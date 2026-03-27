College Baseball Best Bet: Thursday, March 25

Miami delivered for us on Thursday. Good start to the weekend, but we have a long way to go. There's some business on the docket that includes several high-profile games with juicy lines. With a handful of different directions we can go, let's choose the best. JohnnyVTV has the only key to the goodie room.

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Oregon Ducks (-170) at UCSB Gauchos (+132) (O/U: 9.5)

For both of these teams, it will be one of the more high-leverage series they will have in the regular season. And, for a couple of squads that won't exactly have crushing schedules filled out with signatures wins, this is one of their fewer chances to make a big impression for the postseason resume.

Starting with the Gauchos, one of my favorite players in college baseball gets the ball. Jackson Flora was a kid I highlighted a lot last season, and talked up a ton in the preseason as the 2026 top draft arm. All he's done so far is prove me right. Flora is currently pitching to a 0.94 ERA and 51:10 K:BB ratio in 38.1 innings of work. Furthermore, he's on a heater right now with back-to-back shut down performances. In his last two starts, he's gone 14.1 innings, allowing only three hits with no runs and 23 punchies to three walks. Looking every bit of a top-5 pick this summer, he has a huge test against an Oregon lineup that's off to a great start.

The thing is for the Ducks, they're not even getting great contributions from their best player in potential 2026 first-rounder, Maddox Moloney (.264 avg, 5 HR). Instead, Drew Smith (.427 avg, 1.366 OPS, 9 HR) is leading the pack, along with Angel Laya (.365 avg, 1.155 OPS, 8 HR). To boot, there's several other guys playing a meaningful role in this offense, so Flora will have to be on his A game.

Flora's elite stuff starts with a heater that touched 102 mph last February, along with a disgusting two-slider pairing - one being a gyro slider, the other a sweeper, and a developing changeup. The ability to mix pitches in any spot and any count has given hitters fits all year. Because of that, he's also been giving a lot of length in his starts, pitching at least six innings in all but one outing. Even against this lineup, if he continues to do what he has been doing, there's no reason that shouldn't happen again.

Oregon will be sending out a strong arm of their own in Will Sanford, replacing 2025's star ace, Grayson Grinsell. For Sanford, his 1.44 ERA and 44:15 K:BB ratio in 31.1 IP speaks for itself. But there lies an outlier; the walks. He's gotten away with it so far, but sooner or later walks come around to score. Now the UCSB offense isn't some ground-breaking unit, but they have some dudes.

Despite only 17 homers as a team, UCSB has Colin Beazizo (.385 avg, 1.013 OPS), Rowan Kelly (.363 avg, 1.010 OPS), and William Vasseur (.345 avg, .811 OPS) leading the charge. Personally, I don't expect the 'Chos to score more than four or five runs at the absolute most, but with Flora going they may not have to.

At the end of the day, Oregon will not see an arm near the capability of Flora. While I expect a close game, perhaps even a one-run decision, I cannot in good faith bet against my guy at home at plus money. It should be a low-scoring game, that likely goes under the 9.5, but I see UCSB squeaking this one out.

The Pick: UCSB ML (+132 FanDuel)

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