Week 11 on the college diamond is providing a TON of juicy matchups. We're now in the thick of this season, so we should start seeing the cream of the crop rise.

With so many great matchups and plays on the board, it's tough to single out one game to shed more light on. So instead of highlighting the usual SEC/ACC contenders, I decided to go with something a little more out of the public eye.

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Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (+370) at Oregon State Beavers (-560) | Total: 8

For both of these teams, this might be the biggest regular season series they have. No. 6 ranked Oregon State is sitting pretty at 30-9 with another great chance of hosting not only a regional, but a super regional as well. Hawaii, on the other hand, is a bubble team with a couple of good series wins against UC Irvine and UC Santa Barbara, but with this being its last marquee series, it may be the only chance it gets to convince the committee it earned a spot.

The reason I decided to go with this game is simple; the pitching matchup. Most of you have heard of the elite talent, Dax Whitney. This is somebody I highlighted last year and in the preseason. But most haven't heard of Hawaii's Friday guy, Isaiah Magdaleno. The Rainbow Warrior ace is having a breakout year behind a 2.37 ERA, along with a 71 K:26 BB ratio in 60.2 IP. He outdueled the 2026's top pitching prospect Jackson Flora earlier in the year as well.

Now, he faces an Oregon State lineup that has flaws. As a unit, they're batting just .265 with 42 homers on the year. Only two players are batting above .300 and their leading homer man, Bryce Hubbard, has just eight. With an offense that's had a lot of struggles, Magdaleno could be in prime position for another big outing if he continues to do his thing.

Now, we get to the prized arm in Whitney. I said it a couple times this year that Whitney may not be just the first arm off the board next summer, but possibly the first overall pick. Dirty Dax is definitely THAT GUY. He's pitching behind a deep five-pitch mix headlined by a triple-digit heater. That's caused fits to opposing offense, probably the reason why he's pitching to a sparkling 1.76 ERA to go along with an absurd 97 K: 16 BB ratio in 56.1 innings. He's destroying the competition this year. He now sees a Hawaii offense that's even more challenged than his own.

The Rainbow Warriors are only hitting .248 as a team with a miniscule 11 homers. Two players are hitting in the .300's with their leading home-run hitter at four. If there is a guy that will beat Dax, it would be Ben Zeigler-Namoa (4 HR, .303 avg). But based on face value, this is set up to be a sick pithing showdown.

Totals aren't out yet, but I would think we could possibly see a 7.5, which is unheard of in college. The total probably isn't low enough quite frankly. But in any case, I think Hawaii is way too big of a price despite going against Dax on the road. They lost last weekend against Cal State Fullerton 2-1, so that's how the game would have to be for this giant upset to hit. But this is worth a shot in my humble opinion.

Pick: Hawaii ML (+370 DraftKings)