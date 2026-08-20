They say you truly never know what to expect when you sit down to watch a baseball game, and this past week has provided multiple examples as to why. First, Joshua Baez redefined what it means to have a great debut, as he became the first player in MLB history to hit three home runs in his first game as a big-leaguer – a feat so impressive, it got the crowd at Wrigley Field to give a standing ovation to a Cardinal . The record books were updated again Tuesday when the Brewers beat the Mariners 22-0 (with yours truly in attendance), tying the major-league record for the most lopsided victory in a shutout since the 19th century. The unpredictable nature of baseball is captured perfectly in fantasy as well, since a player sitting on waivers who you've written off or simply have not heard of before can suddenly become one of the most desirable pieces around. Allow me to introduce you to a few of those pieces:

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

They say you truly never know what to expect when you sit down to watch a baseball game, and this past week has provided multiple examples as to why. First, Joshua Baez redefined what it means to have a great debut, as he became the first player in MLB history to hit three home runs in his first game as a big-leaguer – a feat so impressive, it got the crowd at Wrigley Field to give a standing ovation to a Cardinal. The record books were updated again Tuesday when the Brewers beat the Mariners 22-0 (with yours truly in attendance), tying the major-league record for the most lopsided victory in a shutout since the 19th century. The unpredictable nature of baseball is captured perfectly in fantasy as well, since a player sitting on waivers who you've written off or simply have not heard of before can suddenly become one of the most desirable pieces around. Allow me to introduce you to a few of those pieces:

The number in parentheses represents the player's rostership rate in Yahoo leagues.

Starting Pitcher

Cal Quantrill, Texas Rangers (9%)

Quantrill has filled in brilliantly for the injured Nathan Eovaldi, surrendering just one run on eight hits and three walks while punching out 11 batters in 12 innings across his two starts since Eovaldi landed on the IL with an elbow injury. There hasn't been any word yet on how far away Eovaldi is from returning, so Quantrill figures to receive at least another turn or two through the rotation. He's lined up to make his next start over the weekend against an Angels lineup that owns just a .567 OPS since the beginning of the month. FAAB: $2

George Klassen, Los Angeles Angels (4%)

Klassen made a couple of starts with the Angels early in the season but was sent back down to the minors after giving up seven runs (six earned) in just 4.2 innings. He received another chance to showcase his talents with the big club shortly after the trade deadline and has performed significantly better this time around, posting a 1.59 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 15 strikeouts in 17 innings across his last three starts. There are still concerns to be had regarding his command, as he's walked 18 batters in the 21.2 MLB innings he's pitched, but with a 97-mph fastball and high groundball (52.5 percent) and whiff (33 percent) rates, he may still be capable of delivering a few more quality performances down the stretch. FAAB: $1

Relief Pitcher

Kodai Senga, New York Mets (27%)

Fantasy managers couldn't jump off the Senga ship fast enough after he finished June with a 9.09 ERA and 1.78 WHIP to go with an 0-7 record through his first eight starts of the year. The Mets had seen enough at that point as well and opted to move him to the bullpen. It took a while for the 33-year-old to adjust to his new role, but he now appears to have settled in after giving up just one run and collecting seven strikeouts in six innings since the beginning of the month. That's been good enough for him to take over as the team's top high-leverage option with Devin Williams (shoulder) on the IL, and Senga is a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities since doing so. It might still be hard to completely trust him after the awful start he had this year, but I think he's done enough to redeem himself (and let's not forget he held a 3.00 ERA in his MLB career heading into the season). FAAB: $5

Ben Joyce, Los Angeles Angels (19%)

Joyce is now up to six consecutive scoreless innings with an 8:1 K:BB and three saves since coming off the injured list Aug. 5. There's no question at this point that he's taken over as the Halos' primary closer, and his electrifying stuff – headlined by a triple-digit fastball – should consistently generate positive results for those who pick him up – assuming he maintains his control, of course. FAAB: $5

Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates (15%)

It might come as a shock to hear this, but sometimes the predictions I make in this column don't come true. For example, I said two weeks ago that Luke Weaver would take over as the Pirates' preferred closer after moving from Queens to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline. Well, Weaver has yet to record a save in a Pirates uniform, and it's instead been Montgomery who has recorded all three of the team's saves since the deadline, two of which came within the past week. It's easy to understand why manager Don Kelly trusts him in high-leverage spots, as the 26-year-old lefty has put up a 36:5 K:BB while giving up just two runs in 17.2 innings since the beginning of July. FAAB: $3

Find out who to target the rest of the way with RotoWire's MLB Rest of Season Projections!

