Abel gave up 13 earned runs over 14 innings in the majors after joining the Twins midway through last year, and he looked to be in for a long season upon conceding nine runs in just 7.1 frames through his first two starts of 2026. However, a switch seems to have flipped in the 24-year-old's head. He's suddenly re-emerged

I think we've officially reached the point in the season in which injuries have begun to create chaos. Houston's rotation is basically being held together by duct tape at this point, and the same could probably be said about Toronto. Then you have cases like the Brewers, Marlins and Mets, who have endured extended stretches of losing baseball while trying to make things work without one or more of their premier offensive weapons. There is plenty of opportunity to be found among the chaos, however. An injury to one player leads to playing time for another, and there are plenty of players listed here who have done well with the chances they've been given.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

I think we've officially reached the point in the season in which injuries have begun to create chaos. Houston's rotation is basically being held together by duct tape at this point, and the same could probably be said about Toronto. Then you have cases like the Brewers, Marlins and Mets, who have endured extended stretches of losing baseball while trying to make things work without one or more of their premier offensive weapons. There is plenty of opportunity to be found among the chaos, however. An injury to one player leads to playing time for another, and there are plenty of players listed here who have done well with the chances they've been given.

The number in parentheses represents the player's rostership rate in Yahoo leagues.

Starting Pitcher

Mick Abel, Minnesota Twins (18%)

Abel gave up 13 earned runs over 14 innings in the majors after joining the Twins midway through last year, and he looked to be in for a long season upon conceding nine runs in just 7.1 frames through his first two starts of 2026. However, a switch seems to have flipped in the 24-year-old's head. He's suddenly re-emerged as the dominant force he showed signs of becoming in the minors, throwing 13 shutout innings between his last two starts while striking out 16 batters and allowing just 11 to get on base. He's still probably a few more quality outings away from earning the "reliable" label, but he offers plenty of upside as a high-strikeout pitcher on a Twins team that seems to be more capable of winning games than many people expected coming into the season. FAAB: $4

Spencer Arrighetti, Houston Astros (27%)

Like I said before, the Astros' pitchers have been dropping like flies. Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier both have Grade 2 shoulder strains, Tatsuya Imai has been dealing with arm fatigue as he adjusts to pitching on an MLB schedule, and Cody Bolton just landed on the IL with back inflammation. All these injuries have provided Arrighetti with an opportunity to rejoin the big-league rotation, and he made a strong opening statement Wednesday versus Colorado by allowing one run over six innings while punching out 10 batters. Of course, the Rockies aren't exactly a difficult team against whom to have a career night, but it's also worth noting that the 26-year-old righty owns a 1.26 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 14.1 Triple-A innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, so it's not like his latest outing was a flash-in-the-pan kind of event. His job security will come into question once the Astros begin to return their top starters from the IL, but Arrighetti should be set for at least a couple more turns through the rotation before then. FAAB: $3

Carmen Mlodzinski, Pittsburgh Pirates (6%)

Mlodzinski's performance seemingly has been getting better with every appearance he's made so far this year. He delivered a gem while pitching in bulk relief Wednesday, firing six scoreless innings while striking out five batters and giving up just two hits and two walks en route to capturing his first win of the season. His ERA is down to 1.77 now that he's gone 11.1 consecutive innings without allowing a run, and his 2.52 FIP suggests that his performance hasn't simply been a result of a few lucky breaks. The 27-year-old righty also has a fair amount of immediate value, as he's lined up to make two starts next week against the Rangers, who rank 21st in MLB with a .682 OPS, and the Brewers, who are batting just .181 as a team over their last seven games. FAAB: $2

Relief Pitcher

Louis Varland, Toronto Blue Jays (8%)

Jeff Hoffman recorded another blown save Tuesday against Milwaukee, giving him three in his first nine appearances after he tallied just seven blown saves in 71 outings last year. While the Blue Jays' main closer has been struggling, Varland has been thriving, allowing zero earned runs (three unearned) across 10.1 innings while posting a 15:3 K:BB. If the two relievers continue to trend in opposite directions, manager John Schneider could consider a changing of the guard at the closer position – something the organization seemed open to following its World Series defeat last year. FAAB: $1

Catcher

Gary Sanchez, Milwaukee Brewers (4%)

Christian Yelich is expected to be out until mid-to-late May after suffering a left adductor strain during Sunday's game against the Nationals, opening up an avenue for Sanchez to work as the Brewers' primary designated hitter for the next month or so. He's already begun taking advantage of his increased playing time by swatting two homers in his last three games, giving him five long balls on the young season and an immense .733 slugging percentage. It's highly unlikely that he'll continue at that pace, but he still offers great value as an inexpensive catcher with high potential for home runs and RBI out of the cleanup spot. FAAB: $2

First Baseman

Jake Bauers, Milwaukee Brewers (15%)

Another Brewers hitter who's been flexing his muscles recently, Bauers has been one of the top contributors in a Milwaukee offense that has otherwise been ice cold at the plate over the past week. He's gone deep in three of his last five games and is now slashing .226/.305/.528 through 59 plate appearances this year. Andrew Vaughn isn't due to return from his left-hand fracture until at least early May, so Bauers' job as the Crew's everyday first baseman is safe for now, and he's another option to consider if your team is in need of a power boost. FAAB: $2

Dominic Smith, Atlanta Braves (7%)

