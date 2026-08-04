Still Louis Varland , whom the Blue Jays held onto despite selling several other pieces. Hoffman was one of his top setup men, so if he were to get hurt, the replacement closer now looks like it would be Tyler Rogers .

Note: only trades involving relievers on the 40-man roster are included below, and only those which were completed on deadline day or in the final week leading up to the MLB trade deadline.

Part 2 today takes a look at every reliever each team acquired or traded away over the last week and attempts to figure out who will close after the deadline for every team who made a significant move.

Part 1 of the Closer Carousel trade deadline review, published yesterday , wrapped up last week's saves landscape and looked at the impact of the reliever trades which were made through last night.

Part 1 of the Closer Carousel trade deadline review, published yesterday, wrapped up last week's saves landscape and looked at the impact of the reliever trades which were made through last night.

Part 2 today takes a look at every reliever each team acquired or traded away over the last week and attempts to figure out who will close after the deadline for every team who made a significant move.

Note: only trades involving relievers on the 40-man roster are included below, and only those which were completed on deadline day or in the final week leading up to the MLB trade deadline.

AL East

Blue Jays

Relievers acquired

Relievers traded away

Who closes now?

Still Louis Varland, whom the Blue Jays held onto despite selling several other pieces. Hoffman was one of his top setup men, so if he were to get hurt, the replacement closer now looks like it would be Tyler Rogers.

Orioles

Relievers acquired

Relievers traded away

Tyler Wells (to the Rays for minor-league SP Michael Forret)

Who closes now?

Eventually Ryan Helsley, if all goes well, as he recently resumed throwing after being shut down for a month with elbow inflammation. In his absence, Wells led the team with four saves, but Andrew Kittredge (who is on an expiring contract and is likely surprised to still be a member of this team) was close behind with three, so he looks like the favorite for now. Rico Garcia and Yennier Cano could also be in the mix. Neither Hoppe (5.79 ERA in 28 IP) nor Heuer (4.66 ERA in 9.2 IP) look like high-leverage material.

Rays

Relievers acquired

Tyler Wells (from the Orioles for minor-league SP Mcihael Forret)

Relievers traded away

None

Who closes now?

Still Bryan Baker. Wells has been very effective, however, with a 2.67 ERA, 3.47 SIERA and four saves for the Orioles, so if Baker were to get hurt, Wells would likely be part of the committee that replaces him. He wouldn't necessarily be ahead of Kevin Kelly (2.13 ERA, 2.84 SIERA, four saves) or Garrett Cleavinger (3.27 ERA, 2.90 ERA, two saves), though.

Red Sox

Relievers acquired

Erik Miller (from the Giants for 2B Marcelo Mayer)

Relievers traded away

Tyler Uberstine (to the Braves for OF Eli White)

Who closes now?

Still Aroldis Chapman. If he gets hurt, Miller (2.76 ERA, 3.65 SIERA, 31.7 K%) could be the one to take over, but Garrett Whitlock (1.98 ERA, 2.80 SIERA, 27.6 K%) is probably still the best bet.

Yankees

Relievers acquired

None

Relievers traded away

Who closes now?

Still David Bednar, with Fernando Cruz still looking like his top deputy if he happens to get hurt. The Yankees were buyers at the deadline, but the only adjustments they made to their bullpen were to get rid of a pair of minor pieces.

AL Central

Guardians

Relievers acquired

Relievers traded away

Who closes now?

Still Cade Smith, and if he gets hurt, still probably Erik Sabrowski or Hunter Gaddis. Heuer wasn't a high-leverage arm, and Yoho doesn't look like he will be, either.

Royals

Relievers acquired

Relievers traded away

None

Who closes now?

Still Steven Cruz, probably. The Royals are well out of the race but didn't trade away a single reliever at the deadline, though arguably they didn't have any worth trading away. Cruz (4.28 ERA, two saves) appears to be in the process of taking the job away from Alex Lange (6.25 ERA, 10 saves), who took the job in turn from Lucas Erceg (6.37 ERA, 12 saves). Neither Duran nor Hoffman looks like the short-term answer, as they've made a combined six major-league appearances. Carlos Estevez (shoulder) resumed throwing two weeks ago and could eventually reclaim his job, though he's still several weeks away from returning.

