With all 30 teams in action Tuesday, there are multiple potential slates to play. There are six games included in an early slate that begins at 6:10 p.m. EDT, followed by the main slate that starts at 7:10 p.m. and consists of nine games. The last chance to play kicks off at 9:38 p.m. and includes four games. As usual, the focus of this article will be on the 7:30 p.m. slate as it offers the most contests with the largest amount of prizes.

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Pitchers

The DK pricing suggests Tuesday isn't a great evening for pitching, but there are several pitchers that have begun 2026 pitching like an ace or at near-ace level. Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($9,500) is the first. He hasn't had a particularly high ceiling through his four starts to begin 2025, but he has at least 22 DK points in three of his four starts. A matchup against the Giants is another positive for him.

Shota Imanaga ($8,700) and Nolan McLean ($8,500) are both priced cheaper than Yamamoto but have had very strong starts to the season. Imanaga has at least seven strikeouts in three of his four appearances, though he does face a dangerous Phillies' lineup. McLean has at least eight strikeouts in three of his four starts and draws a more favorable matchup against the Twins.

Kris Bubic ($8,400) hasn't had the same consistency of the top tier, but he has spiked a 40point performance this season and takes an Orioles' lineup that currently has the second-highest strikeout rate (25.4 percent) as a team.

After that top group of pitchers, things get thinner quickly. Landen Roupp ($7,700) would be a value given his start to the season, but he draws the Dodgers. Merrill Kelly ($7,500) wasn't sharp in his season debut against the Orioles, but a matchup against the White Sox could help him get on track.

Finally, there is a trio of interesting pitchers in the $7,000 price range. Kumar Rocker ($7,300) and Carmen Mlodzinski ($7,100) face each other. Mlodzinski has the better skills of the duo so far in 2026, and the Rangers strike out at the fifth-highest clip in the league. That's enough for me to prefer Mlodzinski. Randy Vasquez ($6,900) is very hard to trust and is pitching at Coors Field, though he has delivered 30.5 and 22.0 DK point performances early on in the campaign.

Top Hitters

The Rockies are an interesting stacking option Tuesday night, but they are priced aggressively given that they are playing at home. Mickey Moniak ($4,700) is a decent stand-alone option, as he's taken advantage of Coors Field early on this season by averaging 11.4 DK points per game. Vasquez has had a hot start to the year, but his track record suggests that won't continue.

Carter Jensen ($4,200) has perhaps been most recognized this season for sleeping through his alarm and getting benched, but he's been a good hitter when in the lineup. Across his first 135 plate appearances in the majors, Jensen owns a .261 ISO and will face Shane Baz, who has struggled considerably so far in 2026.

Value Bats

The Mets have really struggled to generate offense in the absence of Juan Soto, but they draw a favorable matchup against Simeon Woods Richardson on Tuesday. SWR has allowed a home run in every start this season and has given up nine earned runs across his last nine innings and two starts. Carson Benge ($3,000) has taken over as New York's leadoff hitter. Even without great results, he's too cheap given the context of the matchup and his spot in the order.

The Mariners are another under-the-radar stacking option because Jacob Lopez has struggled to get on track. The same can be said of Seattle's lineup, but Rob Refsnyder ($2,800) offers a very cheap way to take a chance on an offensive breakout. He should lead off with a lefty on the mound, and has had success against southpaws throughout his career.

Stacks to Consider

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels (Jack Kochanowicz): Nathan Lukes ($2,600), Vladimir Guerrero ($5,400), Daulton Varsho ($4,000)

Both sides of this matchup are interesting to evaluate. Kochanowicz has been able to work deep into games early this season, but he has only an 18:15 K:BB across 23.1 innings and had a home run problem last season. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are shorthanded without George Springer (toe) in the lineup, but Varsho returned Monday and there is some strong value with Lukes as the likely leadoff hitter.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago White Sox (Sean Burke): Ketel Marte ($5,500), Corbin Carroll ($6,200), Geraldo Perdomo ($4,300)

Burke started the season hot but has a 5:5 K:BB across his last 10.1 innings and has allowed six earned runs in that span. That's a small sample, but it falls in line with his larger work as a big leaguer and makes him a good pitcher to stack against. The Diamondbacks' lineup gets thin quickly, but the top of the order is still dangerous so long as Carroll (back) is able to play as is currently projected.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.