Atlanta brought in Smith on a minor-league contract this offseason, and that deal has continued to look more and more like a steal with every game the 30-year-old has played this year. He's gone 9-for-18 at the plate across his last six games while notching a home run, nine RBI and three runs scored. It remains to be seen how his role will change once Sean Murphy (hip) returns from the injured list, but it will be hard to take Smith out of the lineup if his bat remains hot. The lefty-hitting Smith would hold the advantage if Atlanta opts to platoon the two players at DH. FAAB: $1

Ildemaro Vargas, Arizona Diamondbacks (5%)

Vargas is seeing regular playing time at first base for the Diamondbacks with Carlos Santana (thigh) and Pavin Smith (elbow) both on the injured list, and he has recorded a hit in each of his first 12 games. In addition to his hitting streak, the 34-year-old has come across the plate in each of his last seven contests and boasts a .383/.408/.660 batting line on the year. It feels like this is all a bit too good to be true for a player who entered the season with a career .646 OPS, and it very well may be, as Santana will be eligible to return from the IL on Friday. That being said, the Diamondbacks may wait for Vargas to come off his hot streak before deciding whether to move him back to the bench. FAAB: $1

Second Baseman

Jeremiah Jackson, Baltimore Orioles (31%)

The Orioles began the regular season with both Jackson Holliday (hand) and Jordan Westburg (elbow) on the injured list, opening the door for Jackson to make regular starts at the keystone. The 26-year-old hasn't let the opportunity go to waste and now boasts a .340 batting average to go with his .949 OPS, elevated by a six-game hitting streak that's seen him go 12-for-25 with four homers, 10 RBI and five runs scored. Holliday suffered a setback in his recovery Tuesday that will delay his return indefinitely, and Westburg won't be eligible to return from the injured list until late May, so Jackson's grip on the starting job at second base should remain tight for a while. It also doesn't hurt that he has fantasy eligibility as a third baseman and outfielder. FAAB: $7

Third Baseman

Brooks Lee, Minnesota Twins (7%)

Lee has begun to turn things around after getting off to a slow start, slashing .333/.360/.750 while hitting three homers across his last seven games and tallying a base hit and an RBI in each game during that span. The 25-year-old infielder offers a fair amount of power and doesn't strike out too often. However, his 3.8 percent walk rate will significantly limit his scoring opportunities if it doesn't improve, and consistently batting near the bottom of the Twins' order won't do him any favors over the course of the season when it comes to driving in runs. FAAB: $1

Shortstop

Jose Fernandez, Arizona Diamondbacks (15%)

Fernandez was fast-tracked to the big leagues due to the number of injuries that began to pile up for Arizona at the start of the year, giving the 22-year-old time to play just one game at Triple-A Reno. That's why it's a bit surprising/impressive that he's handled his sudden transition to the majors so well, batting .306 with two home runs, eight RBI, nine runs and a steal through his first 14 games. His defensive versatility has worked to keep him in the lineup as well, as he's already seen time at first and third base, shortstop and designated hitter during his brief time in the bigs. As long as Fernandez remains productive, Arizona should continue to find ways to keep him in the starting nine most days. FAAB: $1

Outfielder

Sam Antonacci, Chicago White Sox (10%)

Antonacci was used exclusively as an infielder in the minors last season before making the switch to left field in 2026, and manager Will Venable said that's where he'll play most days while in the big leagues. The 23-year-old was called up for his MLB debut Wednesday, during which he went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. He's not someone you want to look to for power, as he hit just five homers last year between High-A and Double-A. However, he could prove to be extremely valuable in leagues that value on-base percentage after he posted a .444 OBP across his minor-league career, thanks to his outstanding plate discipline and bat-to-ball skills. He also finished the 2025 campaign with 48 steals and swiped five bags in 14 Triple-A games this year, making him a real threat to run when he gets on base. FAAB: $6

Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays (43%)

Varsho hit a single and drew a walk Wednesday against the Brewers to extend his on-base streak to 11 games, during which he's slashed .310/.383/.619 with three long balls, six RBI and six runs scored while also nabbing a rare stolen base. The 29-year-old typically has been more of a power threat throughout his career rather than an on-base machine, logging three 20-homer seasons in the past four years but just one season with an OBP above .300 in that span. However, fantasy managers have been able to get the best of both worlds out of him lately while also reaping the benefits of his promotion to the second slot in Toronto's batting order. FAAB: $4

Luke Raley, Seattle Mariners (11%)

By hitting his fourth home run of the season Wednesday, Raley has already matched his season total from 2025 in less than a quarter of the games it took him to get there last year – a good sign that he'll realize the potential he showed as a power hitter in 2023 and 2024. He's now slashing .339/.391/.644 with 12 RBI and eight runs scored through 17 games in 2026 and is consistently making great contact, posting an average exit velocity of 92.8 miles per hour. That being said, his strikeout (37.3 percent) and walk rates (5.1 percent) are still abysmal and likely will catch up with him at some point, as he's never finished a season with a batting average of .250 or higher. FAAB: $3

Angel Martinez, Cleveland Guardians (42%)

Martinez started slowly to the tune of three hits through his first nine games but has since turned a corner, slashing .406/.406/.688 with two homers, nine RBI, five runs and three steals across his last eight contests. His sizzling bat and greatly improved strikeout rate (10.5 percent) have earned him a regular starting job in Cleveland's outfield. He has enough power and speed to put him within range of a 15/15 or perhaps a 20/20 campaign over the course of a full season, and his value also gets a nice bump from him having eligibility at second base after he played 37 games at the position last year. FAAB: $2

Find out who to target the rest of the way with RotoWire's MLB Rest of Season Projections!