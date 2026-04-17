We've got a 10-game slate to sort through Friday evening at FanDuel, with games getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. A surging Jose Soriano ($10,000) is the only pitcher priced in five-figures, so paying for an arm isn't a necessity. His form (one run, nine hits in 27.0 innings) is remarkable and he's certainly in consideration here, but it's also fair to question if he's actually that good.

The Dodgers head to Coors Field and have a run expectancy of 7.2, clearly making their entire lineup attractive. Somewhat predictably given the lack of high-end pitching, four of our 10 games come with run totals of 9.0 or 9.5. Seattle-Texas sits at a low 6.5. The Dodgers (-350) are about as favored as I've seen any team this season, followed by the Yankees (-184). We don't seem to have any precipitation to be concerned about. Winds appear to be blowing in across the slate, with New York, Boston, Denver and Minneapolis all potentially being impacted.

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Pitching

Logan Gilbert, SEA vs. TEX ($9,100): As usual, the options ahead of Gilbert are all fine, and Tyler Glasnow ($9,800) is interesting given the win probability and ballpark factor. But I'll start with Gilbert, the cheaper of two arms in the aforementioned lowest-scoring expectancy game. He's seemingly rounding into form, earning 80 FanDuel points combined in his last two after just 47 in his first two outings. The Rangers aren't striking out a ton at 22.7 percent against righties, but that's not Gilbert's forte. We'll rely on clean innings and limited damage with the home ballpark working in his favor. Minnesota's Joe Ryan ($8,900) is also in play at a similar number.

Ranger Suarez, BOS vs. DET ($8,000): Boston finally got what they're paying for in Suarez' last start: six clean innings and six strikeouts after Suarez allowed eight runs in his first 8.1 innings. He now gets a Detroit lineup that's been woeful against lefties, posting a paltry .053 ISO, .288 wOBA and 80 wRC+. There isn't enough swing-and-miss potential for him to be a slate-breaking option; the Tigers whiff only 17.0 percent of the time, but if he can replicate his last outing even with fewer Ks, we're still seeing a 4x potential.

Robert Gasser, MIL at MIA ($5,900): We'll need to confirm Gasser's promotion prior to considering him as an option. He's only gone 9.0 innings in two Triple-A starts, so we're also not going to expect longevity here. But he's fanned 15 in those frames, and at this low number, we'd be happy with six-plus strikeouts in four innings. Miami has a weak .093 ISO, .287 wOBA and 77 wRC+ against lefties. Rostering Gasser offers ample cap relief to potentially stack the Dodgers' lineup.

Top Targets

Shohei Ohtani ($4,500) is so beyond obvious, but I think he's likely a necessary evil. Tomoyuki Sugano only allowed one run and four hits in his only start at Coors Field and has an impressive 2.16 ERA and 0.78 WHIP, but he's allowed four homers in three starts. Ohtani is conveniently 2-for-2 against him, with both leaving the yard.

St. Louis' Kyle Leahy is allowing a 5.14 ERA and 8.28 xERA, surrendering a .481 wOBA and 1.093 OPS to lefties. Unless you want to get cute and target Joey Loperfido ($2,700), your only option is Yordan Alvarez ($4,400). It's likely an either/or scenario with Ohtani, unfortunately. Alvarez is 2-for-2 with a homer off Leahy.

Bargain Bats

Match-up be darned, how do you not at least consider Bobby Witt ($3,200) with this price reduction? He's reached double-digit fantasy points in eight of his last 13.

If the winds really are blowing in heavily at Minnesota, there's going to be a lack of ceiling. But Byron Buxton ($2,800) remains underpriced. He crushed lefties last year (.427 wOBA, .370 ISO), and while he went hitless Wednesday, he's still in a nice 6-for-13 groove over his last three.

I don't want to go too heavily on the Angels Friday; they raked in the Bronx but flew back home last night and seem due a bit of a sleepy outing. But with Matt Waldron making his season debut and questions on his workload, the lineup can offer a one-off for cheap to round out your lineup. Oswald Peraza ($2,600) is in the best form and offers three-position flexibility. Adam Frazier ($2,300) has similar flexibility, and Vaughn Grissom ($2,100) is also an option if in the lineup.

Stacks to Consider

Athletics vs. Davis Martin (White Sox): Shea Langeliers ($3,500), Nick Kurtz ($3,100), Tyler Soderstrom ($3,100)

Martin's 2.50 ERA comes with a 5.08 xERA. He's allowing a 42.9 percent fly ball rate, but only 9.5 HR/FB rate; that doesn't seem sustainable to me. Being slightly more vulnerable to lefties, Kurtz and Soderstrom jump out as solid options. Soderstrom has doubles in consecutive games, while Kurtz had two hits and three RBI yesterday and has walked in seven straight. Langeliers has hit all season long and gives this stack a hint of stability. Jeff McNeil ($2,400) is in play as a likely leadoff option if you need some additional savings.

Diamondbacks vs. Eric Lauer (Blue Jays): Ketel Marte ($3,000), Geraldo Perdomo ($2,800), Nolan Arenado ($2,400)

Lauer sits with a 7.82 ERA (a surprising 3.81 xERA) and a 5.58 xFIP, walking 6.4 per nine while allowing 2.1 HR/9. Teams are heavily stacking righties against him, facing just 10 lefties of the 57 batters he's gone up against, so we'll do the same here. Marte has slumped out of the gates, but mashed lefties a year ago and still has four homers in 18 games and is 7-for-19 with two long balls off Lauer. Perdomo also hit lefties well last season, and while he's somewhat predictably regressing after a breakout 2025, he's got four hits in his last two. Arenado gives us a third righty that should hit around the top two options. Yes, he's washed up, but he's got two, two-hit games in his last three and is a reasonable 7-for-24 (.292) with three homers off Lauer.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.