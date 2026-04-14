Collette Calls: Early Potpourri

How should fantasy managers react to some slow starts this season, such as Julio Rodriguez of the Mariners, who has just one homer, one steal and a poor batting average?
April 14, 2026
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
April 14, 2026
Collette Calls

This week's article is more of a catch-all for a variety of things we are witnessing across the league and what you can do with your fantasy team(s) with these observations. Overall, we are seeing offensive struggles in strange places, saves everywhere, and one team in particular with some serious pitching problems. Let's dig into it.

Saves

Saves are indeed all over the league thus far through the first 15-16 games of the season. We have seen a record 74 players record at least one save this season through these first two and a half weeks. This time last season, that number was at 58. In the lead are Paul Sewald, David Bednar, Lucas Erceg and Jhoan Duran, who are all tied with five saves apiece. We did not expect two of those four names to be there, but there they are.

Only the Yankees, Red Sox, Phillies, Blue Jays, Angels and Mets have had a singular reliever garner all the saves on the club, while the Rockies, Twins, and Marlins have each had four or more relievers pick up a save:

Query Results Table
Rk Team Count Player List
1 COL 5 Zach Agnos, Jimmy Herget, Juan Mejia, Antonio Senzatela, Victor Vodnik
2 MIN 5 Kody Funderburk, Cody Laweryson, Eric Orze, Cole Sands, Justin Topa
3 MIA 4 Anthony Bender, Pete Fairbanks, Michael Petersen, Tyler Phillips
4 TBR 3 Bryan Baker, Mason Englert,

This week's article is more of a catch-all for a variety of things we are witnessing across the league and what you can do with your fantasy team(s) with these observations. Overall, we are seeing offensive struggles in strange places, saves everywhere, and one team in particular with some serious pitching problems. Let's dig into it.

Saves

Saves are indeed all over the league thus far through the first 15-16 games of the season. We have seen a record 74 players record at least one save this season through these first two and a half weeks. This time last season, that number was at 58. In the lead are Paul Sewald, David Bednar, Lucas Erceg and Jhoan Duran, who are all tied with five saves apiece. We did not expect two of those four names to be there, but there they are.

Only the Yankees, Red Sox, Phillies, Blue Jays, Angels and Mets have had a singular reliever garner all the saves on the club, while the Rockies, Twins, and Marlins have each had four or more relievers pick up a save:

Query Results Table
Rk Team Count Player List
1 COL 5 Zach Agnos, Jimmy Herget, Juan Mejia, Antonio Senzatela, Victor Vodnik
2 MIN 5 Kody Funderburk, Cody Laweryson, Eric Orze, Cole Sands, Justin Topa
3 MIA 4 Anthony Bender, Pete Fairbanks, Michael Petersen, Tyler Phillips
4 TBR 3 Bryan Baker, Mason Englert, Kevin Kelly
5 SEA 3 Cooper Criswell, Andrés Muñoz, Gabe Speier
6 CLE 3 Connor Brogdon, Matt Festa, Cade Smith
7 BAL 3 Rico Garcia, Ryan Helsley, Albert Suárez
8 ATL 3 Osvaldo Bido, Dylan Dodd, Raisel Iglesias
9 HOU 3 Bryan Abreu, Cody Bolton, Bryan King
10 ATH 3 Hogan Harris, Joel Kuhnel, Mark Leiter Jr.
11 KCR 3 Lucas Erceg, Eli Morgan, John Schreiber
12 CHW 3 Seranthony Domínguez, Jordan Hicks, Chris Murphy
13 CIN 3 Brock Burke, Emilio Pagán, Connor Phillips
14 PIT 3 Dennis Santana, Gregory Soto, José Urquidy
15 TEX 3 Tyler Alexander, Jakob Junis, Cole Winn
16 SDP 2 Jason Adam, Mason Miller
17 LAD 2 Edwin Díaz, Alex Vesia
18 DET 2 Drew Anderson, Kenley Jansen
19 MIL 2 Trevor Megill, Angel Zerpa
20 CHC 2 Daniel Palencia, Colin Rea
21 ARI 2 Jonathan Loáisiga, Paul Sewald
22 STL 2 Riley O'Brien, Ryne Stanek
23 WSN 2 Clayton Beeter, Gus Varland
24 SFG 2 Blade Tidwell, Ryan Walker
25 NYY 1 David Bednar
26 BOS 1 Aroldis Chapman
27 PHI 1 Jhoan Duran
28 TOR 1 Jeff Hoffman
29 LAA 1 Jordan Romano
30 NYM 1 Devin Williams
Provided by Stathead: Found with Stathead. See Full Results.
Generated 4/13/2026.

My theory is that this is happening because we're having so many late and close games due to the lack of offense we have seen early on around the league. The volume of close and late games is leading relievers to frequently work back-to-back days, and most managers prefer to not utilize relievers for a third consecutive day. This unusual spread of saves should level out soon, but there is a lot of early noise in the saves market due to the current low-scoring run environment. Notable names who were drafted as speculative saves sources or better who have yet to record a save in 2026 include Chris Martin, Taylor Rogers, Robert Garcia, Griffin Jax, Carlos Estevez, Abner Uribe and Justin Sterner. All appear to be safe cuts this week, if not cut already, in shallower formats. 

