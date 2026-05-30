College Baseball betting expert John Venezia looks to stay hot Saturday with more regional action. He offers up a pick from the Lincoln Regional.

SLAM MARCOS Stand up!! Texas State didn't make us wait up for over four hours for nothing. The Bobcats delivered a huge win at big-plus money price. The TX ST region lives on.

A lot has changed the field from Friday's outcomes, so there are a lot of interesting betting scenarios for the rest of the weekend.

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Ole Miss Rebels (-125) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (-105) | Total: 9.5 (at DraftKings)

You want to talk about a thriller-sweat that made us stay up too late? How about Ole Miss walking it off in the 14th? Granted, they should have taken care of business in the bottom of the ninth, but the mission was accomplished.

Remember, we took the Rebs to win this region, and a huge piece in the equation revolved around beating Cole Carlon and ASU in the opener. There was a lot I liked and didn't like about Ole Miss on Friday, mainly the usual swing and miss and all-or-nothing approach. The talent is so clearly there for them to make a run, and now with Auburn on the ropes after being shocked in their opener, the Rebs could get to Omaha.

Ole Miss is going with Taylor Rabe in this one instead of Cade Townsend. Rabe rounds out a strong starting rotation with his 4.08 ERA and mind blowing 81 K: 8 BB ratio in 57.1 IP. Despite a five-earned run star over six innings a couple weeks ago against TAMU (14 K's to no walks in that game), Rabe has been on a roll has of late. He'll see a Nebraska team that was on the ropes against South Dakota State in the late innings.

The Corn people have a good offense on paper with seven different starters hitting over .300. There's not a ton of power (62 HR) or speed (55 bags). Ultimately, I'm not impressed by them because it's hard judging a Big 10 team that traditionally hasn't hit well. I thought Nebraska was always one of the weaker hosts in the field, so facing a team with a catastrophic knockout punch like Ole Miss may be too much.

The Rebs offense is the true feast-or-famine kings with 102 team taters, and four players striking out 60+ times. You can't deny the lineup's strengths, though. Judd Utermark hit a missile out off Carlon, while Tristian Bissetta hit one to the MOON. Both are 20+ homer guys this year. It's a lineup that can inflict damage!

Nebraska hasn't confirmed a starter yet, but we know Carson Jasa already threw. That leaves a combination of either Ty Horn, Gavin Blachowitz or Cooper Katskee getting the nod. Regardless, every single one of those guys have given up double-digit homers. They're all capable of having solid outings, but I think Ole Miss is a ticking time bomb waiting to erupt in this region.

It's a good price with a matchup advantage. Let's keep rolling Ole Miss.

Pick: Ole Miss ML (-125 DraftKings)