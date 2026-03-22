"Going big in fantasy baseball auction drafts means buying one or more of the big-ticket players, generally players who go in the first round or even the first half of the first round of snake drafts with the highest fantasy baseball auction values ," said RotoWire baseball expert James Anderson.

Standard leagues have 14 active hitter spots, nine active pitcher spots and three bench spots. That's 26 players that managers in auction drafts will need to obtain using a $260 budget. Of course, that averages out to $10 per player, but all owners are going to spend more than that on certain players and less on others.

But obtaining these players in an auction draft isn't cheap. It means going big on these fantasy baseball titans by spending extra and making up for it with budget-friendly players later in the draft. It's a delicate balance to go after these elite players and still field a competitive team later in your roster, but it's also lucrative when done right.

It's not exactly breaking news, but the players atop each year's fantasy baseball rankings are more often than not also on the league winner's roster. You're more likely than not to see teams with Shohei Ohtani , Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. as semifinalists and champions. The reason is obvious: They put up the best MLB player stats across the entire season and that leads to fantasy wins.

It's not exactly breaking news, but the players atop each year's fantasy baseball rankings are more often than not also on the league winner's roster. You're more likely than not to see teams with Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. as semifinalists and champions. The reason is obvious: They put up the best MLB player stats across the entire season and that leads to fantasy wins.

But obtaining these players in an auction draft isn't cheap. It means going big on these fantasy baseball titans by spending extra and making up for it with budget-friendly players later in the draft. It's a delicate balance to go after these elite players and still field a competitive team later in your roster, but it's also lucrative when done right.

What "Going Big" Means in Fantasy Baseball Auction Drafts

Standard leagues have 14 active hitter spots, nine active pitcher spots and three bench spots. That's 26 players that managers in auction drafts will need to obtain using a $260 budget. Of course, that averages out to $10 per player, but all owners are going to spend more than that on certain players and less on others.

"Going big in fantasy baseball auction drafts means buying one or more of the big-ticket players, generally players who go in the first round or even the first half of the first round of snake drafts with the highest fantasy baseball auction values," said RotoWire baseball expert James Anderson.

For example, spending $52 on Judge is an extreme example of going big, but it also means you'll have $208 to spend on 25 remaining players ($8.32 per player). There are obvious pros and cons that we'll address, but going big means you're betting on one of the game's expected top players to continue his stretch of great play to help your fantasy team.

When Spending Big Creates a Competitive Advantage

It's no secret why spending big creates a competitive advantage for fantasy baseball managers. Take Judge, for example. His 2026 MLB projections have him projected for to lead the MLB in home runs and RBI, to hit for best batting average and score the second most runs (behind Ohtani). In four out of five standard categories (stolen bases being the fifth), you've got arguably the best player in each category.

Consider that Judge is projected to have more home runs than Witt Jr. and Freddie Freeman combined, more RBI than CJ Abrams and Sal Frelick combined and more score runs than Max Muncy and Josh Jung combined, and he's taking up just one roster spot. His 149 projected games also mean he's going to amass counting stats all year while putting up elite averages. He's the perfect fantasy baseball player, and his nine projected steals are a cherry on top.

"You'll need to get the right cheap players at other positions later in the draft, of course, but you increase your ceiling if you roster the best player at a position," Anderson said.

Identifying the Right Players to Spend On

Going big can make or break your team. It's a massive investment and one that needs to pay off if you're going to have any shot of winning a championship. Easily the biggest factor when determining who to go big on is availability. Your big-money player needs to play in at least 130-140 games with elite production for it to pay off. It's impossible to predict injury, but past season indicators can help.

In the Judge example, he's played in at least 148 games (of 162) in four of the last five seasons. He's an ironman and well worth the investment. A shakier one might be Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, who was limited to 48 games last season and played just 114 games in 2023.

Age also factors in. Younger players need fewer rest days. Freeman is still an elite fantasy player, but his plate appearances have dropped each of the last three seasons and he now enters his age 37 season. Be cautious of aging players if you're spending big. These need to be slam-dunk picks who are in your lineup every day.

It's also important not to lock in on any big-dollar player before the draft. Auction drafts can go a number of different ways once it gets started, so it's important to have multiple strategies when targeting these stars.

"The key is to identify two or three players you're willing to spend big on if the price is right. You may go in with the same big target as another manager (or more) in your league, and in those cases, the price can get bid up to the point you may want to move on to plan B," Anderson said.

Managing Budget, Depth and Risk After a Big Purchase

The biggest names go off the board early in auction drafts, so you'll know right away if you were successful in going big. If you weren't able to secure one of those $40-50 range players, you can proceed to the next tier. If you do grab an elite talent, managing your budget is your next task.

Going big means needing to dig deep into RotoWire's fantasy baseball draft kit to find sleepers and under-the-radar players who are going to outperform their expected auction price. That's easier said than done, but managers who go big should also pay attention to players who aren't as sought after and are going in the draft for lower than their projections.

"If you make a big purchase or two early in the draft, you will need to ease up off the gas at some point to avoid getting stuck rostering seven or eight $1 players at the end of the auction. Knowing which positions you plan to go cheap on will help you manage a big early purchase," Anderson said.

You may also want to target higher-floor players after going big. That means taking fewer risks in the middle rounds on unproven or players who may still be a year or two away. Set a good floor at certain positions, even if it means not getting to unearth a gem who breaks out.

How a Go-Big Strategy Shapes the Rest of Your Draft

Going big is going to change your strategy. You can almost guarantee that you'll need to add an extra $1 player toward the end of your draft to make up for the large purchase at the front of the draft. Also, if you went big on a starter, you can make up some dollars by waiting a while on your next few at that position. Similarly with hitters, grabbing Judge at the start of the draft means you can wait a new slots or bid less on home run hitters the rest of the way.

"Identifying your cheap targets is a big part of the going big equation, as you need to get value out of those roster spots to pull off the build," Anderson said. "Teams that spread the risk and don't go big will have the upper hand on some of the mid-range bidding, and that's OK. You just need to be patient."

You just need to subscribe to RotoWire to be prepared. Once you go big on a certain player, RotoWire's fantasy baseball draft assistant will help you the rest of the way find value in other spots, budget accordingly, and match up where you stand against other teams so you know where to focus the rest of your dollars.