The 0-0 Club

The ESPN Fantasy Baseball Podcast, back in the 06010 heyday, referred to players who hit a home run and stole a base in the same game as a combo meal. Heading into play Monday night, however, we had 16 notable players who were fasting at the plate, as they had neither a home run nor a stolen base in their first 50+ plate appearances. Josh Naylor (2x) and Nolan Arenado removed themselves from this StatHead report as I was writing this article, but there are still some very notable names in this group:

Query Results Table
Rk Player PA HR SB Team BA OBP SLG OPS
1 Taylor Ward 70 0 0 BAL .356 .443 .525 .968
2 Iván Herrera 69 0 0 STL .192 .377 .250 .627
3 Vinnie Pasquantino 69 0 0 KCR .153 .246 .169 .416
4 Josh Naylor 66 0 0 SEA .102 .197 .102 .299
5 Byron Buxton 62 0 0 MIN .182 .258 .273 .531
6 Michael Busch 60 0 0 CHC .135 .233 .173 .406
7 Heliot Ramos 60 0 0 SFG .241 .267 .276 .543
8 Jacob Wilson 60 0 0 ATH .250 .250 .300 .550
9 Spencer Torkelson 59 0 0 DET .213 .373 .255 .628
10 Mike Yastrzemski 58 0 0 ATL .180 .293 .260 .553
11 Colt Keith 56 0 0 DET .340 .375 .472 .847
12 Victor Caratini 55 0 0 MIN .261 .345 .283 .628
13 Jac Caglianone 54 0 0 KCR .229 .315 .313 .627
14 Caleb Durbin 53 0 0 BOS .106 .208 .128 .335
15 Logan O'Hoppe 53 0 0 LAA .233 .358 .256 .614
16 Nolan Arenado 52 0 0 ARI .180 .192 .200 .392
Provided by Stathead: Found with Stathead. See Full Results.
Generated 4/13/2026.

Taylor Ward, despite the lack of home runs or steals, is off to a red hot start and was leading baseball with 10 doubles as play began this week. Colt Keith is also hitting well at the plate without the homers or steals, but the rest of the group has mostly underperformed and will hopefully wake up soon. We were not expecting everyone on here to steal a base, but there are several players projected for either 20-plus homers or 20-plus steals who have frustrated fantasy managers with these longstanding goose eggs. 

Expanding the criteria to allow for either one home run and/or one stolen base introduces some additional frustrations such as:

  • Francisco Lindor, with 0 homers and 1 steal in 75 plate appearances
  • Bo Bichette, with 1 homer and 0 steals in 74 plate appearances
  • Julio Rodriguez, off to yet another slow start with just a single homer and steal along with a .194/.286/.258 slash line through 70 plate appearances.
  • Riley Greene with just a single homer and steal through 69 plate appearances
  • Trevor Story, coming off a 31-steal season, is 30 steals off that pace through 69 plate appearances
  • Austin Riley, whose next home run will be his first; he is homerless in his first 66 plate appearances thus far yet has two stolen bases, swiping one tonight off the defenseless Marlins as I wrote this sentence
  • Jo Adell, who has robbed more home runs (3) than he's hit (1) so far this season
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who's still waiting for his second home run through 65 plate appearances
  • Trent Grisham, who's waiting for his first home run, a season after he shocked everyone with 34 home runs (note - he hit a cheap homer into the short porch minutes after I wrote this sentence)

The offense will come around eventually. I am seeing big scores this evening as I am finishing up this article, with some unusually warm temperatures across most of the country, but that cannot explain away the bludgeoning Garrett Crochet took in Minneapolis tonight. I just want to remind fantasy managers not to panic and overreact to these early-season struggles and noise. Do not let three weeks of data undo months of offseason research. You should keep an open mind and make adjustments to your expectations, but unless you see an injury with a struggling player, stay the course.

That said, you should absolutely be reaching out to owners in leagues where trading is permitted to see just how frustrated your competition is with certain bullpen situations or offensive laggards. Emotions are high as fantasy managers stare at big investments delivering poor returns. Put in your due diligence and check in with leaguemates while actively combing through the waiver wire to see which player was dumped in a fit of frustration this past week.

I looked into one Rotowire Online Championship and am intrigued with recent cuts such as Gleyber Torres, Nolan Schanuel, Brandon Sproat and Royce Lewis, even if he is hurt. You can even comb through the Main Event pickup and drops to see what the high stakes players are doing. Shawn Childs does a great job of tracking the most added and dropped players, and it's intriguing to see how the preseason favorites for saves in the Texas bullpen, Robert Garcia and Chris Martin, were two of the top most-dropped players this past weekend. Early returns made Jakob Junis the second most-added player this week, whereas he was barely on the periphery for projected saves in the Texas pen before the season. That presents an opportunity to potentially grab the better skilled player once the flavor du jour cools off as we saw two different times in Texas last season. 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Jason Collette
Jason has been helping fantasy owners since 1999, and here at Rotowire since 2011. You can hear Jason weekly on many of the Sirius/XM Fantasy channel offerings throughout the season as well as on the Sleeper and the Bust podcast every Sunday. A ten-time FSWA finalist, Jason won the FSWA's Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year award in 2013 and the Baseball Series of the Year award in 2018 for Collette Calls,and was the 2023 AL LABR champion. You can find Jason on BlueSky, The Official App of Sports, at @jasoncollette.bsky.social
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other MLB fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

DFS Latest

MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
Tuesday's top MLB DFS plays on DraftKings include Yoshinobu Yamamoto as the Los Angeles Dodgers host a struggling New York Mets squad.
Today
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
Tuesday's top MLB DFS options on FanDuel include a locked-in Aaron Judge as the New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Angels.
Today