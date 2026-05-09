Best College Baseball Bet For May 9th

It was a sweaty one for Auburn on Friday night, but they got it done. The slate has seemingly shrunk a bit for this Saturday card, but there's a play that does interest me. It's a little risky, but definitely is worth a play.

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Oklahoma Sooners (+114) @ Arkansas Razorbacks (-145) | Total: N/A

A team that's starting to heat up for the stretch run is Arkansas. They've won two series in a row - and three of their last four - after getting taken by UGA a few weeks ago. They opened this series with a big 12-2 win against the Sooners, but Saturday looks more evenly matched.

The Cam Express takes the mound for Oklahoma on Saturday. Cameron Johnson has had a great year, pitching to a 2.96 ERA to go along with 64 punchies in 48.2 innings. Of course, his 34 free passes are a little higher than the team would like to see. But Johnson is rolling on a 12 inning scoreless streak. As a matter of fact, aside from his one bad outing against Vandy a month ago, he hadn't given up more than two earned in any start since his matchup against Texas on March 27th.

Pristine command is paramount in this spot as he is facing a Hogs team that is heating up at the dish. He'll have to contend with Damian Ruiz (.319 avg, 5 HR), Kuhio Aloy (.308 avg, 8 HR), Cam Kozeal (.306 avg, 15 HR), and Ryder Helfrick (.295 avg, 15 HR). While it's not the same Razorbacks lineup from last year, they can still swing it. However, if Johnson keeps the walks to a minimum, he should be able to navigate through at least five innings and give his team a shot to win.

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On the other side, Gabe Gaeckle will toe the rubber. The Gaeck is an extremely talented but inconsistent arm. He's been used more as a reliever this year, so him starting could provide more of an advantage to OU. If you've seen my articles on Oklahoma this year, then you know what their specialty is...running. Pretty much at the top of the base stealing mountain every year, the Sooners have 102 bags on the season, which puts incredible pressure on pitchers and defenses. Of course, that's not to say they don't have some sluggers too. Camden Johnson (.314 avg, 7 HR), Trey Gambill, (.304 avg, 6 HR), and Deiten Lachance (.307 avg, 6 HR) have been three of their most consistent bats all season.

If they work counts and make Gaeckle throw a ton of pitches, they should be able to get him into trouble. As always though, they just have to get on base and let nature run its course. Averaging about 6.5 runs per game, Oklahoma's offense can provide enough juice to let the staff take care of the rest.

I'm usually a big believer in bounce back games, especially after getting rinsed the night before. OU is a team that's still hoping to make it as a top 16 hosting seed for regionals, so they'll need this one to keep those hopes alive. If they get one in this series, this seems like the game for them to do it.

Pick: Oklahoma ML +114 (DK)