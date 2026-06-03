The sweet spot for a DFS slate is between seven and 10 games. That's just what we have for this main card here, with nine games starting at 7 p.m. ET. What's also interesting is that we're going to fade some of the big-name pitchers on this slate. That's a risky strategy, but it'll make more sense once you see the spots our recommendations are in. With that in mind, let's start there!

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Pitching

Spencer Arrighetti, HOU vs. PIT ($9,000)

This is an interesting slate for pitching, but Arrighetti is one of the safest options out there at $9K. That's not something you would've expected at the beginning of the season, but he's been amazing. This righty has allowed one run or fewer in seven of eight starts, registering a 1.34 ERA and 1.13 WHIP so far this year. The numbers in Houston are horrifying for opponents, too, with Arrighetti amassing a 0.89 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 rate. Pittsburgh has been an improved offense this season, but this is still a lackluster lineup that ranks 25th in K rate.

Walbert Urena, LAA vs. COL ($7,300)

We've been using pitchers against the Rockies for years whenever they're on the road. Something happens when they're outside Coors Field, with the Rockies ranked 24th in OBP and 27th in OPS on the road this year. They're typically even worse than that, and it's terrifying since they also rank 28th in K rate. That makes them an outstanding opponent for anyone, especially a breakout like Urena. This Angels righty has a 1.67 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across his last five starts. He's also got a 1.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 8.7 K/9 rate at home this year while entering this matchup as a -165 favorite.

Top Targets

Ronald Acuna, ATL (vs. Patrick Corbin) $5,900

It was just a matter of time before Acuna started performing like the superstar we've become accustomed to. We're seeing the start of that inevitable run, with Acuna accruing a .650 OBP and 2.265 OPS across his last four fixtures. He's homered in all of those and showcased a 35-homer, 73-steal season just a few years ago. That sort of ability is scary for a pitiful pitcher like Corbin, given Acuna's recent form, especially since he has the platoon advantage against the lefty. Acuna has some amazing BvP numbers against Corbin as well, compiling a .395 OBP and .866 OPS in 34 at-bats against him.

Nick Kurtz, ATH (vs. Colin Rea) $5,700

Kurtz flirted with a 50-game on-base streak earlier this season, and it's amazing just how savvy this slugger has become. The Rookie of the Year from last season has a .468 OBP and 1.059 OPS across his last 41 fixtures. His splits are even more stupendous, sporting a .448 OBP and 1.101 OPS against righties throughout his career. That doesn't bode well for Rea, registering a 4.70 ERA and 1.37 WHIP so far this year. Shea Langeliers ($5,300), Brent Rooker ($4,400) and Tyler Soderstrom ($4,200) are good pairings with Kurtz if you want to stack the A's.

Bargain Bats

Joc Pederson, TEX (vs. Andre Pallante) $3,300

This is the third time that Joc has been in my articles over the last 10 days, and it's hard to believe he remains so cheap. All the same factors apply as those in the other articles because Pederson should be in his usual leadoff spot against a right-hander. It's easy to see why Texas does that because Pederson has a .344 career OBP and .823 OPS against righties. We love that when examining Pederson's recent form, posting a .420 OBP and 1.041 OPS over the last month. Pallante is not a pitcher we're worried about either, providing a 4.31 career ERA and 1.41 WHIP.

Wade Meckler, LAA (vs. Michael Lorenzen) $3,200

We'll present the Angels as one of our favorite stacks in the stacks section, but this guy might be the best value on the board. Meckler is projected to hit third for one of the highest-projected lineups, and he's earned that spot with some stellar play. This outfielder had two doubles and two RBI on Tuesday and now has a .364 OBP, .409 wOBA and .945 OPS so far this season. His minor league averages are even more absurd, accumulating a .414 OBP and .857 OPS. Having the platoon advantage against Lorenzen is the icing on the cake, so let's get into that matchup!

Stacks to Consider

Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies (Michael Lorenzen): Mike Trout ($6,200), Jorge Soler ($3,900), Jo Adell ($3,700) and Meckler ($3,200)

The Angels will be an unpopular stack simply because of their lackluster lineup, but that's one of the reasons we love them. Not many people will use them, and this couldn't be a better spot against Lorenzen. This Rockies righty has a 7.22 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in his debut season in Colorado. In addition, Lorenzen has an 8.48 ERA and 1.95 WHIP across his last six starts.

Trout is an easy option atop this Angels stack. The future Hall-of-Famer has a .467 OBP and 1.012 OPS across the last two weeks. Soler is expected to hit leadoff after scoring 27 DraftKings points in the first two games of this series. Adell has a 1.674 OPS in 11 at-bats against Lorenzen.

Atlanta vs. Toronto Blue Jays (Patrick Corbin): Acuna ($5,900), Matt Olson ($5,200), Ozzie Albies ($4,700) and Austin Riley ($4,200)

We like Atlanta against any weak pitcher, but seeing all of these righties against Corbin is a recipe for a monster game. This lefty has been one of the worst pitchers over the last decade, posting a 5.32 ERA and 1.50 WHIP since 2020. He's always struggled against this team too, providing a 4.55 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 21 starts against them.

Acuna is the easy option atop this stack, but Olson is right there with him. Olson has a .352 OBP and .861 OPS in five seasons with Atlanta. Albies has a .438 AVG and 1.330 OPS in 32 at-bats against Corbin and has much better splits against southpaws throughout his career. Riley has a .400 OBP and 1.124 OPS in 29 at-bats against the lefty while totaling a .853 career OPS with the platoon advantage in his favor.

Try our DraftKings MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.