Catcher

Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays (39%)

Another repeat from last week, Kirk has now compiled an eight-game hitting streak – five of which have seen the 27-year-old tally multiple knocks. He's added three homers, nine RBI, five RBI and a 5:2 BB:K during his streak and boasts a 1.097 OPS in 66 plate appearances since the beginning of August. He's been the most productive member of Toronto's offense this season when healthy, which has prompted the Jays to use him as their three-hole hitter in each of their last four games. That will only help him continue to drive in and score runs consistently while his bat remains hot. FAAB: $5

Rafael Flores, Pittsburgh Pirates (8%)

The ball has been exploding off Flores' bat over the past week, as the 25-year-old has launched five homers in his last seven games while going 10-for-23 at the plate, and collecting 10 total RBI and eight runs. His six long balls in 19 major-league games are already more than the four he hit over 66 contests at Triple-A, so although his power binge has been impressive, it may not last much longer. His exceptional discipline and high walk rate are far more reliable, and his ability to play first base gives him another avenue toward playing time, which may come in handy if the Pirates deem his defense too poor to keep behind the plate. FAAB: $2

First Baseman

Jeff McNeil, Athletics (13%)

The A's probably won't be getting Nick Kurtz (thumb) back this season, so McNeil is likely to see significantly more opportunities at first base for the rest of the year. He's stepped up in a big way in response to his increased importance, slashing .386/.409/.554 with three homers, 17 RBI, 12 runs scored and five steals across 88 plate appearances since the All-Star break. Not only does his second-half performance represent a significant turnaround compared to the .592 OPS he held heading into the break, but his increased aggressiveness on the base paths has allowed him to record six pilfers in a season for the first time since 2023, when he set a career high with 10. The 34-year-old vet isn't particularly fast, so I wouldn't expect those to keep flowing in, but his improvement at the plate and new spot near the top of the order is enough to warrant some attention. FAAB: $2

Abimelec Ortiz, Washington Nationals (20%)

Owner of what is probably one of the cooler first names in baseball, Ortiz received a chance to start regularly at first base for the Nationals after the team shipped Luis Garcia to the Yankees at the deadline. The 24-year-old Ortiz has certainly made the most of the opportunity, slashing .267/.298/.622 with five homers, nine RBI and seven runs in 15 games since his promotion. He projects as someone who contributes primarily through power without hurting your batting average, though his poor splits against southpaws (.611 OPS at Triple-A) will likely limit him to a strong-side platoon role. FAAB: $2

Second Baseman

Michael Massey, Kansas City Royals (4%)

Massey has been one of the most productive members of the Royals' lineup recently, going 9-for-17 with two homers, three RBI and four runs scored over the past week. The 28-year-old has been more productive this season as a whole, as his .746 OPS represents a 165-point increase over the .581 mark he finished at last year, and he's also on pace to set a new career high with a .272 batting average. Batting in the bottom half of one of MLB's lower-scoring lineups won't give Massey tremendous counting-stat potential, but he could make for a competent, low-cost security net if your squad's average is weak and/or you're hurting for middle-infield depth. FAAB: $1

Third Baseman

Joey Ortiz, Milwaukee Brewers (3%)

You'd never guess that Ortiz, of all people, would end up being one of the league's top hitters over an extended period of time, but the 28-year-old's 1.007 OPS since July 4 ranks first among all MLB hitters with at least 100 plate appearances since then. He's also added five home runs, 18 RBI, 16 runs scored and three steals in that time. That kind of production likely isn't sustainable, especially for a hitter as streaky as Ortiz, but it's probably enough to give him a leg up over David Hamilton in the battle for playing time at third base following Cooper Pratt's return from the injured list. FAAB: $3

Shortstop

Angel Genao, Cleveland Guardians (11%)

Genao earned a lot of early attention after notching four hits in his MLB debut. While that remains his most impressive big-league showing up to this point, he hasn't stopped collecting hits. He's turned in three multi-hit performances in his last four games and is batting .341 through his first dozen contests in the majors. It helps that the ball is leaping off his bat to the tune of a 93-mph AEV, and he's been able to keep strikeouts to a minimum thanks to his excellent vision at the plate. With enough versatility to remain a lineup regular without having a permanent defensive home, Genao could be another worthwhile target for those who have struggled with contact all season. FAAB: $2

Outfielder

Griffin Conine, Miami Marlins (22%)

Conine went deep for the 14th time this season during Tuesday's game against the Phillies, marking the seventh time he's hit a home run in just his last 22 contests. The 29-year-old boasts a .988 OPS with 15 RBI and 11 runs scored in that span but has remained productive when healthy nearly all season long, turning in a .913 OPS through 61 games. His recent hot streak has allowed him to begin batting in the top half of the Marlins' order, where he should be a threat to add to all of his counting-stat totals other than steals. FAAB: $6

Lawrence Butler, Athletics (45%)

In addition to losing Kurtz, the A's are also going to have to navigate life without Tyler Soderstrom (hip) for the rest of the season, which will just make it that much easier for Butler to hang onto his starting job in the outfield for the final month. The 26-year-old has done well to make the most of the opportunities he's already received as the team's primary right fielder, slashing .276/.329/.566 with six homers, 11 RBI, 12 runs scored and three steals in 82 plate appearances over his last 21 games. He won't be doing the A's any favors with his defense, but there simply aren't many healthy options available for the team to replace him with. FAAB: $4

Dominic Canzone, Seattle Mariners (19%)

The Mariners have underperformed in just about every aspect of the game this season, but that certainly cannot be blamed on Canzone. He's gone 14-for-36 (.389) with a home run, five RBI and four runs scored over his last nine games, further extending the career highs he's set in each category this season while slashing .263/.339/.499 over 112 contests. He hasn't hit outside of the third or fourth spot in the lineup in more than a month, so he's in a relatively great spot to continue producing runs as he puts the final touches on a breakout season. FAAB: $4