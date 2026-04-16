We've hit the mid-point in the college baseball season, so we're now in the nitty gritty. The teams that are contenders are starting to separate themselves. With a few key matchups on the Thursday slate, it was hard to pick which game I wanted to highlight.

But I found it.

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Auburn Tigers (+120) at Florida Gators (-154) | Total: 8.5

We have two teams that are definitely hit or miss, so this is a key series for a pair of Top 25 squads. A series win would go a long way for both, but only one will walk away victorious and getting that first game is a pivotal step.

Florida recently made a change to the rotation by bumping projected '26 first-rounder Liam Peterson out of the Friday night role and moving projected '27 first-rounder Aidan King in. And it's easy to see why. King has flat out shoved this year with a sparkling 1.74 ERA and 47 K:11 BB ratio across 46.2 innings of work. King just delivered a gem at top five-ranked UGA last weekend for 7.2 IP with two earned runs. Prior to that, it was seven-shutty against Ole Miss. For an offense that is hot and cold, Florida needs a steady hand like King against a strong Auburn team.

After getting swept against Alabama a few weeks ago, the Tigers have responded with consecutive series wins against Arkansas and Kentucky. One of the big reasons happens to be the offense littered with a gallon jug of juice. Five key players are hitting north of .300 with Brandon McCraine (.378 avg) and Eric Guevara (.378 avg and 7 HR) leading the way, but we can't forget about potential first-rounder Chris Rembert (.345 avg) and his impact. Auburn has put up double-digit runs in each of their last two game one's, so it will be a stiff test for King.

The Tigers made a change of their own by moving Jake Marciano out of the Friday role in favor of Andreas Alvarez and his monster season. Alvarez has dominated all year with a 1.24 ERA and 60 K:15 BB ratio in 43.2 IP. Against both Arkansas and Kentucky the last two weeks, he's dominated with big time outings, setting the tempo. He'll face a UF lineup that picks and chooses when it decides to show up. They bombed UGA last week after getting stuffed by Ole Miss the week before. But the one constant for the Gators this year is Brendan Lawson (.347 avg, 11 HR, 1.325 OPS), a guy who may be the first bat off the board in 2027. The Gators have gotten some contributions from other players, but it's scattered.

We're likely set up for a big-time pitcher's duel and low scoring affair between to carving arms. The total has yet to come out, but I think anything over 8.5 is fair game for an under. Still, I feel compelled to pick a side in a close contest. At home in a game one, I'm rolling with the Gators at this price because of a pitching advantage. I'd say my cutoff for playing them is -150.

Pick: Florida ML -154 (DraftKings)