A few weeks ago, I raised awareness of the fact the league was running wild this spring and promised to revisit the topic as camps wrapped up before the regular season kicked off. That is what I am doing with this week's installment.
I know I'm not the only one who adheres to the original rules which dictated drafting the weekend after Opening Day, as I have a draft on Opening Day and another one on Sunday, making this information actionable for myself, my leaguemates who subscribe here, and anyone else who is drafting this weekend. It is also actionable for everyone else who has wrapped up their drafts this season and must now plan on how to attack this particular scoring category. If this spring is any indication of how the regular season will play out, buckle up.
Halfway through spring games, the league was attempting 2.58 steals per contest, which was the highest rate since the league changed the rules on steals in 2023. It is worth remembering that..
...we have seen a strong correlation between how frequently the league runs in March and how frequently the league runs during the regular season. That correlation drops from 0.82 to 0.5 when looking at a per-team basis and absolutely falls apart at the individual player level.
I look at attempts as a formula of ((SB+CS)/(Total Games/2)) for the league looking to see how many successful or failed attempts are happening per contest. The table below shows the rate for
A few weeks ago, I raised awareness of the fact the league was running wild this spring and promised to revisit the topic as camps wrapped up before the regular season kicked off. That is what I am doing with this week's installment.
I know I'm not the only one who adheres to the original rules which dictated drafting the weekend after Opening Day, as I have a draft on Opening Day and another one on Sunday, making this information actionable for myself, my leaguemates who subscribe here, and anyone else who is drafting this weekend. It is also actionable for everyone else who has wrapped up their drafts this season and must now plan on how to attack this particular scoring category. If this spring is any indication of how the regular season will play out, buckle up.
Halfway through spring games, the league was attempting 2.58 steals per contest, which was the highest rate since the league changed the rules on steals in 2023. It is worth remembering that..
...we have seen a strong correlation between how frequently the league runs in March and how frequently the league runs during the regular season. That correlation drops from 0.82 to 0.5 when looking at a per-team basis and absolutely falls apart at the individual player level.
I look at attempts as a formula of ((SB+CS)/(Total Games/2)) for the league looking to see how many successful or failed attempts are happening per contest. The table below shows the rate for the seasons since 2021:
YEAR
SB FREQUENCY
2021
1.64
2022
1.54
2023 (new rules)
2.18
2024
2.25
2025
2.31
2026
2.58
The numbers after the conclusion of spring games on March 22 saw the league finish at 2.56 attempts per contest. The high rate held up even as players made their way back from the amazing World Baseball Classic, meaning the rate increased nearly 11 percent from last spring. 18 of 30 teams ran more frequently in 2026 spring games than 2025 spring games, with both colors of Sox doing the heavy lifting for the league:
|TEAM
G
SB
CS
Attempts
2026 per game rate
2025 per game rate
Change
|Chicago White Sox
32
44
16
60
1.88
0.81
133%
|Boston Red Sox
28
53
13
66
2.36
1.07
121%
|Miami Marlins
27
45
10
55
2.04
1.13
80%
|Houston Astros
28
41
10
51
1.82
1.03
76%
|Colorado Rockies
29
45
22
67
2.31
1.39
66%
|Los Angeles Angels
31
39
10
49
1.58
0.97
63%
|Atlanta Braves
29
28
9
37
1.28
0.81
58%
|Athletics
31
26
6
32
1.03
0.78
32%
|Philadelphia Phillies
29
22
6
28
0.97
0.73
32%
|Texas Rangers
28
24
7
31
1.11
0.84
31%
|Minnesota Twins
29
32
6
38
1.31
1.00
31%
|Tampa Bay Rays
29
33
9
42
1.45
1.17
24%
|Los Angeles Dodgers
29
24
1
25
0.86
0.70
24%
|San Francisco Giants
29
29
8
37
1.28
1.03
24%
|Toronto Blue Jays
28
19
5
24
0.86
0.72
18%
|New York Mets
27
18
3
21
0.78
0.68
15%
|San Diego Padres
31
28
7
35
1.13
1.03
9%
|St. Louis Cardinals
28
23
6
29
1.04
1.00
4%
The White Sox ran frequently as a team, and it's notable that both Luisangel Acuna as well as Korey Lee each attempted at least five steals, successfully converting four of them. Lee is going to be pressed into early duty with Kyle Teel on the mend from his hamstring injury, so a handful of steals would be ideal since he doesn't offer much else at the plate. Conversely, Colson Montgomery did not even attempt a steal in his 13 times on base, which included 10 singles and three walks.
