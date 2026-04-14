After a relatively light day of baseball Monday, all 30 teams are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday. There are a few early first pitches, leaving a 10-game main slate to work with. It's a relatively strong day of pitching, with a big-league debut mixed in, plus some strong environments for hitting. That leaves us with a little bit of everything, and a good day to get some lineups locked in on DraftKings.

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Pitchers

There are several ace-level pitchers taking the mound Tuesday night, but two face each other and one is taking the mound in Sacramento – a tough environment for pitchers. The first potential choice is between Jacob Misiorowski ($9,000) and Kevin Gausman ($9,500), who will be facing each other. Misiorowski offers the higher ceiling and Gausman the higher floor, with Gausman also drawing the better matchup.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($8,800) and Nolan McLean ($8,300) offer a similar dynamic in a matchup in Los Angeles. McLean has been very impressive, but the matchup still pushes me toward Yamamoto. MacKenzie Gore ($8,600) has to be mentioned due to his tremendous start to the season, but he will be in Sacramento and is a tough sell as a result.

Moving more into the value areas of the pitcher pool, Michael King ($7,900) and Ryan Weathers ($7,000) stand out as potential options. King doesn't have the strong strikeout upside that the top tier of pitchers possesses, but he should be reliable for around 15 DK points. The Seattle offense has struggled to get going this season and is striking out at a 25 percent clip, which should enhance his outlook. Despite the slugfest in the Bronx on Monday night, Weathers is worth considering. He has had some boom or bust to his profile, but the Angels remain a very strikeout-prone team and the price is right to take a chance on the southpaw.

Top Hitters

The Marlins aren't typically a lineup to look to for offense, but they have had a number of productive hitters in the middle of their lineup. Xavier Edwards ($4,800), Agustin Ramirez ($3,800) and Otto Lopez ($4,300) are all interesting Tuesday night due to a matchup against Reynaldo Lopez at hitter-friendly Truist Park. The right-hander has allowed one home run in every start this season and has a 4.82 SIERA despite a 2.18 ERA.

We can also flip to the other side of this matchup and look to some Atlanta hitters in a matchup against Max Meyer. He's suppressed home runs reasonably well so far this season, but his HR/9 is 1.90 across 142.1 career innings in the majors. Drake Baldwin ($4,700) and Matt Olson ($4,600) have both been very productive and are still priced affordably.

Value Bats

The Rockies have only faced one lefty this season, so it's difficult to project exactly what their lineup will look like. However, they will be an interesting team – even away from Coors Field – thanks to a matchup against Colton Gordon, who allowed 2.2 HR/9 across 86 big-league innings in 2025. Tyler Freeman ($3,500) looks to have a strong shot at the leadoff job, making him a nice value option.

A key game on the slate looks to be Rangers-Athletics, because the game will take place in the extremely hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. Even better is that two lefties will be on the mound, creating some value opportunity given the unique lineups. Jacob Wilson ($3,700) has served as the A's leadoff hitter against southpaws, while Andrew McCutchen ($3,500) should be lined up to hit fifth for the Rangers. They are both cheap ways to get exposure to the best offensive environment of the night.

Stacks to Consider

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins (Mick Abel): Roman Anthony ($5,100), Jarren Duran ($4,800), Willson Contreras ($4,400)

It's an interesting stacking day, because many of the pitchers with an elevated walk rate are some of the best arms of the day, or don't have a home run problem. Abel comes close to fitting those targetable criteria, as he's walked 10 across 13.1 innings and has also allowed 1.38 HR/9 since the start of 2025. The Red Sox have had a slow start to the year, but the top and middle of the lineup have largely performed well.

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies (Michael Lorenzen): Jose Altuve ($5,100), Yordan Alvarez ($6,200), Christian Walker ($4,700)

Lorenzen has allowed the third-most HR/9 among the starting pitchers on Tuesday's slate, and also has a 1.40 WHIP since the start of 2025. While his walk rate is only 6.3 percent in that span, the basepaths have been busy against him and he clearly is homer-prone. The Astros have a top-heavy lineup, but they should be able to take advantage. The downside of this stack is the cost, though there are some cheaper pitching options to balance out the budget.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.