This weekend is a little bit weird considering a lot of the series started on Thursday. It's not strange to see a few kick off early, but it definitely is strange to have over two dozen start. That's thrown the weekend off a little bit from lines being released, so we will have to make due.

Thursday was a good little slate for me, hitting some nice plus money bangers, including Boston College at +250. Let's keep it rolling for Friday.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites during the MLB regular season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+100) at NC State Wolfpack (-130) | Total: 11

This isn't a headliner of an ACC series, but it's a pretty solid one that should have its moments. Somehow, NC State always finds a way to hang around or surpass expectations during the regular season. Despite being cut last week from the Top 25, the Wolfpack remains a formidable opponent. After taking Game 1 on Thursday, they could seal up the series on Friday. The only problem is the man standing in their way.

My favorite line to write is ,"If you have followed me since (or long enough) then..." But the truth is the same thing applies again. If you have followed me since the beginning of the year, then you'll know how special Jack Radel is pitching. Sporting a 2.41 ERA and astonishing 54 K:7 BB ratio in 41 innings, Radel is pitching his way right into the first-round this summer. Going on normal rest, he is set up to even the score against a relentless NC State program.

Before this weekend's series started, NC State had lost five straight ACC games against FSU and Georgia Tech. Still, I wouldn't underestimate them. They demonstrate a balanced offense between hit (.310 avg), power 43 (HR), and speed (61 SB). The Pack may not have the star power like they did a few years ago, but these wolves can still hunt. Rett Johnson leads the way (.416 avg, 1.069 OPS) with Luke Nixon (.358 avg, 1.001 OPS, 3 HR - son of Trot Nixon), and Chris McHugh (.347 avg, 1.003 OPS, 7 HR) setting the rest of the tempo. Of course, Ty Head has also contributed a team-leading eight bops and 17 steals.

Radel's magic has been commanding the strike zone and dictating the tempo. Because of his composure on the mound, he can navigate any lineup like a pro. And there is a real case to be made that Radel is best pitcher that NC State not only has seen so far, but will see the whole year. I mean, Chris Levonas is a pretty compelling argument. If Radel controls what he can control, I have full confidence he will deliver a gem in this one.

We don't have an official designation on who will be going for NC State on the mound. Ryan Marohn threw well on Thursday and Jacob Dudan is saved for the Saturday finale. It could be a committee day with a lot of strong options, but that would be pure speculation. The only three unavailable arms are probably Marohn, Dudan, and Anderson Nance who threw 44 pitches in Game 1.

But in any case, ND has a good enough offense to give Radel a little cushion. Mark Quatrani (.388 avg, 10 HR) is leading the charge, along with Noah Coy (.352 avg, 3 HR), and Bino Watters (.318 avg, 6 HR). It's not a flashy Irish lineup, but it could be effective enough with their ace going. If they manage to get to five runs, it would heavily favor them.

While I think NC State is the better team, this is Notre Dame's chance to get one. Radel on the mound at a dog price is something I will very rarely pass up.

Pick: Notre Dame ML +100 (DraftKings)