We had a relatively quiet Monday, but there will be a typically heavy Tuesday main slate with 11 games to work with. There are a few particularly hitter-friendly situations, with the Yankees, Reds, Angels, Diamondbacks and Atlanta all hosting. Even with some decent pitching lined up to take the mound, it should be a pretty good night for offense.

Try our DraftKings MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

Pitchers

Cam Schlittler ($10,500) is the highest-priced pitcher, and for good reason. He has the best strikeout rate and SIERA among all of the available starters, and a matchup against the Guardians isn't imposing. It may not be Schlittler's best day for strikeouts, but he should still deliver a strong start.

There are four pitchers priced between $10,200 and $9,000 that are relatively comparable. Davis Martin ($9,700) and Logan Gilbert ($9,000) are my favorites of the group. Martin has a 27.0 percent strikeout rate for the season and has at least 22 DK points in seven of his last eight starts. A matchup against the Twins should benefit him, as Minnesota has the third-highest strikeout rate with a mediocre .313 wOBA against righties for the season. Gilbert draws the Mets, who have the lowest wOBA in the league against right-handed pitching this season, in pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park.

Trevor McDonald ($7,700) has the chance to be a nice value. He has a tough matchup against Milwaukee, but he's a decent strikeout pitcher (22.1 percent) and doesn't make mistakes (4.9 BB%, 0.62 HR/9).

Things get pretty dicey from there, but there are a few punt options to consider. The first is Grayson Rodriguez ($6,500), who has a 10:4 K:BB across his last 10.2 outings and draws the Rockies away from Coors Field. Andrew Abbott ($6,300) has struggled on the surface at home, but he's maintained better skills and should see his luck even out. He faces the Royals, who have an unimposing lineup.

Top Hitters

Jonah Tong hasn't paid for it yet in terms of earned runs, but he has a -7.1 K-BB% and 6.50 SIERA through two outings. Seattle is a team to get some exposure to due to those numbers, and Luke Raley ($4,200) has an excellent .324 ISO against righties this season while checking in at a fairly reasonable price.

We typically target A's hitters at home, but Jameson Taillon has really struggled with the long ball all season (2.83 HR/9) and is a very easy target every time he takes the mound. Nick Kurtz ($5,400) is heating up from a power perspective, so he's a good building block given his own skills and the matchup.

Value Bats

Tomoyuki Sugano doesn't have to pitch in Coors Field to be targetable, as he's given up home runs in bunches on the road and doesn't miss bats anywhere he pitches. For the season, opposing hitters have a 16 percent barrel rate against him, so Angels hitters should be considered. Vaughn Grissom ($2,900) has hit third in the lineup for the last week and scored double-digit DK points in four of eight games during that span.

Ryan Waldschmidt ($3,200) has gone cold and got Monday off to seemingly clear his head. He and the Diamondbacks are in a good spot to produce some runs Tuesday in a matchup against Eric Lauer, who has allowed 2.55 HR/9 paired with a 1.39 WHIP this season.

Stacks to Consider

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians (Joey Cantillo): Paul Goldschmidt ($4,100), Ben Rice ($5,900), Aaron Judge ($6,400)

The Yankees lead the league in wOBA and ISO against left-handed pitching this season, so they're on the radar anytime there's a southpaw on the mound. Meanwhile, Cantillo has allowed four earned runs in two of his last three outings and half of his last six starts. Goldschmidt is something of a value given the excellent success he's had in the leadoff role, but this is an expensive stack overall.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Houston Astros (Mike Burrows): Spencer Horwitz ($3,500), Brandon Lowe ($5,600), Bryan Reynolds ($4,300)

This entire game is worth highlighting, as both Burrows and Bubba Chandler have struggled for long stretches of the season. I opted to highlight the Pirates because the pair have comparable WHIPs, but Burrows has more of a home run issue and less strikeout upside. Pittsburgh also has the superior lineup, with the team entering Tuesday's games fourth in wOBA against righties and having scored the third-most runs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.