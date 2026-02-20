College Baseball Futures: College World Series Winner 2026

Luke Harrison and Texas are locked in for another title run, and John Venezia likes their chances to be the College World Series winner in 2026.

Words can't describe the excitement I have now that my sport has returned.

For my money (literally), picking a preseason College World Series winner is the single hardest champion to pick. I had come close every year but finally broke through in 2025 with LSU at 12-1.

For the record, I made these picks before the season started. None of the odds have changed, so it's not too late to hope on board.

Baseball in general is the highest-variance sport out there, but when you factor in amateurs, the level of difficulty is off the charts. For the 2026 season, I have created different tiers that rank the likelihood that a certain program may be able to win. Writing this article so close to the season, a lot of value was zapped on the teams I was discussing for weeks, but it's still good to familiarize yourself with the thoroughbreds.

I'm a very-casual-at-best golfer, but one time a caddy told me that when it comes to putting, aim for the "peach basket" -- at least an area close to the hole. Since then, I've transferred that into betting. Whether you have any idea what I'm talking about or not, it's all about taking teams that will be in the conversation. Thus, I've centered my portfolio around those contenders.

College World Series Winner Best Bets

Texas Longhorns (+1700 DraftKings)

Some of these teams you have already gotten an extensive overview of in my other preseason articles. Texas was most certainly one of them. After a 22-win season in the SEC, UT is geared up for another run. When you look at the unceremonious exit against UTSA in their own regional, this group should be charged up.

A loaded Texas roster will once again be fueled by elite pitching. The biggest difference from last year is the departure of ace Jared Spencer and the entry of star-closer, Dylan Volantis into the weekend rotation. Returning starters Ruger Riojas and Luke Harrison are back after strong 2025 campaigns. How Volantis makes the transition will be the biggest X-factor for this team. If it's successful like a lot of us think, we are genuinely looking at a top-10 weekend rotation. Along with a stacked bullpen, Texas is set up for success on the mound.

The offense had a lot of talent last year, but wasn't a championship-level unit. That should change with key players transferring in like Carson Tinney from Notre Dame, Aiden Robbins from Seton Hall, and Josh Livingston from Wichita State. Of course Texas brings back a few weapons in Casey Borba, 2027 potential first-rounder Adrian Rodriguez and Ethan Mendoza. There are other guys that should play big roles like two-sport athlete Jonah Williams.

The common theme for every CWS winner is a stout pitching benchmark. Texas could be elite. If it stays that way, and their offense catches up, they will be there at the end. That's why 17-1 is a little head-scratching. I'd have them closer to 12-1.

Florida Gators (+4000 DraftKings)

I've been searching for answers and waiting, but I remain perplexed why Florida is 40-1. I anticipated them to be down around 25-1 on Opening Day.

Despite a tumultuous and injury-filled 2025, the Gators still made it to a regional, eventually losing to runner-up Coastal Carolina. This year, they have possibly the best 1-2 pitching punch in the land with Liam Peterson and Aidan King, two sure-fire future first rounders. In addition to these two strikeout machines, they landed a couple of key transfers in Russell Sandefer from UCF and Cooper Wallsfrom Hawaii. Along with what should be a strong bullpen, this Gators staff projects to be elite.

The lineup got a bit of a makeover. X-factor Cade Kurland and former ASUN Freshman of the Year Kyle Jones are back from injuries. We obviously can't forget stud third baseman Brendan Lawson, who projects as a high pick in 2027. UF also brought in some names from the portal in Karson Bowen from TCU, Ethan Surowiec and his massive power from Ole Miss and Sam Miller from Columbia. Another playmaker that figures to rebound is Blake Cyr, who went nuclear at Miami in 2024.

There are some "ifs" with this team, but we could say that about anybody. The pieces are in place for Florida to be great. With premier head coach Kevin O'Sullivan leading the charge, the Gators should make it back to Omaha for the 10th time in his regime. This price is laughable, so go bet that number down. I'm in for 1.5 units.

Other Teams to Consider

I have about five teams in my portfolio, but I'm watching a few outside of it. I haven't fired just yet, but will do so in the coming weeks.

Oregon State (+3000 DraftKings)

The Beavers possess an elite pitching staff led by the extraordinary 1-2 punch of Dax Whitney and Ethan Kleinschmit. The question is how the new offense will look after losing virtually all of the big producers in Aiva Arquette, Gavin Turley, Wilson Weber and Trent Caraway. They brought some talented guys in, but it takes time to gel.

Because the schedule is a layup and Oregon State basically has free path to 40+ wins and could even host a Super Regional, we probably won't get answers until the postseason. For the price, staff, and likely path, 30-1 is a nice ticket to take.

Mississippi State (+1800 DraftKings)

Georgia (+1800 DraftKings)

I have both of these programs making it to Omaha. I lumped them in together for the same reason: how will the pitching fare?

Mississippi State brought in head coach Brian O'Connor from Virginia, where he was a staple of the sport. The offense will be great, but the pitching needs to come close to matching it. With some of the new arrivals, I think O'Connor gets them there.

Georgia went bananas in the portal, racking up over a dozen newcomers. The pitching should be a lot better than previous years after adding Joey Volchko and Matt Scott from Stanford, Caden Aoki from USC and Dylan Vigue from Michigan. The offense will be awesome as usual. But with that many transfers, I'm curious to see how they fit into their new home.

Regardless, both teams have rosters built to take the crown.

Also in the Mix

Georgia Tech (+2800 DraftKings)

I realize I'm including a lot of teams, and I'm not saying you have to take them all. It's more so who you should keep an eye on as the season progresses. For the Jackets, the offense should be top-10 in the country behind superstar outfielder Drew Burress, a projected top-3 pick this summer.

The question is the pitching. It hasn't been good enough in previous years, but if it can be more competitive, they will have a good chance to make Omaha. Once you do that, it's all about matchups. Georgia Tech's lineup can destroy any pitcher. They just have to make it to the dance.

Kentucky (+4500 DraftKings)

The longest shot I like this year is the team I despised in 2024. It should be a strong Wildcats squad in 2026, though. They have star shortstop Tyler Bell -- a potential top-15 pick this summer -- and a solid lineup, which should make them contenders. The only problem is in the power department. We rarely see non-power teams make a run unless they do a lot of other things well. That just might be the case here.

The pitching is set up to be deep, which never hurts. Kentucky has potentially four strong weekend options, meaning somebody gets left out of the weekend rotation. But if you get to Omaha, you need that kind of depth. Don't sleep on the Cats, especially at this price.

