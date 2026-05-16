Auburn couldn't bring it home on Friday in a hard-fought contest against Georgia. It was a great bout between two teams that we very well could be seeing in Omaha. On to the last day of the regular season, as we try to end on a positive note.

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Florida Gators (-180) at LSU Tigers (+140) | Total: 14 (at DraftKings)

It's safe to say this season has not gone the way many of us, including myself, thought it would for LSU. In fact, it's been an absolute disaster of a year. The price for hoisting up the trophy last year was losing so much key pitching. It has already lost the series, and it's trying to avoid being swept at home. Even LSU head coach Jay Johnson said the only way the Tigers would be able to make the field of 64 is if they win the SEC conference tournament next week.

The Gators though have a lot to play for, in terms of seeding and hosting ability. While it looks like they are in great shape to at least host a regional, it never hurts to solidify it with a sweep in the final week of the regular season. I wrote up why I loved Florida coming into the year, and while it's been rocky at times, the Gators are still in prime position to make a run this year.

Russell Sandefer has done well coming over from UCF. As the primary Sunday guy for the Gators this season, he's provided a strong 4.30 ERA and 50 K: 16 BB ratio in 46 frames. Prior to a bad outing last week against Kentucky, he was finding his groove. He'll see an LSU offense that still has some dangerous hitters like 2026 first-rounder Derek Curiel (.344 avg, .936 OPS, 6 HR), Cade Arrambide (.320 avg, 16 HR), and Omar Serna (.306 avg, 9 HR). The truth is the Tigers brought in what was supposed to be a high-powered offensive transfer class with guys like Seth Dardar, Zach Yorke, and Trent Caraway, but it didn't pan out that way.

After losing star Jake Brown, they haven't really at that thump in the lineup. Now, they face a good pitcher in Sandefer that controls the strike zone and keeps the ball in the yard. Not that I expect LSU to roll over by any means, but they need somebody to make things happen.

LSU will be going with Zac Cowan. He's had a lot of good this year, despite throwing to a 4.97 ERA. The 46 K: 12 BB ratio in 38 innings is more than solid, but it's the nine homers that have taken their toll on his progress. Cowan hasn't been a full-time starter in 2026, making just his fifth start in 16 appearances. He'll see a Gators lineup that's gotten things going the last few weeks.

It's been a big bounce back year for Blake Cyr (.322 avg, 11 HR) and Kyle Jones (.318 avg, 5 HR, 16 SB). Perhaps the biggest X-factor has been the resurgence of two-way player, Caden McDonald, recovering from Tommy John surgery. McDonald in limited action this season has hit .357 with five dingers and a 1.152 OPS. We haven't even mentioned potential 1.1 pick for next year's class, Brendan Lawson and his .290 avg and 14 HR.

The Gators are grooving right now, especially at the dish. I just don't think there's enough firepower on the mound for LSU to contain them. I like this one to be a sweep.

I'll be back with my conference tournament article for next week as we head into the best time of the year.

Pick: Florida ML (-180 DraftKings)

I'll be back with my conference tournament article for next week as we head into the best time of the year.