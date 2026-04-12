A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects who could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects who could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Javier Assad/Colin Rea, Cubs: Chicago is dealing with not one, but two starting pitchers on the injured list. Cade Horton needs UCL surgery and will miss the season, while Matthew Boyd will miss one to two starts with a left biceps strain. Assad tossed 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out three, while Rea allowed one run on two hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch while striking out two over five innings to earn the win Wednesday. One of the two, likely Assad due to his prior performances when healthy, will fill the fifth starter role when Bord returns, with Rea moving back to long relief, though both will have some value. Assad - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Rea - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Bryce Elder, Braves: Elder earned a rotation spot with a solid enough spring coupled with several injuries to the Atlanta staff. He opened with two brilliant outings before hitting a bit of a pothole versus the Guardians on Friday. Elder does have a bit of a runway with Spencer Strider just starting rehab outings and not expected back for a few more weeks, though as seen in the next list of names, Didier Fuentes and JR Ritchie are putting promotion pressure on the Braves. A change is not expected in the short-term but Elder will need to continue to pitch well to retain his spot. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Didier Fuentes/JR Ritchie, Braves: Fuentes, profiled in the first column of the season, gets another mention, as he has been lights out since being sent to Triple-A Gwinnett. He struggled in a cup of coffee with the Braves last season but was the team's most impressive starter this spring. Fuentes posted a 17:0 K:BB over nine scoreless, hitless innings across three spring appearances to earn an Opening Day spot in the bullpen. He pitched four innings in one appearance, then was optioned down to the minors, where he has a 0.00 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through 9.2 innings in his first two starts. Fuentes is likely first in line for a promotion when Atlanta needs rotation help. Right behind him is Ritchie, who dazzled in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, logging a 2.64 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 140:54 K:BB and 49.6 percent groundball rate in 140 innings in 2025 across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. Ritchie has posted a 1.72 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB through 15.2 innings over three starts for Triple-A Gwinnett this season, fueling talk that he is ready for a promotion when/if Atlanta needs him. Stash both pitchers now if they are available in your league. Fuentes - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid); Ritchie - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid)

Foster Griffin, Nationals: Griffin, a first-round pick of the Royals in 2014, found his form in Japan, pitching for the Yomiuri Giants the last three seasons. His 2025 season was cut short after 78 innings due to a knee injury, but his performance in Japan convinced the Nationals to bring the lefty back to the majors on a one-year, $5.5 million deal. Griffin made the rotation out of spring training, working at least five innings while allowing two runs or fewer in each of his first three starts. Griffin holds a 1.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB in 15.1 innings. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Michael McGreevy, Cardinals: McGreevy was given a role in the St. Louis rotation after the All-Star break last season, though the results were nothing special. He is best known for limiting walks and generating a high-groundball rate while striking out just five per nine innings. McGreevy has been stellar in two of his three starts this season, posting a 2.16 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB across 16.2 innings. Those numbers are aided by a slightly high left on base rate, but if he limits hard contact and walks, he should remain a serviceable starter. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Tomoyuki Sugano, Rockies: Sugano fell apart last season with the Orioles, as over his final 86 innings, his ERA ballooned to 5.97 with a matching 1.57 WHIP. Colorado, needing arms, signed Sugano to a one-deal this offseason, hoping for him just to eat innings. Sugano has done more than that, posting a 2.16 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB in three starts. He's made two of those starts on the road, and it's likely his luck will run out with a steady stretch of time at Coors Field. In the meanwhile, though, he has short-term value. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Randy Vasquez, Padres: Vasquez's rostered percentage is steadily rising, in line with his performance to start the season. Last season, Vasquez made 26 starts (28 appearances) for the Padres, with his 3.84 ERA more than a run lower than both his 5.51 xFIP and 5.43 SIERA. He has been outstanding to begin the campaign, posting a 1.02 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB through 17.2 frames, with his FIP more than a run-and-a-half higher than his actual ERA, which was somewhat expected based on his numbers. Vasquez throws six pitches, with the sweeper generating the most swinging strikes, but he relies more heavily on his less effective four-seamer, sinker and cutter. His rostered percentage should continue to rise. 12-team Mixed: $11, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: Rostered

