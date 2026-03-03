"The Draft Assistant is essentially a super-powered cheatsheet. It lets you track your draft and offers suggestions and quick access to key research. For many fantasy baseball game providers the Draft Assistant also connects directly with the draft room. This 'Live Sync' allows the tool to cross off players who have been taken automatically," said RotoWire baseball expert Peter Schoenke.

RotoWire's draft assistant really has something for all fantasy baseball managers. It takes your fully customized rankings, RotoWire's projections and shows projected standings based on who's already been picked. It also can suggest certain players when you're on the clock or bidding on a player.

Draft day still requires planning and preparation, and the tools that RotoWire's fantasy baseball draft kit provides can help you with that every step of the way. Then on the actual day, the draft assistant will give you a leg up on the competition as you work toward building a champion.

Draft day is stressful enough that you shouldn't have to do it alone. That's where RotoWire's fantasy baseball draft assistant comes in handy. No matter what your league settings are, the draft assistant caters to what you need, so you can make the smartest decisions on draft day. You'll be able to input your league settings, tweak projections and rankings and track every pick so you can see how you stack up against the rest of your league.

What Are Fantasy Baseball Draft Assistants & How They Work

You can use it in a multitude of ways, including syncing it to your platform's actual draft page, running a fantasy baseball mock draft before your actual draft and even giving input on keepers and making trades. The possibilities are endless, and it's a no-brainer tool to use, if for nothing else than to give you another perspective on draft day.

Using Draft Assistants to Identify Player Value and Tiers

The draft assistant goes beyond just recommending which player to select. It does a great job of tiering groups of players by rank and position so you have a better understanding of what the board looks like when you're ready to draft.

"The Draft Assistant allows you to create 'Filter Tiers' where you can mark tiers, sleepers, and busts by color ahead of your draft," Schoenke said. "Then it becomes much easier when forced with a quick decision that you can identify players to draft or avoid."

Rather than a laundry list of players, you'll be able to see where there's a drop-off and make smarter decisions accordingly. Fantasy baseball managers can also customize these rankings and tiers, adding even more flexibility to have the exact draft day experience you're looking for.

Managing Positional Scarcity & Roster Balance During the Draft

One of the draft assistant's best features is its edit button on draft strategy. This comes in handy when managers want to weigh different positions or categories certain ways. This is crucial as the draft goes on. If there's a run on second basemen, you may want the draft assistant to tip the scales toward weighing those players more heavily.

If you start the draft with three pitchers in your first four picks, you can weigh hitting categories more heavily so batters rise to the top of the draft assistant's rankings and suggestions.

"The Draft Assistant has several ways to model how you are doing during the draft. You can view 'Roster Composition' to see your team and your opponents to quickly scan who is in need of a position," Schoenke said. "You can also view 'Closers' and 'Prospects' to find key subsets of players who may be getting scarce or a group you can wait on."

While RotoWire's fantasy baseball rankings are important, you can't draft solely based on them because you want a balanced roster that covers many categories. This is why the customized draft assistant is your best friend on the big day.

Avoiding Common Draft-Day Mistakes With Real-Time Insights

RotoWire's draft assistant can help fantasy baseball managers with decision-making, but nothing should be automatic. You shouldn't just blindly draft or bid on the player that the draft assistant suggests. Be sure to check MLB projections and all of the tools that RotoWire offers to make sure a certain player matches well with the rest of your roster, rather than just taking the next best player.

There's a human element to this, too, where managers usually know the other drafter's tendencies. Or you may be influenced by something you recently read on the fantasy baseball news that RotoWire aggregates each day. The draft assistant has quantitative data to back up its suggestions, but qualitative information matters as well.

How Draft Assistants Can Improve Your Strategy

If you've ever taken part in a fantasy baseball draft, you know how chaotic it can get. There are pitchers and hitters, tons of roster spots that need to be filled and 12 different strategies from 12 different owners. If you subscribe to RotoWire, the draft assistant takes some of that pressure off of managers.

You'll have suggestions at your fingertips. The more you customize the draft assistant, the more it will think like you and give you what you need in a matter of seconds, helping to ensure you're not fumbling when it's time to draft your team.

"In addition to being a great cheatsheet, the Draft Assistant can help you model your draft ahead of time. Import your league into RotoWire's MyLeague feature and then export it to the Draft Assistant," Schoenke said. "You can start to see where the RotoWire projections say there are tiers or values. You can import the league's keepers to see which positions are scarce and where you will need to be aggressive."