Eleven games comprise Friday's main slate at FanDuel, with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. EDT. Jacob Misiorowski ($11,200) headlines the pitching slate and is one of just two arms priced in five figures. He's off an absolutely dominant outing, producing 82.0 FDP, and with Atlanta's lineup banged up, I'm not sure how you can fade him at this point. He's topped 50 FDP in seven straight; no other arm Friday can come close to matching that.

It's a pretty standard slate from an odds perspective. The Dodgers (-200) are the slate's biggest favorite, while Coors Field and Sutter Health Field are present, giving us elevated 11.5 and 10.0 run totals, respectively. Pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park gives us a rare 6.5 run total as the slate's low point. Weather appears to be a non-factor as of Friday morning.

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Pitching

Ranger Suarez, BOS at SEA ($9,000): I'd be on Bryce Miller and his current form if not for expected pitch limits/Luis Castillo expected to take the bump after five-ish innings. So we'll pivot to Suarez to match that tandem in the game with such a low run expectancy. Seattle comes with a 23.0 percent K rate off lefties while producing a .286 wOBA and 85 wRC+. Suarez is averaging two more K/9 on the road and has gone for 30+ FDP in his last three.

Tanner Bibee, CLE at HOU ($8,300): Perhaps a stable floor type of play, as Bibee has quietly tallied six quality starts in his last seven outings. Houston's profile off righties is middling; a 22.1 percent K rate and slightly above average 103 wRC+. There are some minor BvP concerns (Yordan Alvarez 4-for-6 with a homer), but the price is fair enough where a 30 point return fits into a rounded build.

Landen Roupp, SF at MIA ($8,000): Possibly the only way to combat Misiorowski is to completely punt pitching and hope your offense all hits double-digit points. Roupp isn't priced down enough to say you're tossing the position, but it appears to be a favorable number despite his currently poor form. Miami comes with a below-average 97 wRC+ and modest 21.4 percent K rate off righties and their expected lineup has just one hit off of him in 20 at bats. He hasn't pitched in a week so perhaps the rest allows him to regain the stuff that had him earning 37.0 or better FDP in five of six April starts.

Top Targets

Bryan Reynolds ($3,900) is hitting .458 with three homers in his last six, and boasts a .430 wOBA, 175 wRC+ and .256 ISO off lefties ahead of a Coors Field start. You can potentially stay in Colorado for Hunter Goodman ($3,900), who has homered three times in his last six; all of which were on the road. Bubba Chandler has a 4.96 xFIP on the road.

Corbin Carroll ($3,800) isn't in great form, but has terrific LvL splits, posting a .471 wOBA, 204 wRC+ and .278 ISO. Arizona comes with a 5.4 run expectancy, which he's likely to be heavily involved in.

Bargain Bats

Jeffery Springs has a 5.76 home ERA, allowing a .378 wOBA to righties. Zach Neto ($3,500) is the safest bet, but not really a bargain. Consider Jo Adell ($2,900) and his 134 wRC+ off lefties, or potentially Vaughn Grissom ($2,800) as reasonable pivots. Grissom is intriguing as a punt at second base.

Martin Perez is soft-tossing his way into limiting damage, which is enough to keep me off of Milwaukee's top options. Andrew Vaughn ($2,900) makes for an upside cheaper piece, and has a sterling .604 wOBA, 296 wRC+ and .361 ISO off lefties.

Mookie Betts ($3,000) is a soft entry into a Dodgers lineup with a 6.4 run expectancy, and he's hitting .304 over his last 23 at bats.

Stacks to Consider

Giants vs. Lake Bachar/bullpen (Marlins): Casey Schmitt ($3,400), Bryce Eldridge ($3,300), Rafael Devers ($3,000)

The Marlins are going to attempt to piece together nine innings from a bullpen that ranks 17th with a 4.21 ERA overall. No Giant is priced north of Schmitt, so the entire lineup can be considered for stacking purposes or solo plays. These three are all swinging it well right now; Schmitt hitting .368 in his last five, Eldridge .372 with four homers in his last 11 and Devers .333 in his last five with three long balls in his last 11.

Guardians vs. Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Travis Bazzana ($3,100), Daniel Schneemann ($2,700), Kyle Manzardo ($2,600)

Reaching deep here, but Imai has proven to be erratic, and with Cleveland's lineup decimated by injury, we can get some incredible bargains that will come with low roster percentages. Imai is allowing a .375 wOBA to lefties and this trio figures to feature at the top of the order. Bazzana is a fine stand alone option, Schneemann offers four-position flexibility and Manzardo brings power potential cheaply. Absolutely a boom or bust play with higher probability towards busting, but for multiple entry GPPs, it's a spot to take a chance on.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.