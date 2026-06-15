College Baseball betting expert John Venezia has a prediction and play for Day 4 of the College World Series as we get another SEC clash with Alabama and Texas.

It hasn't been a great CWS for me. Pretty much everything that could go wrong has. Ole Miss is toast after one of the most pathetic showings I've ever seen and I imagine Texas isn't too far behind them.

Both Texas and Georgia play on Monday as big favorites against Alabama and Oklahoma, respectively. So, a straight bet isn't necessarily as practical.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites during the MLB regular season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Alabama Crimson Tide (+180) vs. Texas Longhorns (-238) | Total: 10.5 (at DraftKings)

Both of these teams were pretty uncompetitive in their first chance. Texas put up one run against UGA, lol. And Bama put up a nice goose against OU. With the season on the line, the offensives will have to do a little better than that.

Texas looks like they'll go with Ruger Riojas in the elim game. It's been a tale of two seasons for him. From opening day to the end of March, he was one of the top arms in the nation, looking like he made a significant jump from the Sunday guy in 2025. Then the calendar turned to April, and reality set in.

He surrendered 11 earned runs combined in consecutive outings, before putting up a good start against this Alabama team (5 IP, 1 ER, 11 K). Then it was another five run performance over three frames. Riojas has been better of late overall, cleaning up the mistakes, but we still don't really know which version shows up.

Like Riojas, the Alabama offense picks and chooses when it wants to show up. While the talent is there, the consistency hasn't been. Just 80 homers and a .257 avg as a team, two players are hitting over .300 and two with double-digit ding dongs. The superstar, Justin LeBron, was a projected top three pick this summer, but may have played his way out of the top 10. LeBron still has 16 homers and 41 bags, but is batting .277 and just hasn't been the guy we all thought he would be. Nevertheless, after getting blanked by the Sooners, I would imagine they do a little bit of scoring against a guy that can get a little reckless with the strike zone.

For Bama, Zane Adams should get the ball. A solid year behind a 3.96 ERA, 98 K:27 BB in 88.2 IP. The numbers are pretty favorable for the lefty. Adams dealt against St. John's and USC Upstate the last two weekends for 12.1 IP, 2 ER, 13 K, 3 BB. But before that, it was 10 ER in two starts against South Carolina and Ole Miss. Like Riojas, Adams was great when the two went head-to-head in April. Maybe that happens again.

The Horns lineup has too much juice to put up another dud. Aiden Robbins, Carson Tinney, and Anthony Pack have combined for 57 of the team's 103 bombs. A lot of the other guys have played well recently. Adams is susceptible to having bad outings at a moment's notice.

The total looks a little low to me. I have this one playing a little higher.

Pick: Over 10.5 (-130 DraftKings)