-1 in their last 15 home game to the UNDER with an average of 6.9 runs per game. Tanner Houck is 9-0 to the UNDER in his last nine. Kenta Maeda has pitched better as of late, going 3-1 to the UNDER.

Much like the Reds at home, these totals the oddsmakers are posting on the Red Sox make no sense. This is not the Red Sox teams of the past that used to slug their way to wins at home. They are struggling to score at home without Triston Casas, Tyler O'Neill and Masataka Yoshida.

Their starting pitching is some of the best in baseball and Houck is an American League Cy Young candidate. Keep taking the value on UNDERS with the Red Sox at home.

MLB Picks for Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

Tigers/Red Sox UNDER 8.5 runs for 2 unit (FanDuel -115)

Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians

Patrick Corbin is a pitcher I will continue to pick on unless he is facing the Red Sox. He has gotten blasted in every road start except against Boston for a stat line of: 31 innings, 6.68 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 17 strikeouts and 10 walks.

The Guardians have averaged 4.97 runs per game in the month of May, including a 12-1 streak. They are a top-five team in wRC+ against lefties in May. I am adding a bonus player prop on David Fry, who is crushing lefties to the tune of a .419/.594/.791 slash line.

MLB Picks for Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians

Guardians OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

David Fry OVER 1.5 total bases for 1 unit (DraftKings +135)

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

The Mariners have the highest strikeout rate against right-handed pitching in the last 30 days at 27.9 percent. Jose Soriano has been up and down, but we get a great home/road split edge here with a great ballpark shift.

Soriano's splits are stark – (Home) 6.75 ERA, 1.30 WHIP vs. (Road) 1.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP – and he has been on the right side of most of his pitching props in May. Bryan Woo has made only four starts, but has a 1.66 ERA and 0.60 WHIP.

There has been a lot of movement on the UNDER in this game as the total is now as low as 6.5 on DraftKings. The Mariners have gone UNDER in seven out of their last eight, including six in a row at home.

MLB Picks for Angels at Mariners

Angels ML for 1 unit (BetMGM +135)

Angels/Mariners UNDER 7.0 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -120)