Tigers

Relievers acquired

None

Relievers traded away

None

Who closes now?

Still Kenley Jansen. It's strange to see the Tigers elect to trade away Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize yet hold onto all their relievers. That means Jansen is still the clear top option for saves in Detroit, with Kyle Finnegan as his top deputy.

Twins

Relievers acquired

Relievers traded away

None

Who closes now?

Probably Yoendrys Gomez, though Hoffman is worth picking up nonetheless just in case he gets the chance to split the job or win it outright. Gomez doesn't deserve to lose the job after pitching to a 1.93 ERA since joining the Twins in early May, though his 3.98 SIERA tells a less impressive story. Hoffman is a "proven closer" of sorts, having saved 33 games for the Blue Jays last year, though he pitched his way out of the job this season. His 3.94 ERA on the year is much worse than Gomez's, but his 2.42 SIERA is much better. He also has a 0.87 ERA over his last 21 outings, though that came in a setup role, which might be a good argument for keeping him in the eighth inning where he appears more comfortable.

White Sox

Relievers acquired

Relievers traded away

Who closes now?

Still Grant Taylor, but still probably only as the leader of a committee. Dominguez was signed to close games but pitched his way out of the role. Since Dominguez's last save on June 14, Taylor has three saves, but southpaws Sean Newcomb (two) and Bryan Hudson (one) remain in the mix. Brazoban's 2.56 ERA and 1.01 WHIP indicate he could become part of the committee as well, though his 3.86 SIERA suggests he fits better in middle relief.

In any case, Taylor emerges from the deadline as a winner in some sense — not compared to the role he had prior to the deadline, but certainly compared to what could have happened had the White Sox acquired someone with more closing experience.

AL West

Angels

Relievers acquired

None

Relievers traded away

Who closes now?

Probably Sam Bachman for now. While Zeferjahn and Yates were getting most of the save chances, it was Bachman who led the team in leverage index over the last month. His 4.14 ERA and 4.28 SIERA are far from impressive, though, so keep an eye on Jose Fermin (2.72 ERA, 3.65 SIERA) or rookie lefty Samy Natera Jr. (2.28 ERA, 2.55 SIERA).

Ben Joyce was also just activated off the injured list Tuesday after missing 15 months due to shoulder surgery, though he struggled to a 6.75 ERA, 2.10 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB in eight rehab outings. He also was far from closer material prior to his injury, with a career 4.24 SIERA in 49 major-league innings despite a 3.12 ERA. He may need to prove himself in a lower-leverage role before he gets the chance to pitch in the ninth inning, but he's worth a pickup nonetheless for anyone desperate for saves just in case he gets the job in the next couple weeks.

Astros

Relievers acquired

None

Relievers traded away

None

Who closes now?

Still Josh Hader, with Bryan Abreu still likely the backup plan should Hader get hurt. The division-leading Astros made a few moves at the deadline, most notably acquiring OF Daulton Varsho for SP Spencer Arrighetti, but they didn't touch their bullpen at all.

Athletics

Relievers acquired

Seth Johnson (from Phillies for OF Colby Thomas)

Relievers traded away

None

Who closes now?

Hogan Harris, mostly. The A's have generally used a committee approach this season, but it was Harris who picked up all three of the team's saves in the last month. With no relievers departing and the only arrival being someone who has a 7.18 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in 31.1 career innings, the late-inning picture should remain unchanged. Johnson does have a 2.17 ERA and a 33.1 percent strikeout rate in 29 innings at the Triple-A level this year, so he might be better than his career major-league numbers indicate, but the most he can likely ask for from his new team is a spot as a lesser member of a closer committee.

Mariners

Relievers acquired

Relievers traded away

Who closes now?

