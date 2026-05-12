Collette Calls: Where Are the Wins Going?

More wins are going to relievers like Aaron Ashby this year. How should fantasy players adjust their strategy to account for that?
May 12, 2026
Collette Calls: Where Are the Wins Going?
May 12, 2026
Collette Calls

There have been 613 games won across the league as play begins May 12, this despite the fact more than half the teams in the league are currently playing below .500 baseball. That is the beauty of baseball; every game results in a win and a loss being assigned to a player on each team. Sometimes those wins are earned, sometimes they are gifted, and the same can be said for losses. Yet things just feel a bit different this year because of the current state of affairs, particularly in the American League, where just four of the 15 teams have a .500 or better record. I wanted to dig into the numbers to see if there was anything to this disturbance, or whether it's just baseball, Suzyn, and things will normalize as the season progresses. 

This time last year, there were 618 wins in baseball shared amongst 160 starting pitchers and 314 pitchers overall. We currently have 613 wins being earned by 152 starting pitchers and 315 pitchers overall. Right out of the gate, the theory is having trouble holding any water because those differences are negligible. So, let's move down to the team level.

While wins are proliferating into bullpens more in recent years than they did in years past, most fantasy managers plan their draft strategy around wins by targeting starting pitchers. Relief wins are mostly gravy — great if you can get them — but incredibly tough to project or rely upon over the course of

There have been 613 games won across the league as play begins May 12, this despite the fact more than half the teams in the league are currently playing below .500 baseball. That is the beauty of baseball; every game results in a win and a loss being assigned to a player on each team. Sometimes those wins are earned, sometimes they are gifted, and the same can be said for losses. Yet things just feel a bit different this year because of the current state of affairs, particularly in the American League, where just four of the 15 teams have a .500 or better record. I wanted to dig into the numbers to see if there was anything to this disturbance, or whether it's just baseball, Suzyn, and things will normalize as the season progresses. 

This time last year, there were 618 wins in baseball shared amongst 160 starting pitchers and 314 pitchers overall. We currently have 613 wins being earned by 152 starting pitchers and 315 pitchers overall. Right out of the gate, the theory is having trouble holding any water because those differences are negligible. So, let's move down to the team level.

While wins are proliferating into bullpens more in recent years than they did in years past, most fantasy managers plan their draft strategy around wins by targeting starting pitchers. Relief wins are mostly gravy — great if you can get them — but incredibly tough to project or rely upon over the course of a season. Nobody had Adrian Morejon winning 13 games in relief last season or Edwin Uceta winning 10 out of the pen for a 77-win Tampa Bay club. The rotation is where wins are chased, even if some leak to the pen. 

Relievers garnered 39 percent of wins at this point in 2025, while bullpens are stealing slightly more this season at 41 percent. Again, I find these differences to be negligible, but it likely means a few more wins are sitting in free agent piles in your league, being pulled in by non-rosterable middle relievers. We also should take a moment to admire Aaron Ashby, as he's on pace for a 20-win season out of the bullpen with seven wins in 19 appearances, hoping to Mike Marshall his way to a Cy Young Award. 

The prevailing thought in my head as I wrote this article was that the wins must be rather concentrated around certain teams since there is such an inbalance in the current standings between the haves and the have-nots, but even that struggled to hold water. If we were to simply look at the teams whose starting pitchers have earned the highest percentage of team wins, the top three teams are currently last or second-last in their respective divisions:

TEAM

TEAM WINS

SP Wins

% WINS BY SP

Boston

17

14

82%

Houston

16

12

75%

San Francisco

17

12

71%

I heard a stat while watching the Sunday broadcast between the Rays and Red Sox which said Boston is 6-0 when shutting down opponents, but 11-22 when allowing any amount of runs. That tracks, because they also have a 4.47 ERA as a rotation, so it's been feast or famine. Houston is in a similar situation, as they win games when their starters pitch well, but that 5.06 rotation ERA tells you they do not pitch well that often. San Francisco has the best ERA of this trio at 4.31, but they also have a dreadful offense and are tied with Boston for the second-lowest wRC+ as a team. 

In short, the best chances for a starting pitcher to get a win are with three teams bringing up the rear in the standings. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is a 22-16 club, yet their starters have won just 10 of those 22 games, with only the New York Mets starters having done worse:

Team

Team Wins

SP Wins

% Wins by SP

BOS

17

14

82%

HOU

16

12

75%

SFG

17

12

71%

LAD

24

16

67%

STL

23

15

65%

ARI

20

13

65%

CLE

22

14

64%

KCR

19

12

63%

PHI

19

12

63%

LAA

16

10

63%

ATH

21

13

62%

NYY

26

16

62%

MIN

18

11

61%

ATL

28

17

61%

SEA

20

12

60%

CHC

27

16

59%

CIN

22

13

59%

PIT

22

13

59%

CHW

19

11

58%

TEX

19

11

58%

COL

16

9

56%

TBR

27

15

56%

SDP

24

13

54%

BAL

19

10

53%

TOR

18

9

50%

DET

19

9

47%

MIA

19

9

47%

NYM

15

7

47%

MIL

22

10

45%

WSN

19

7

37%

Milwaukee and Tampa Bay are doing their thing and it is not surprising to see them as outliers in that their rotations are earning a lower percentage of the team wins than the league. Milwaukee has used an opener three times this season, with Ashby, DL Hall and Shane Drohan each pitching in front of another starter. Tampa Bay has used Griffin Jax, Jesse Scholtens, Cole Sulser and Mason Englert in front of another starter, but the season loss of Ryan Pepiot as well as injuries to Joe Boyle and Steven Matz have since evolved both Jax and Scholtens into regular starters. 

How is this actionable for your fantasy teams? If wins are currently running at a 59/41 split between rotations and bullpens, and you're struggling with wins in your league (who isn't?), you can use this chart to help you with tie-breakers in your FAAB or trade decision-making to see which acquisitions or lineup moves can put you in the best position for the probability of getting a win from your rotation. If you really want to have fun, you can lean into that MIlwaukee, Tampa Bay or San Diego pen and play reliever roulette in search of wins, but I don't advise it. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Jason Collette
Jason has been helping fantasy owners since 1999, and here at Rotowire since 2011. You can hear Jason weekly on many of the Sirius/XM Fantasy channel offerings throughout the season as well as on the Sleeper and the Bust podcast every Sunday. A ten-time FSWA finalist, Jason won the FSWA's Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year award in 2013 and the Baseball Series of the Year award in 2018 for Collette Calls,and was the 2023 AL LABR champion. You can find Jason on BlueSky, The Official App of Sports, at @jasoncollette.bsky.social
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