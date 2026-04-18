The College Baseball seasonis in full swing and John Venezia has you covered today with his best wager play on the Georgia Tech-North Carolina game

Best College Baseball Bet: April 18th

We're on to Saturday where some of the big series may be decided. While there are crucial matchups everywhere, few are bigger than the one I'm about to put you on.

I took the L on Friday in the first game, but I have a strong feeling today is for the bounce back.

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Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-154) @ UNC Tarheels (+120) | Total: 12

UNC took a massive Game 1 on Friday behind a strong pitching outing from Jason DeCaro. With the Heels having to win only one more game to take a huge series against the Yellow Jackets, this matchup could ultimately decide who wins the ACC regular season.

Georgia Tech's bats were stymied in G1, so they'll need to wake it up in this one. Before we get there, let's talk about who is on the mound. Porter Buursema gets this game two start, making his fourth start of the year. It's a 3.44 ERA and 27 K: 15 BB ratio in 18.1 innings for the junior righty. Clearly the free passes have been an issue and will need to be cleaned up.

I'd say that's paramount as he's facing a UNC offense that's found its stride recently. The Tarheels have a handful of key contributors on offense, led by Owen Hull (.388 avg, 1.013 OPS), Jake Schaffner (.331 avg, 5 HR, 15 SB), and Macon Winslow (.321 avg, 1.014 OPS, 6 HR). It's not the same UNC offense we've seen in recent years, but there's still some firepower here. Plus, it only has to be a compliment to one of the top pitching staffs in the country. If GTech wants to even the series, Buursema has to be sharp and replicate the success he's had in his last two starts against Cal and FSU.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets will face UNC's Ryan Lynch. His 4.41 ERA may sound a tad inflated, but this dude can still shove. He's got a solid 47 K:16 BB ratio in 49 innings as well. The only difference is Lynch hasn't seen an offense in the same galaxy as what the Yellow Jackets have. They currently lead the NCAA in batting average (.362), runs scored (406) and slugging percentage (.642), and are third in homers (79). It's maybe the best lineup in the country with talent at every turn. Led by the nation's top catcher, Vahn Lackey (.386 avg, 12 HR), Drew Burress (.338 avg, 7 HR), and Ryan Zuckerman (.364 avg, 14 HR), this offense has almost every starter batting over .300.

After being shut down for just two runs in game 1, Lynch will be asked to do something that hasn't been done yet this season; hold this offense to under five runs in consecutive games. Furthermore, Georgia Tech has not lost back to back series games yet.

Obviously, it's a huge matchup. I was on the Yellow Jackets on Friday. Now, I'm going back to the well in this one.

Pick: Georgia Tech ML -154 (DK)