Still Andres Munoz. If he gets hurt, Dominguez is unlikely to be ahead of Jose Ferrer, Eduard Bazardo or Gabe Speier as his replacement.

Rangers

Relievers acquired

Relievers traded away

None

Who closes now?

Still Jacob Latz, who's been excellent. If he were to get hurt, though, Silseth could be one of the top options to replace him, as he has a 2.66 ERA (3.76 SIERA) and a 27.8 percent strikeout rate.

NL East

Braves

Relievers acquired

Relievers traded away

None

Who closes now?

Still Raisel Iglesias, and if he gets hurt, Robert Suarez (elbow) still looks like the top deputy once he returns from the injured list, with Dylan Lee and Didier Fuentes the top candidates to step in should anything happen to Iglesias before that. Suter is merely a middle reliever, while Uberstine and Davitt are depth options waiting in the minors at best, with a combined three major-league appearances between them.

Marlins

Relievers acquired

Relievers traded away

Who closes now?

Still Pete Fairbanks, who has a 6.37 ERA on the year but has seemingly bought himself more time in the closer role after putting together a run of five straight scoreless appearances. While Vodnik has closing experience with 23 career saves, he's struggled this year to a 5.25 ERA and 1.69 WHIP, so he's unlikely to be the top candidate to replace Fairbanks should the Marlins decide to make a change. Michael Petersen (3.13 ERA, 1.07 WHIP) still looks like the best bet to be the next man up. Bidois will head to the minors.

Mets

Relievers acquired

Chayce McDermott (from the Dodgers for C Ben Rortvedt)

Relievers traded away

Who closes now?

Still Devin Williams, who looks much more secure in his role now that all of the relievers who could conceivably take his job (particularly Weaver) have found new homes. Williams has an ERA north of 4.00 for the second straight year, but the Mets' remaining relievers (including McDermott) barely have any big-league experience between them, so it's unclear who the next man up could even be. Possibly Daniel Duarte, who owns a career 3.35 ERA in 51 innings spread across four seasons, including a 1.42 ERA in 12.2 frames this year.

Nationals

Relievers acquired

Relievers traded away

None

Who closes now?

Still Clayton Beeter, who has the team's last three saves and looks more like a true closer at the moment rather than a committee leader. The Nationals remain on the fringes of the playoff race and could have elected to upgrade on Beeter, whose 4.09 ERA comes with a 4.32 SIERA and a 14.8 percent walk rate, but they instead elected to add multiple relievers for the future. Bird was optioned immediately after being acquired, but Cruz was added to the big-league bullpen.

Phillies

Relievers acquired

Relievers traded away

Who closes now?

Still Jhoan Duran. The Phillies had no need to upgrade on one of the best closers in baseball, but Raley and Kilian add depth to the group of arms in front of him. Both new additions could be in the mix to replace Duran should he get hurt, though Orion Kerkering, Jonathan Bowlan and Jose Alvarado could also be in the conversation. Johnson was pitching in a low-leverage role while Hoffman has spent most of the season in the minors, so neither will be a big loss.

NL Central

Brewers

Relievers acquired

Relievers traded away

Craig Yoho (from the Guardians along with OF Blake Perkins for C Bo Naylor and RP Codi Heuer, who was then flipped \to the Orioles for cash)

Who closes now?

Still Trevor Megill, with Abner Uriber still his top deputy. The Brewers had no need to upgrade the back of their bullpen, but Senzatela and Romero will be nice additions in middle relief.

Cardinals

Relievers acquired

Caleb Ferguson (from the Reds in exchange for international bonus pool space)

Relievers traded away

Who closes now?

Still Riley O'Brien, who righted the ship with a 1.46 ERA over his last 13 outings after running into some trouble in May and June. Romero could have been one of the candidates to replace him if he landed on the injured list, but it now looks like George Soriano (3.62 ERA, 1.17 WHIP) might be the next man up. Ferguson will give the Cardinals another left-handed option to replace Romero, but his 4.01 ERA and 1.50 WHIP make him no threat to O'Brien's job.

