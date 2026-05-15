College Baseball Best Bet for May 15th

It's the middle of May and we're in the final two days of the regular season on the College Diamond. As usual, time flew too fast this season, but the best is yet to come. I do apologize for getting caught flat-footed with all the games starting on Thursday this week and not getting a play out to you guys, but the adults had to fire up a work day.

Conference tournaments, which are incredibly electric, start early next week, so the final weekend wraps up Saturday.

That said, we have some plays that are looking very tasty.

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Georgia Bulldogs (-115) @ Auburn Tigers (-115) | Total: N/A

Thursday's series opener was sweet back and forth between two of the best teams in the country. Two teams that have real juice to make that deep Omaha run. It ended up with the 2026 SEC regular season champs, UGA, squeaking out a hard fought 2-1 victory. Although the race to win the conference is over, there's a lot to play for with seedings and hosting. As a matter of fact, one of my best friends has so incessantly texted me over the last week about emptying the bank account on both of these teams to win the College World Series that I want to throw him off a cliff face first.

What's made Auburn have such a big jump this year is a surprisingly effective and deep pitching staff. This has been something they've lacked for a long time. And to be fair, it wasn't widely expected that they would have this sort of staff coming into the season, but these dudes have developed into studs. One of the blossoming stars is Andreas Alvarez, sporting a 2.66 ERA and 87 K: 20 BB ratio across 64.1 IP. He hasn't been as locked in the last two starts, but it's still been pretty good.

He's facing a Georgia lineup that is disgustingly loaded. Coming into this weekend, they lead the nation in taters (140), slugging percentage (.628%), and second in runs (502) just to give you an idea. Let's start with Daniel Jackson, a catcher, who is one steal away from rare company in the 25/25 club, something only a few other players have done in the history of the game. Jackson is also batting .385 with a 1.317 OPS. Go down this list and there's five other guys with double digit homers. There's like seven or eight contributors with over a .300 avg. This is legit one of the best offenses in recent memory and they lost one of their top hitters for the year.

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For Alvarez, what works in his favor his he can keep the walks to a minimum as well as limit the long ball. This is an extraordinarily deep Dawgs offense, so there are literally no breaks 1-9. But Alvarez has managed to maneuver tough lineups like A&M and Georgia Tech earlier this year.

The other side has Dylan Vigue throwing, making a big jump after a down year at Michigan. Coming over to Georgia, Wes Johnson has really polished him up. Let's not forget Johnson is the man who fully transformed Paul Skenes into what he now is in present day. Vigue is pitching to a 2.79 ERA and 60 K:28 BB ratio in 48.1 IP. Obviously the walks are high, as they were last year, but it really hasn't come back to bite him too much this season. The other problem in turn is he doesn't last very long in the game. Vigue only has one game since mid March where he went six innings.

Now he sees an Auburn lineup that is also incredibly talented and deep. Nearly their entire starting lineup is batting over .300 with four players in double figures for homers. They've got some future first rounders in their offense too like Chris Rembert, Chase Fralick, and maybe Ethin Bingaman. With the amount of inconsistency Georgia has shown on the mound, there's an opportunity for Auburn to put up some runs to even this series.

Pick: Auburn ML -115 (DK)