One third of Boston's 66 attempts came from Braiden Ward, who is opening the season in Triple-A. Most of Boston's speedster regulars were on WBC duty, so we don't have a good read on the individual players, but Alex Cora was certainly committed to pushing the running game this spring, and the change from Alex Bregman to Caleb Durbin at third base should only help the roster stay in motion in the regular season. Boston was third in the American League with 139 steals and sixth overall, so it would take some serious aggressiveness for them to move much higher as a team.
The 12 teams who showed a decline from last spring are below, but the best news might be the Nationals, who remain in line with where Dave Martinez had the club last spring. Yes, I'm talking to all you Nasim Nunez fans:
|TEAM
G
SB
CS
Attempts
2026 per game rate
2025 per game rate
Change
|Cincinnati Reds
29
18
5
23
0.79
1.47
-46%
|Pittsburgh Pirates
30
26
2
28
0.93
1.57
-40%
|Arizona Diamondbacks
29
16
5
21
0.72
1.21
-40%
|Detroit Tigers
26
12
2
14
0.54
0.77
-30%
|Kansas City Royals
29
31
10
41
1.41
2.03
-30%
|Baltimore Orioles
29
21
5
26
0.90
1.21
-26%
|Chicago Cubs
30
32
4
36
1.20
1.50
-20%
|Milwaukee Brewers
28
43
8
51
1.82
2.26
-19%
|New York Yankees
30
29
8
37
1.23
1.48
-17%
|Seattle Mariners
31
26
5
31
1.00
1.19
-16%
|Cleveland Guardians
29
24
5
29
1.00
1.16
-14%
|Washington Nationals
28
37
12
49
1.75
1.77
-1%
Terry Francona might be a human restrictor plate on Elly De La Cruz because the formerly led-footed manager has gotten cautious recently. Meanwhile, Detroit might be playing Earl Weaver ball this season and waiting for the three-run home run rather than trying to steal bases as they have been the most passive team on the basepaths this spring.
Finally, the new managers this season have for the most part outpaced their predecessors, save for Craig Albernaz and his softball roster in Baltimore:
|TEAM
G
SB
CS
Attempts
2026 per game rate
2025 per game rate
Change
|Colorado Rockies
29
45
22
67
2.31
1.39
66%
|Los Angeles Angels
31
39
10
49
1.58
0.97
63%
|Atlanta Braves
29
28
9
37
1.28
0.81
58%
|Texas Rangers
28
24
7
31
1.11
0.84
31%
|Minnesota Twins
29
32
6
38
1.31
1.00
31%
|San Francisco Giants
29
29
8
37
1.28
1.03
24%
|San Diego Padres
31
28
7
35
1.13
1.03
9%
|Washington Nationals
28
37
12
49
1.75
1.77
-1%
|Baltimore Orioles
29
21
5
26
0.90
1.21
-26%
I feel confident in stating we will see steals surge again after the stolen base totals fell by nearly five percent from 2024. We could very well exceed the record set in 2024 based off the tea leaves we have seen this spring. I am particularly buoyed by the fact the new managers have been particularly aggressive so far.
The regular season is finally here, and I could not be happier to have it back. Best of luck this season with your leagues, unless we're in one together!