Cubs

Relievers acquired

Relievers traded away

None

Who closes now?

Still Daniel Palencia when he eventually gets over his flexor strain, and still presumably a mix of relievers until that happens. Jacob Webb has been the most-used option in Palencia's absence, picking up five saves, with Trent Thornton and Caleb Thielbar each on three. Zeferjahn should be able to work his way into that mix, particularly if the Cubs can help him trim his 14.3 BB%, as his 33.5 K% is excellent and his 3.66 ERA is pretty good. He isn't necessarily favored ahead of Webb, though, and the question could become moot soon, as Palencia is set to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday.

Pirates

Relievers acquired

Relievers traded away

Who closes now?

Probably Weaver? At the very least, he slots in immediately as the team's best right-handed reliever, and his 1.84 ERA, 3.09 SIERA and 0.82 WHIP would fit in nicely in the ninth inning. It's not yet clear whether he'll immediately slot into a true closer role or whether he'll merely be part of a committee alongside lefties Mason Montgomery (3.72 ERA, 2.55 SIERA) and Gregory Soto (3.59 ERA, 3.40 SIERA). Even without knowing exactly what his role will be, Weaver is still a good bet to get at least half of the Pirates' saves going forward and is likely to be one of the best relievers to pick up in any league where he's still available. If this remains a true committee, Yates could see the occasional save as well.

Reds

Relievers acquired

None

Relievers traded away

Caleb Ferguson (to the Cardinals for international bonus pool space)

Who closes now?

Still Emilio Pagan, who surprisingly remains with the Reds despite the fact that they're well out of the race. Perhaps his 4.63 ERA and his $10 million player option for next season scared potential suitors away.

NL West

Diamondbacks

Relievers acquired

None

Relievers traded away

None

Who closes now?

Still Brandyn Garcia, probably. Paul Sewald pitched his way out of the closer role right before the deadline, yet the Diamondbacks made no moves to upgrade their bullpen despite the fact that they're currently in a wild-card spot. Garcia is the team's only left-handed reliever at the moment, which should theoretically hurt his chances of closing, but he nevertheless has the team's last two saves. With a 2.03 ERA, 2.22 SIERA and 0.77 WHIP on the season, he certainly looks like he belongs in the ninth inning.

Dodgers

Relievers acquired

None

Relievers traded away

Who closes now?

Still Edwin Diaz, and still Tanner Scott backing him up should he head back to the injured list. The Dodgers made a big splash to land Tarik Skubal at the deadline but had no need to upgrade their bullpen. McDermott and Duran's departures won't affect this relief corps at all, as they'd made a combined two big-league appearances this season.

Giants

Relievers acquired

None

Relievers traded away

Who closes now?

Probably some sort of committee, with Dylan Smith, Keaton Winn and maybe JT Brubaker among the leading members. The Giants have used a committee at times this season — arguably for the entire season, though there was a stretch where Kilian looked much more like a true closer. He leads the Giants with eight saves while Miller sits second with four. Ryan Walker is third with three saves but has a 7.52 ERA and is currently in the minors. Nobody else has more than one save, so expect this to be an open competition over the last two months.

Padres

Relievers acquired

Hunter Stratton (from the Pirates for minor-league RP Andrew Moore)

Relievers traded away

None

Who closes now?

Still Mason Miller. There were rumors that the Padres could look to move him one year after acquiring him at last year's deadline, but that always seemed like a long shot. The Padres' bullpen is the team's biggest strength and is arguably the best in baseball, so they left the unit basically untouched, adding only Stratton (who's made just three big-league appearances this year) as organizational depth.

Rockies

Relievers acquired

None

Relievers traded away

Who closes now?

Still Jordan Romano. Senzatela and Vodnik have saved a combined seven games for Colorado this season, though neither had recorded a save since mid-May. Romano has the team's last three saves and five of the last six, looking much more like a true closer than a mere committee leader.