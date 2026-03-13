Dylan Volantis has been dominant as a starting pitcher for Texas, and John Venezia lists the Longhorns as his top pick to claim the 2026 College World Series.

Conference play in college baseball kicks off across the country, so what better time to get some futures bets in.

I'm on board several teams, but one stands out above the rest.

Texas Longhorns

During the preseason I implored all of you to bet this team to win it all in 2026. The odds largely opened at 15-1 before inexplicably drifting to 17-1 in some spots. If you were able to snag that, give yourself a pat on the back. We've steadily seen the number drop to 16-1, 14-1 and now 12-1. In some places we're seeing a rightful 9-1, which means there is still strong value on the board at the current price.

Texas is an absolute wagon right now. One of two remaining undefeated squads, the 16-0 Longhorns are destroying the competition heading into SEC play. As predicted, they've gotten it done with pitching first, followed by a much-improved offensive attack.

The staff currently ranks third in the nation in ERA (2.30), sixth in K/9 (12.3) and seventh in WHIP (1.02). The starting rotation has been disgusting with Ruger Riojas -- who owns a 1.23 ERA, 42:3 K:BB over 22.0 IP -- taking a massive leap from 2025 Sunday starter to 2026 Friday ace. Luke Harrison remains his reliable self (3.06 ERA, 17:8 K:BB over 17.2 IP) as the Saturday guy, and thus far the biggest question has been answered, with 2025 star closer Dylan Volantis posting a stellar 1.54 ERA and 29:7 K:BB over 23.1 innings after jumping into the rotation. Along with a great bullpen, this Texas staff should be one of the best in the country by season's end.

Offensively, things have been fantastic. As a unit, they're hitting .337 (11th) with 26 HR (24th) and 147 runs scored. Their 9.8 runs per game is good for 14th in the nation. Seton Hall transfer Aiden Robbins is showing he's primed for the big time, hitting .390 with six long balls, and Stanford transfer Temo Becerra owns a .385 BA and has gone deep four times. The offense has five other starters hitting over .300, along with five posting better than a 1.000 OPS. Of course, with SEC play here, the real test will begin, but this lineup was always projected to at least be good enough.

While the Longhorns play in the best conference in the country, their schedule is actually relatively easy compared to other SEC teams. They're missing LSU, Georgia, Florida and Arkansas this season, which should be a huge boost. If they keep going at the rate they have been, they're set up for a potential 45-win season and a likely top-8 seed, which would guarantee home-field advantage in the regionals and Super Regionals if they advance.

The formula for this team is dynamic, and one most teams in the country don't possess -- lights-out pitching and a high-caliber offense. The 12-1 price is an absolute bargain right now, as it definitely should be 9-1 or lower across the board. At the DrafKings Sportsbook, they are 9-1 co-favorites with UCLA. Through the first month of the season, it's Texas, UCLA and maybe Mississippi State as the clear-cut top tier above everyone else.

Texas opens at home this weekend against Ole Miss. Should they win, or even sweep, I'd bet 12-1 is gone by Monday. Buy now.

The Pick: Texas (+1200 FanDuel)

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