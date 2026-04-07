Collette Calls: Ball Don't Lie

The early results are in. Will we see more homers in 2026 than we saw last year, or less? And what other effects might this year's baseball have on the overall game?
April 7, 2026
Collette Calls: Ball Don't Lie
April 7, 2026
Collette Calls

Many of us picked up some habits in recent years that were mostly carryover from the period of time when we were asked to stay home for the betterment of all. I picked up a few hobbies in that time such as breadmaking, playing Strat-o-Matic for the first time, and writing about early power indicators during the second week of April. I looked back into my article archive and found that I have written about this topic, this same week in April, in four of the past five seasons. 

The instigator of the first article was a piece in The Ringer by Ben Lindbergh wondering if the 2021 baseball was still juiced from 2019. The early data from that season pointed to the league potentially hitting 6,200 home runs that season, which would have been the second-highest total in recent seasons at that time. The final total came in at 5,944, falling four percent below projections. Last year, when I looked back at recent seasons, 2024 gave us the most variability for PA/HR (home runs per plate appearance) from the early data to the final data. The league was hitting a home run every 37.3 plate appearances in the opening 10 days of the season, but that rate finished at one every 33.5 plate appearances by season's end. That early 37.3 number was the highest figure we had seen in recent years...until this season.

Through games played April 5, home runs have happened as infrequently as we have ever seen

Many of us picked up some habits in recent years that were mostly carryover from the period of time when we were asked to stay home for the betterment of all. I picked up a few hobbies in that time such as breadmaking, playing Strat-o-Matic for the first time, and writing about early power indicators during the second week of April. I looked back into my article archive and found that I have written about this topic, this same week in April, in four of the past five seasons. 

The instigator of the first article was a piece in The Ringer by Ben Lindbergh wondering if the 2021 baseball was still juiced from 2019. The early data from that season pointed to the league potentially hitting 6,200 home runs that season, which would have been the second-highest total in recent seasons at that time. The final total came in at 5,944, falling four percent below projections. Last year, when I looked back at recent seasons, 2024 gave us the most variability for PA/HR (home runs per plate appearance) from the early data to the final data. The league was hitting a home run every 37.3 plate appearances in the opening 10 days of the season, but that rate finished at one every 33.5 plate appearances by season's end. That early 37.3 number was the highest figure we had seen in recent years...until this season.

Through games played April 5, home runs have happened as infrequently as we have ever seen early. We can blame the cool weather in some places, and Jo Adell in others. The point remains, the early returns are pointing to a tough year for home runs:

Season

Early PA/HR

Final PA/HR

Delta

2016

36.2

32.9

10.0%

2017

32.5

30.4

6.9%

2018

36.1

33.1

9.1%

2019

29.3

27.5

6.6%

2020

30.2

28.9

4.5%

2021

31.6

30.6

3.3%

2022

36.9

34.9

5.7%

2023

32.7

31.4

4.0%

2024

37.3

33.5

10.2%

2025

32.2

32.4

0.5%

2026

37.7

??

??

2024 saw the league hit 5,453 homers, which was the second-lowest full season total, only beating out the 5,215 homers hit in 2022. Over the course of the years above, we have seen an average of 6.1 percent variance in the early PA/HR rate compared to the final season total, with a range of 0.5 percent to 10.2 percent. If we were to look at the possible range for final home run totals using the average, minimum and maximum, this is where things would shake out:

  • Maximum change (10.2%) = 5,380 home runs
  • Average change (6.1%) = 5,145 home runs
  • Minimum change (0.5%) = 4,855 home runs

Each of those numbers would come in below the 2024 season, while two of them would even come in below the recent low-water mark of 2022. If we look at the early home run per contact ((HR/(AB-K)) for this season compared to this moment in time last season, we have seen 40 fewer homers in just four fewer contests, along with an early increase in strikeouts:

Year

Games

HR

AB

K

HR/Contact

2026

278

279

9275

2496

4.1%

2025

282

319

9391

2405

4.6%

It is not hard to understand why we're seeing slow early returns on home runs, because the drag on the baseball is very much in line with last year as well as that sluggish 2022 season:

I was confidently able to state, "It should be an assumed fact by now that we will have more home runs this season than we had last season," in last year's article based off the data at hand. I feel as confident stating the opposite for 2026, that we will see fewer home runs hit in 2026 than we saw hit in 2025. I believe that will lead to a resurgence in stolen bases this season as teams look to manufacture the runs that are being lost to fewer home runs. We are already seeing signs of that resurgence, with Milwaukee attempting 24 steals in the first nine games of th season while both the Yankees and the surprising Rockies have each already attempted 15 steals.  

I said two weeks ago that I believed steals would be up in 2026, and this sluggish start for home runs in 2026 would make me want to aggressively double down on that statement if I were a betting man. I'll even go as far to say I believe we will have multiple players steal 50-plus bases this season, while we may not even see one batter hit 50 homers.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Jason Collette
Jason has been helping fantasy owners since 1999, and here at Rotowire since 2011. You can hear Jason weekly on many of the Sirius/XM Fantasy channel offerings throughout the season as well as on the Sleeper and the Bust podcast every Sunday. A ten-time FSWA finalist, Jason won the FSWA's Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year award in 2013 and the Baseball Series of the Year award in 2018 for Collette Calls,and was the 2023 AL LABR champion. You can find Jason on BlueSky, The Official App of Sports, at @jasoncollette.bsky.social
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