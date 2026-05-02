Dylan Volantis was a magician yet again, leading Texas to a critical game one victory. But Saturday is a new day with a new play, so it's time to move on to a different contest that we can smash. The day two slate is a little thin with a few key matchups playing double headers, which often leads to zero betting opportunities being offered.

I did find a game which has me pretty intrigued, however.

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Ole Miss Rebels (-115) at Arkansas Razorbacks (-115) | Total: 11

Coming into the weekend, these two teams were sitting middle of the pack in the SEC standings. Ole Miss virtually has no chance to win the regular season, while Arkansas has a very slightly better chance than that. Friday's game featured the Rebels getting absolutely RINSED by Arkansas in a 12-2 fashion. But, with so much on the line for NCAA tournament seeding purposes, these are the kind of matchups that decide where each team will sit.

Throughout the year, you've seen me highlight big-name pitchers that should go high in next summer's draft, but one that I haven't covered a ton is Ole Miss stud Cade Townsend. With real first-round potential, Townsend has had a strong 2026 campaign. Pitching to a 2.33 ERA and 68 K: 12 BB ratio in 46.1 innings, Townsend is a huge arm for the Rebs. Despite getting blasted by UGA last week, he's been pretty much money the whole season. Now, he faces an Arkansas team that's won two of its last three series as they look to solidify themselves as a regional hosting seed.

There's been a lot of ups and downs with this Hog offense, and it's fair to say they are nowhere near as good as last year. Hitting .275 with 67 homers on the year, Arkansas has had a lot of consistency issues. What remains true is two of their bast 2025 bats have continued success this season with Cam Kozeal (.303 avg, 13 HR) and Ryder Helfrick (.295 avg, 15 HR). Because of Townsend's impeccable command and ability to keep the ball in the yard, it makes this matchup an advantage in favor of Ole Miss. Especially in a bounce-back start after last week, Townsend should be able to command the zone and navigate this offense.

Arkansas will be handing the ball to stud lefty sophomore Cole Gibler. The southpaw has become an important weekend starter these last few weeks after being a primary reliever his first season and a half. His 2.91 ERA is impressive, though the 37 K: 18 BB ratio in 43.1 IP isn't to the level of his capabilities. The command issues have gotten him into trouble. Despite shutting down Mizzou last week, he got roughed by UGA and wasn't great against Alabama the two starts prior. If he gives this talented Ole Miss offense extra chances, I doubt it misses.

The Rebels have some serious firepower, starting with Clemson transfer Tristan Bissetta, who is in the midst of a breakout year (19 HR, .318 avg, 1.109 OPS). Returning studs Judd Utermark (.311 avg, 18 HR) and Will Furniss (.329 avg, .937 OPS) are also rolling. Some of the other key contributors have had up and down seasons, though. The big matchup with Gibler will be how the lefties fair against him.

In a true 50/50 line, I think there's a decent advantage to Ole Miss coming off a run-rule loss on Friday. While it has a solid chance to win Game 3 with Taylor Rabe pitching on Sunday, I feel like this may be their best chance to win a game because Townsend has been their most reliable starter in 2026.

Pick: Ole Miss ML (-115 DraftKings)