Jack Radel and Notre Dame face off against Duke on Friday night, and John Venezia reveals why the road team is his best college baseball bet for Friday night.

It's a new week but we're still ripping the same results. We closed out last week with a layup in Texas A&M against Arizona State, so let's keep that gravy train rolling. Conference play kicks off for most of the ACC and Big 10, while the Big 12 and SEC get going next week.

In all candor, this week's slate is brutal. Probably the worst we will see the entire season, whereas next week will be glorious. Nevertheless, I found a few things for the Friday slate that should play, so let JohnnyVTV give you a little taste to get the ball rolling.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-140) @ Duke Blue Devils (+110) | Total: N/A

This isn't the Taj Mahal of matchups, but it just might be enough with two ACC teams looking to get off on the right foot. Both have stacked some wins in pre-ACC play, but they're in the jungle now.

Notre Dame isn't the same roster that made it to Omaha back in 2022, stealing the shine from the daddy wagon Tennessee team in the process. But they're quietly an interesting group so far. The main reason is their Friday guy, Jack Radel, who is generating buzz as a potential first-round arm this summer.

Radel has steadily improved since his 2024 freshman campaign and looks the part as an ace. Thus far, he's sporting a 1.69 ERA and 24 K/3 BB ratio across 16 innings. He also delivered a six-perfect inning gem against UCF a couple weeks ago. It's a consistent mid-90s fast ball, but because of a nice repertoire featuring a wipeout slider, his velocity plays up. Additionally, he's releasing the ball at almost seven-feet, making a hitter's vantage point even more challenging. The results have spoken for themselves as Radel is making his presence known.

He'll see a Duke lineup that was gutted after former coach, Chris Pollard, took a lot of studs to UVA. And yes, that includes potential 2026 top-10 pick, AJ Gracia. The main focus of this new-look Duke offense is Canon Cider (.452 BA, 6 HR, 9 SB), but with a new injury picked up, he's out a while. A Cider-less lineup means other guys like RJ Hamilton (.333 avg, 12 SB), Coltin Quagliano (.308 avg), and Tyler Albright (.306 BA, 13 SB) will have to step up. It's a huge advantage for Radel as Cider accounts for one-third of the team's homers. But Duke's main focus so far is on the bases -- they have been successful on a sizzling 74 of 81 attempts -- where they rank second in the country behind VMI. If Radel can keep the traffic to a minimum, I like his chances here.

On the mound for Duke is senior righty, Aidan Weaver. Weaver is taking on a new role as the Friday night guy for a coach in Corey Muscara who was a key architect in the now-famed Wake Forest pitching lab. That lab not only turned out insanely talented arms the last few years, but is changing the game at the college, and even pro level. Some of Muscara's recent products include Rhett Lowder, Chase Burns and Josh Hartle.

For Weaver, he's done well thus far, pitching to a 3.18 ERA and 22:6 K:BB across 17 innings. The only thing is it's been against nobody. Not saying the Notre Dame offense is Murderer's Row, but it's a step up from Princeton, Milwaukee and Maine. He'll top out around 97, combined with a nice slider and developing change piece. Weaver will face a lineup that's performed well so far, hitting .322 with 27 homers. Probably the biggest horse, Bino Watters (.298 BA, 3 HR) is off to a slow start. However the Irish have a white-hot Mark Quatrani (.514 BA, 4 HR), Noah Coy (.406 BA, .556 OBP), and Jayce Lee (.366 BA, 2 HR) shouldering some of that burden.

With Radel going -- and especially with no Cider -- there's a clear-cut advantage for Notre Dame in my opinion. We're also seeing some line agreement as this line opened at a -115 pick'em. Typically on Friday nights, I usually like backing the home teams in the ACC/SEC, but that's situational. The handicap dictates this is a Notre Dame Spot, making it one of the top plays on my Friday slate.

The Pick: Notre Dame ML (-140 DraftKings)