RELIEF PITCHER

Abner Uribe, Brewers: Trevor Megill allowed four runs without recording an out to take his second loss of the season Friday. In addition to the two losses, Megill has notched saves in his other three chances and appearances. Currently, Megill is secure in his role as a closer. If a change is made, Uribe, who notched 38 holds, a 1.67 ERA and 1.04 WHIP last season, is likely next in line. He is off to another strong start, notching a 6:1 K:BB and three holds in his five appearances. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

CATCHER

Luis Campusano, Padres: Campusano failed to take advantage of the opportunities to grab a hold of the Padres' catching job the last several seasons. Despite scuffling in the majors, he raked in the minors, including last season when Campusano posted a 1.024 OPS with 24 long balls and 92 RBI across 104 games at Triple-A El Paso. Campusano, despite a poor spring, broke camp as the Friars' second catcher behind Freddy Fermin. While Fermin has scuffled to start the season, Campusano has hit safely in his last five games, and has a homer and four doubles in that span. The catcher is batting .353 (6-for-17) through seven contests while adding four RBI and three runs scored, and if his defense is passable, he should see additional playing time behind the plate. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

James McCann, Diamondbacks: McCann is expected to take over as the Diamondbacks' starting catcher while Gabriel Moreno is on the injured list for his back. Moreno isn't facing an extended absence, so the 26-year-old could return to the active roster after the minimum 10 days. McCann was productive last season when Moreno was sidelined and is worth a short-term look. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Sean Murphy, Braves: Murphy started 2025 hot before fading the next three months of the season. He was shut down in early September due to a labral tear in his right hip, which he's apparently dealt with throughout the past three years and needed surgery. Murphy, slated to kick off his rehab at Triple-A Gwinnett this past weekend, had it delayed to this week due to a personal matter. He is expected to have an extended rehab assignment before being cleared for MLB action. When Murphy returns, he will back up Drake Baldwin behind the plate. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6 (starting rehab assignment)

Others: P.J. Higgins, Reds

DESIGNATED HITTER

Luken Baker/Adrian Del Castillo, Diamondbacks: Arizona's injury list looks a phone book with names up and down the list. Carlos Santana (groin) just joined Pavin Smith (elbow) on the sidelines, creating an opening at first base. Baker will see some starts between first base and/or designated hitter, though he could be limited mostly to playing versus lefties. Jose Fernandez, Tim Tawa and Ildemaro Vargas also will factor into the first base mix. Del Castillo opened the season on the injured list due to a calf strain but returned last Friday after a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno. He will see nearly all his action at DH against righties, at least until Smith returns, even though he can catch as well, which he did Saturday with Gabriel Moreno sidelined. Del Castillo posted solid numbers in 2024 but struggled last season, giving him little leeway in holding the role. However, if he adds catcher eligibility, his value rises. Baker - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6; Del Castillo - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up if he gets catcher eligibility)

FIRST BASE

Deyvison De Los Santos, Marlins: De Los Santos was promoted from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, replacing Griffin Conine (torn hamstring) on the Miami roster. He had a poor 2025 campaign with Jacksonville, slashing .240/.309/.356 with 11 homers, 52 RBI and 53 runs scored. De Los Santos was off to a better start this season, but he is not expected to see a lot of playing time with Kyle Stowers slated to return soon. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Ildemaro Vargas, Diamondbacks: Arizona has several candidates to play first base while Carlos Santana (groin) and Pavin Smith (elbow) are on the sidelines. That group includes Jose Fernandez, who started Saturday, and Tim Tawa. Vargas, thanks to his hot start to the season, is seeing most of the playing time at the position, He has logged a hit in each of the first eight games he's played in to begin the year but moved to the bench Saturday after making four consecutive starts at first base. Enjoy the hot start while it lasts, as Vargas is hitting way above his norm. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

