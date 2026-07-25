While a couple more popular starters will be enticing, there's nothing wrong with selecting Nathan Eovaldi for your Saturday DraftKings MLB DFS lineups.

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Saturday is dominated by action later on, so there's a clearer main slate than most typical weeks starting at 6:05 p.m. EDT and covering 10 games. There are a few particularly hitter-friendly parks with favorable matchups in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Minnesota.

Pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($9,900) and Paul Skenes ($9,700) represent the top options, with the former drawing the Mets and the latter facing the Cubs. Matchup and win potential favor Yamamoto while Skenes offers greater strikeout upside, yet both are reasonable to build around. Nathan Eovaldi ($9,300) isn't on their level from a results or skills perspective, but going up against the Mariners is enticing as a weak lineup that frequently strikes out.

There are some strong selections in the second tier. Hunter Greene ($8,700) isn't valued within the typical range of a value, though has significantly outproduced his salary since returning from the injured list. He also holds a 38.2 percent K rate while posting 41.4 and 23.1 DK points during his last two starts. Greene draws the Cardinals, who only list a .271 wOBA across the last 30 days. Sean Burke ($8,200) has also quietly shown impressive skills. The matchup against the Astros isn't quite as enticing, but is worth considering.

The choices thin out from there. Shota Imanaga ($7,500) has a home run problem and mediocre K rate, yet the Pirates are one of the most strikeout-prone clubs versus lefties. Robert Gasser ($7,200) isn't quite in the punt range, but has compiled some strong starts while facing the Rockies away from Coors Field.

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Hitters

Bryce Elder has begun his annual slide after a hot run having allowed multiple homer from each of his last three appearances and four of five. Orioles' power hitters should be in consideration with Pete Alonso ($5,500) and Gunnar Henderson ($5,200) the obvious options.

The Phillies haven't announced a starter as of when this article was drafted, though the likely candidates aren't particularly reliable. Combined with the positive offense environment of Citizens Bank Park, the Yankees are a team to stack. At a minimum, you should have some exposure to their lineup with Jazz Chisholm ($4,400) reasonably valued.

Value Bats

The White Sox are an intriguing side to target against Hunter Brown, who's recently struggled with control and long balls while issuing 15 walks across his last 14.2 innings while also giving up 13 earned runs. Andrew Benintendi ($3,300) has been productive in the middle of Chicago's order and a cheap way to get a piece of an under-the-radar lineup.

The A's haven't had a consistent lineup against lefties of late due to injuries, yet Tommy White ($2,600) has emerged as an interesting and value selection. Target Field is a favorable place for hitters and Connor Prielipp - who's expected to come back from the IL - has been inconsistent this season.

Stacks to Consider

Twins vs. Athletics (Mason Barnett): Trevor Larnach ($4,000), Byron Buxton ($6,000), Kody Clemens ($5,000)

The Twins' offense isn't filled with household names, but they're a surprisingly effective group. Target Field has also been an underrated stadium for offense per Statcast park factors while the matchup against Barnett should be very favorable. He's performed well in relief while in the majors, yet will at least make a spot start. Over Barnett's limited 21.1-inning sample, he's registered a 4.36 ERA, a 1.36 WHIP and a 13.3 percent walk rate - all helpful for stacking.

Brewers vs. Rockies (Ryan Feltner): Christian Yelich ($4,400), Jackson Chourio ($5,100), Brice Turang ($5,000)

Feltner is away from Coors Field on Saturday, yet he's actually been far worse on the road this year having conceded a .390 wOBA while also serving up 2.45 HR/9. That makes the Brewers a straightforward team to target without any expensive salaries.

Try our DraftKings MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.