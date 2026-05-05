It's been a busy MLB schedule to begin the week, as Monday had 11 games on what is typically a quiet day. Tuesday will feature all 30 teams, with 20 playing at 7:05 p.m. EDT or later, which makes up the teams on the main slate. There are plenty of interesting ways to analyze the slate, as there are interesting pitchers at every price level and several favorable hitters' parks included.

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Pitchers

There are a number of high-profile pitchers on the main slate, though many face tough matchups. Gavin Williams ($9,300) looks to be the exception, as he draws a Royals lineup that has only a .316 wOBA this season. Williams is also one of only two pitchers that has a strikeout rate above 30 percent on the slate.

A similar case can be made for Freddy Peralta ($8,300). He will face the Rockies at Coors Field, which is typically a matchup to avoid. However, Colorado has been just better than average as a team as measured by wOBA even when playing at their hitter-friendly park this season, and they also strike out at the sixth-highest rate in the league. Meanwhile, Peralta is one of only five pitchers with at least a 25 percent strikeout rate on the slate, so he's worth taking on some risk for the discount.

Jameson Taillon ($7,600) stands out among the pitchers in the middle ranges of pricing. He has the sixth-highest strikeout rate among pitchers on the slate, and he has surpassed 16 DK points in three of his last four starts.

Unsurprisingly, things start to get tricky after Taillon. Bubba Chandler ($7,200) has been a boom-or-bust option early this season. He has reached 18 DK points in two of his six starts, but he's also delivered single-digit points in three. Chandler is worth considering at his price, particularly because Arizona has been an almost exactly average offense.

The punt option of the day is Erick Fedde ($6,200). His results have been very comparable to Chandler, as he's reached at least 13.5 DK points three times in half of his six outings, but has been at 9.0 or below in his other three. The primary draw on Tuesday ia a matchup against the Angels, who continue to strike out at the highest rate of any team in the league (25.6%).

Top Hitters

Taillon has pitched well lately, but he has still given up at least one home run in five of his six starts this season. Elly De La Cruz ($6,100) and Sal Stewart ($5,400) are the obvious choices in the lineup, but JJ Bleday ($3,600) has recently been promoted to second in the lineup against righties and is having success.

Jordan Walker ($5,300) and JJ Wetherholt ($5,000) have been the driving forces behind a surprising Cardinals' offense. A matchup against Brandon Sproat, who has allowed 2.36 HR/9 and a 10.7 percent barrel rate, should put them in a good position to keep things rolling with the bat.

Value Bats

The Arizona-Pittsburgh matchup in Arizona has the potential to be an offensive showdown. Both Eduardo Rodriguez and Chandler have had long stretches of shakiness this season, and Arizona is one of the most friendly parks for runs. Both teams also have some interesting options that are likely to occupy key positions in the lineup. For Arizona, Adrian Del Castillo ($3,700) has regularly hit cleanup against righties, while Jake Mangum ($3,500) has led off against lefties and maintained a .373 wOBA against them in a very small sample to this point in the season.

Stacks to Consider

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds (Andrew Abbott): Nico Hoerner ($4,800), Ian Happ ($4,500), Seiya Suzuki ($4,900)

There were a number of good options to consider stacking, but the Cubs are among the best. The most straightforward reason is the quality of the lineup, as they enter Tuesday ranked third in team wOBA. The matchup should also benefit them, as Abbott has the third-lowest K-BB% and the fourth-highest SIERA of all the pitchers on the slate. Given some of the value pitching available, the cost of the stack also shouldn't be prohibitive.

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels (Caden Dana): Munetaka Murakami ($5,700), Miguel Vargas ($4,800), Colson Montgomery ($4,600)

It's not every day that the White Sox are a recommended stack, but things set up well for them on Tuesday. The Angels haven't named their starter, though the signs point to Dana being promoted and making his first big-league start of the season. While he's had success with Triple-A Salt Lake this season, Dana was completely overmatched in his major-league debut in 2025, allowing 2.51 HR/9 with a 12.8 percent walk rate. Angels Stadium is also a good park for power, and specifically home runs, and the White Sox have a trio of power bats in the middle of their order that can take advantage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.