SECOND BASE

Nick Yorke, Pirates: Yorke, off to a big start to the season, is seeing additional playing time at the hot corner with Jared Triolo (knee) sidelined. He is 11-for-29 with three of those hits' doubles, matching his output from 69 at-bats last season. Yorke worked hard this offseason to improve the quality of his contact, both by getting physically stronger and by tweaking his swing mechanics, and, so far, it seems to be paying off. Nick Gonzales is also in the mix at third base, but Yorke will continue to see most of the action at the position. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

THIRD BASE

Miguel Andujar, Padres: Andujar, included in last week's column as an "Other," gets a full profile this week. He sees nearly all his action at DH, playing nine of his 10 games at that spot, but also qualifies at third base, as he made 32 appearances at the hot corner last season. Andujar has yet to hit his first long ball of the season but is 11-for-37 with four runs scored and a pair driven in. He is starting against righties, unexpected, and lefties, predicted original role, which, if that continues, his value spikes. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Ronny Mauricio, Mets: Mauricio joined the Mets' 26-man active roster Monday as a replacement for outfielder Juan Soto (calf), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. He slashed just .226/.293/.369 across 61 contests for the Mets last season after missing all of 2024 while recovering from knee surgery. Mauricio, who can be optioned up-and-down five times this season before needing to pass through waivers, offers manager Carlos Mendoza another infield option but will likely operate mostly as a reserve. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

SHORTSTOP

Mauricio Dubon, Braves: Dubon, keeping the seat warm for Ha-Seong Kim, is doing much more than that for Atlanta. The veteran utility player is slashing .333/.368/.556 through 10 games with two doubles, two homers, six runs and seven RBI as he handles starting shortstop duties for Atlanta. Fielding is never a question for Dubon, and if he continues to hit, as he did in 2023 with Houston, Kim may not get the job back. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Jose Fernandez, Diamondbacks: Fernandez, promoted to the major leagues March 30 with Pavin Smith (elbow) landing on the IL, continues to look like he belongs in the majors. He slashed .272/.321/.454 with 17 home runs and 12 steals in 2025 at Double-A Amarillo and saw one game at Triple-A Reno this season before he was promoted. Fernandez has seen action at first and third base, shortstop and designated hitter, and should remain in that super-utility role while he does not look overmatched at this level. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

OUTFIELD

Jorge Barrosa/Tim Tawa, Diamondbacks: Barrosa is seeing regular outfield playing time due to Jordan Lawlar (wrist) landing on the injured list and Corbin Carroll dealing with a minor hip ailment. He can bring short-term production in homers and steals. Tawa, who plays all over the field, also is in the mix, but Barrosa is the primary beneficiary of the injuries. Both players are keeping left field warm for Lourdes Gurriel (knee), who will initially serve as a DH but should be ready for the field at some point in May. Barrosa - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (upped from prior); Tawa - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Heriberto Hernandez, Marlins: Griffin Conine, off to a hot start while filling in for the injured Kyle Stowers (hamstring), tore his left hamstring this week, requiring surgery that will sideline him at least six weeks. Stowers begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday and could rejoin the team in a week or so. He is slated to resume his role as the starting left fielder but could see reps at first base. If/when that happens, Heriberto should see most of the playing time in left field with Javier Sanoja in the mix as well until Conine returns. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Tommy Pham/Jared Young, Mets: Pham, who has played for nine teams the past four seasons, signed a minor-league deal with Mets, whom he played for in part of 2023, just before the regular season started. He slashed .245/.330/.370 with 10 home runs and five stolen bases over 120 games with the Pirates in 2025 but didn't get a deal from anyone. Pham started a minor-league assignment at Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, and he may need only three to five games in the minors before he's ready for a promotion. Juan Soto could be back before too long, and while there is no plan right now to demote the slumping Carson Benge, that also may be an option. Young previously had done little in the majors. This season, he has carried his minor-league success forward, playing against right-handed pitching, seeing time in left field and first base. Pham - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $7; Young - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

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