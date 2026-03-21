John Venezia gives you his best bet on Saturday's college baseball slate, which features Luke Harrison and Texas taking on Auburn.

Well, we took a shot on Friday with UC Irvine against Dax Whitney at a big plus-money price, but it was not to be, as Whitney delivered again with 11 punchouts over 5.1 innings of one-run ball.

That happens. It's time for a Saturday bounceback.

Texas Long Horns (-145) @ Auburn Tigers (+114) | Total: N/A

If you watched the Friday game, you saw a projected pitcher's duel live up to the billing. Ruger Riojas and Jake Marciano put on a masterclass on the mound. Texas was up 3-1 entering the ninth inning, and just like last Friday, Ethan Walker lost the lead -- in no doubt part to a misplay in center field -- in the final frame. One of the most head-scratching decisions led to a stomach-sinking loss for the Longhorns when it seemed they had the win in the bag.

Despite that atrocity, I still believe in Texas as a College World Series winner. On Saturday, Luke Harrison takes the mound coming off a seven-inning, no-earned-run gem against Ole Miss. His 2.19 ERA and 25:8 K:BB ratio across 24.2 innings is giving to Texas what he gave last year; consistency. Harrison is the most unsung pitcher in the Texas rotation, but his reliability is the lynchpin for this pitching staff, especially when you drop a Friday game.

The Tigers have a good offense with a lot of different contributors. A couple projected first-round picks in the years ahead lead the way in Chris Rembert (.339 BA, .900 OPS) and Chase Fralick (.370 BA, 5 HR, 1.136 OPS). Bristol Carter (.415 BA, 2 HR, 16 SB) currently paces the Auburn offense, along with Brandon McCraine (.400 BA, 1.016 OPS). The talented offense has other names that are playing a key part too.

Where Harrison's power comes into play is his ability to navigate a lineup with that consistency. Keeping free passes to a minimum and working low in the zone. To grab the win, he will need to execute that in this one.

The Tigers are projected to send Jackson Sanders to the hill. Thus far, Sanders has been money with a 2.76 ERA and 41:5 K:BB. Auburn has proven to have a great 1-2 with Marciano and Sanders -- both being lefties adds a different element. The only caveat I might insert into the narrative is Sanders hasn't seen an offense of this caliber yet. The one good lineup he saw was Florida State and he gave up three earned runs over five innings. Not bad, but Texas is a step up from the Seminoles.

Despite a .315 batting average and 38 homers as a team, it still feels like Texas isn't even close to its potential as an offense. Sooner or lates it's going to click -- and I think it will be sooner. Given how Texas lost Friday, I love them to bounce back in Saturday's contest. They saved most of their best bullpen arms for the remainder of the weekend.

Give me the Longhorns in a nice rebound spot in another close contest.

The Pick: Texas (-145 DraftKings)

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