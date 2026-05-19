It's a busy week of baseball, and that continues Tuesday night with a 10-game main slate that kicks off at 7:05 pm EDT. It's a weak day for pitching, so finding values in the middle to lower tiers of pricing that deliver could be even more important than usual. Runs should be scored aplenty, so there isn't likely to be much margin for error.

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Pitchers

Jacob Misiorowski ($11,000) and Dylan Cease ($10,000) stand out in a tier of their own and are the two true aces on the slate. Cease draws a particularly tough matchup at Yankee Stadium, so I'd lean slightly toward Misiorowski against the Cubs, even as the most expensive pitcher on the slate.

There are a number of pitchers in the $8,500 to $7,300 price range to consider. Emmet Sheehan ($8,500) is at the top of that range and will face the Padres, who have struggled despite the name value in the lineup. Ranger Suarez ($8,000) has been inconsistent, but he does have the benefit of a matchup against a distinctly mediocre Royals lineup.

Bumping down one additional price tier finds Ben Brown ($7,700) and Reid Detmers ($7,300). Brown has made a successful transition to the rotation, but he hasn't completed more than four innings in an outing yet. Detmers is the more traditional choice, albeit a high-variance one. He's had a combination of some bad luck and some big swing-and-miss stuff, which can come together to deliver spike performances. A matchup against the A's, another high-variance aspect of Detmer's start Tuesday, is very likely to lead to a boom-or-bust performance.

Ryne Nelson ($6,700) is the pretty obvious punt play of the day. Setting aside a pair of disastrous starts, he's had four performances with at least 20 DK points in his last seven outings and another of 15 DK points.

Top Hitters

The suggested stacks are expensive, so we'll opt for a cheaper option here in Jake Burger ($3,900). The obvious draw is that he's hitting at Coors Field and has averaged 9.4 DK points across his last 10 games.

The Twins aren't a good stacking option, particularly given the injuries in their lineup. Byron Buxton ($6,100) should be back and is a good option, as is Austin Martin ($4,000) as the presumed leadoff hitter.

Value Bats

Jo Adell ($3,500) hasn't had a particularly strong start to the season, but he has dominated left-handed pitching. All six of his homers have come against southpaws, and he'll benefit from a matchup against Jacob Lopez on Tuesday. Lopez has allowed a pair of homers in three consecutive starts.

Matthew Liberatore can't generate whiffs and has a home run problem, which makes the Pirates an interesting lineup to consider. Marcell Ozuna ($3,100) has hit cleanup against lefties for most of the season and has posted a .343 wOBA and .179 ISO against them.

Stacks to Consider

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres (Griffin Canning): Shohei Ohtani ($6,500), Mookie Betts ($4,500), Andy Pages ($5,200)

Stacking the Dodgers isn't a unique idea, but Canning has been disastrous in his three starts this season. He has allowed six earned runs in each of his last two starts, posting a 7:6 K:BB in that span. The Dodgers' lineup is one of the most expensive out there, but there are some decent values such as Betts, Teoscar Hernandez ($4,200) and even Will Smith ($4,000).

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers (Kumar Rocker): Mickey Moniak ($5,500), TJ Rumfield ($3,900), Hunter Goodman ($5,200)

Stacking the Rockies at home is another fairly straightforward play, but it's a good one. Rocker has managed to deliver decent results, but his 7.8 K-BB% is the third-lowest mark among the starters on this slate. There are enough value options available to make these prices work and enough ways to get unique elsewhere on the roster.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.