Best College Baseball Picks: Saturday 4/25

We took a shot on Hawaii last night and it wasn't meant to be as Isaiah Magdaleno was shellacked for his worst start of the season. For what it's worth, Dax Whitney pitched well, but Hawaii tied the most amount of runs he has given up all year at three.

Saturday is a new day with new opportunities to get it back. The slate is a little thinner, so we have to get more creative in finding an edge. That means I'm doing something I have yet to do for a weekend article, which is a PARLEEZY.

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Texas Longhorns/Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets MLP: -106 (DraftKings)

Oh, does JohnnyVTV love a little parlay. My boys in Texas destroyed the Vandy Boys on Friday night behind a magical performance from Dylan Volantis and a 11-run offensive avalanche. On my Breaking Bet podcast, I mentioned if Texas won the Friday game, there was great chance they would sweep this weekend.

Ruger Riojas was moved off the Friday spot last week, but he's still had a fantastic year. Pitching to a 3.25 ERA and 83 K: 12 BB ratio in 52.2 IP, Riojas has taken a big leap this season. He righted the ship last week against Bama after two rough outings. Now he faces a Vandy offense that has one strength in the lineup; home runs. Coming into the weekend, they were tied for third in the country with 87 long balls with Brodie Johnston leading the way at 15. Additionally, they've stolen a lot of bases (105). While it's an inconsistent offense, they have their ways of scoring runs.

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The thing is they are facing a different level of pitching this weekend against Texas, so I wouldn't count on them piling up enough runs. Especially when you consider the fact they have no designated viable starter for this contest. They face a Texas offense that's heating up behind Aiden Robbins and his monster breakout season (17 homers). Overall, the Texas team has more ways to win than Vandy does. And as Texas hits the home stretch, I expect them to take no prisoners, making them one of the best parlay legs of the day.

Georgia Tech narrowly escaped against Chris Levonas and Wake Forest on Friday after trailing 4-1. It's not often Levonas had a lead like that and couldn't hold on, but that's what this G-Tech offense can do. Personally, I felt Friday was the best chance for the Demon Deacs to take a game in this series, so naturally a sweep feels like a strong possibility.

This electric offense will face Troy Dressler and his 4.42 ERA. Not that Dressler is incapable of having a strong performance, but he's definitely had some sub par outings lately that could suggest the Jackets pile up some runs. He gave up three runs over 3.1 IP last weekend and four earned runs over three innings a couple weeks ago at Pitt. This offense is by far the best he'll see this year. Pretty much the entire starting lineup is hitting over .300 with home run threats at every turn.

It's a bit of mystery who G-Tech will throw given Dylan Loy's injury. They're saving a strong Jackson Blakely for the Sunday game, so this one could be a bullpen game. There's definitely some holes in this pitching staff, but they should have enough to get this one done. The Deacs do have a solid offense filled with a good balance of hit tool (.298 avg) and power (67 HR). While I can see them putting up five-seven runs, it just seems like Georgia Tech is ready to explode.

Pick: G-Tech/Texas MLP -106