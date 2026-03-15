Riskier players are typically those who have just one or two seasons under their belts, are volatile at the plate or on the mound, perhaps have some injury concerns, and thus

Certain fantasy baseball players have high floors and are consistent each day with their MLB player stats . Typically veterans, managers know what to expect from these types of players when they draft them. Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez is a perfect example: Over the last five years, he has floors of 152 games, 23 homers, 87 runs, and 85 RBI, and a .335 OBP. He's an elite player with a high floor.

All players will have numbers attached to their MLB projections , but there are a handful of players who could fly past those projections or go far below them. There's logic in selecting them, but you'll need to weigh plenty of factors before you do.

Fantasy baseball involves a little bit of risk at times, and that's both exciting and nerve-wracking. Nowhere is this more true than on draft day when you roll the dice on a high-ceiling, low-floor player. MLB players with a range of outcomes can vault a team to contender status just as quickly as they can plummet them toward the bottom of the standings. The key is to know what to look for with these types of players, when to draft them and how you'll want to build the rest of your roster around them.

Fantasy baseball involves a little bit of risk at times, and that's both exciting and nerve-wracking. Nowhere is this more true than on draft day when you roll the dice on a high-ceiling, low-floor player. MLB players with a range of outcomes can vault a team to contender status just as quickly as they can plummet them toward the bottom of the standings. The key is to know what to look for with these types of players, when to draft them and how you'll want to build the rest of your roster around them.

All players will have numbers attached to their MLB projections, but there are a handful of players who could fly past those projections or go far below them. There's logic in selecting them, but you'll need to weigh plenty of factors before you do.

Understanding High-Ceiling, Low-Floor Players in Fantasy Baseball

Certain fantasy baseball players have high floors and are consistent each day with their MLB player stats. Typically veterans, managers know what to expect from these types of players when they draft them. Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez is a perfect example: Over the last five years, he has floors of 152 games, 23 homers, 87 runs, and 85 RBI, and a .335 OBP. He's an elite player with a high floor.

Riskier players are typically those who have just one or two seasons under their belts, are volatile at the plate or on the mound, perhaps have some injury concerns, and thus have a wider range of outcomes. Pirates centerfielder Oneil Cruz was dominant in his first full MLB season with 21 homers and a .773 OPS. But he struck out 181 times that year and was a risky proposition, and in 2025 those numbers fell to a .676 OPS and he wound up losing playing time toward the end of the season despite being an early-round pick.

"Drafting risky high-upside players makes the most sense the later in the draft you are. It also makes more sense if you haven't taken any risky, high-upside players yet, as you'll be unable to build a competitive roster by loading up on those types of players," said RotoWire baseball expert James Anderson.

When Drafting Risky Upside Players Makes Strategic Sense

Risky upside players have their spots in fantasy baseball drafts. Many of them are even ranked toward the top of fantasy baseball rankings because of their ceilings. League settings, their roster makeup and contingency plans if the high-upside players don't pan out, are all important considerations for fantasy baseball managers.

A good rule of thumb is to avoid low floors in the first few rounds. The old adage rings true: You can't win your fantasy baseball league in the first few rounds, but you can lose it. In the middle rounds is where you can get a little riskier, assuming you've got good, solid, high-floor players as your foundation.

Managers can definitely go with high upside and low floors in the later stages where it's not as much of an investment, and you'll wind up cutting a player or two for waiver-wire adds at some point.

League Formats That Reward Aggressive Upside Picks

Different leagues have different rules, and you'll want to consider them when deciding on these aggressive upside picks. Examples include bonuses for 10-strikeout games, for which you may want to roll the dice on a flamethrower who's also susceptible to giving up lots of walks and homers. His bonuses may outweigh some of his flaws.

Keeper and dynasty leagues also reward high-upside picks. It's tougher to find value in leagues where managers keep their best players, so there will be times you'll need to get risky and aggressive and hope for the best. You can take more risks when evaluating fantasy baseball dynasty rankings.

The type of league you're in will also matter when considering whether or not to roll the dice on these types of players.

"The higher the replacement level on waivers, the more it makes sense to chase upside in the draft, as you know you'll be able to back fill if it doesn't work out. On the flip side, you need to be more judicious with your high-risk/high-reward picks in deeper, more competitive leagues where the margin of error is smaller," Anderson said.

Balancing High-Risk Picks With Stable Production

Fantasy baseball managers can allow themselves to take some higher-risk players as long as they're balancing it out with stable veterans. While more high-risk players could yield even greater returns, it's simply too risky to hope for the best. The strategy could sink you immediately if multiple players struggle.

You want rock-solid players on your team early and often. This means players with no injury history, multiple years of solid production and high floors so you have a good baseline of what to expect.

"You want to lay a strong foundation in hitting and pitching before you start taking your high-risk/high-reward picks," Anderson said. "At the end of the day, fantasy baseball is a volume game, so if you take too many high-risk picks, you're unlikely to end up with enough good everyday position players and consistent rotation members to compete with the best teams in your league."

Common Mistakes When Targeting High-Ceiling Players

The most simple mistake when targeting high-ceiling players is grabbing them too early or paying too much. You shouldn't be taking a risk on an early-round pick becoming the next Aaron Judge. Rather, focus on a group of good players in this category who could become great ones. It'll cost less and you take some of the downside out of play. You also don't want to predetermine who you're going to take. Let it come naturally as the draft unfolds.

"The best fantasy baseball managers identify which players are going to be shooting up boards and they get those players early in draft season when the price is cheap. The next best players only take those buzzy players when they fall into their laps in drafts. The worst fantasy players latch on to whatever players are getting the most buzz in the spring and then chase them up draft boards," Anderson said.

The other mistake is going to the high-upside well too often. Consistent players may be boring, but you won't be bored rising in the standings as your players produce each day. It's fine to take a flier on one or two risky picks later in the draft, but don't go overboard. Exceptions would be teams who are rebuilding in keeper and dynasty leagues.

But the majority of players will want to pick their spots on low-floor, high-ceiling players and then hope for the best. Once you subscribe to RotoWire, their team of fantasy baseball experts can help identify these risky picks with the fantasy baseball draft kit and analyze which are the best ones to target.