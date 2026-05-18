Viral meningitis is often triggered by an enterovirus, a common family of viruses that infect millions of people annually. Other viruses, like the one that result in the mumps or chicken pox, can also lead to meningitis. Those infected with viral meningitis often report a

Meningitis is an infection that impacts the central nervous system (CNS) of the body. The CNS is made up of the brain and the spinal cord that are surrounded by a protective membrane known as the meninges. In meningitis, the meninges become inflamed often due to a virus or bacteria. Of these two common pathogens, bacterial meningitis is considered more serious, as it can lead to severe brain damage and potentially even death. Fortunately, Smith's infection is viral.

Smith was placed on the injured list on May 5 with a right glute strain. As time progressed, a wrist injury was added to the injury report. Now Smith has been hospitalized with viral meningitis.

We are eight weeks into the 2026 season, and the injuries continue to pile up. There is not a lot "new" about the new injuries on this week's injury report as the ailments effecting the players are becoming a bit too familiar for fantasy mangers. Oblique strains remain a recurring problem and "surgery to remove loose bodies" remains the "flavor of the month," with yet another pitcher requiring the procedure. However, we are going to start in Texas with an illness that is relatively rare in sports.

We are eight weeks into the 2026 season, and the injuries continue to pile up. There is not a lot "new" about the new injuries on this week's injury report as the ailments effecting the players are becoming a bit too familiar for fantasy mangers. Oblique strains remain a recurring problem and "surgery to remove loose bodies" remains the "flavor of the month," with yet another pitcher requiring the procedure. However, we are going to start in Texas with an illness that is relatively rare in sports.

Josh Smith and Corey Seager

Smith was placed on the injured list on May 5 with a right glute strain. As time progressed, a wrist injury was added to the injury report. Now Smith has been hospitalized with viral meningitis.

Meningitis is an infection that impacts the central nervous system (CNS) of the body. The CNS is made up of the brain and the spinal cord that are surrounded by a protective membrane known as the meninges. In meningitis, the meninges become inflamed often due to a virus or bacteria. Of these two common pathogens, bacterial meningitis is considered more serious, as it can lead to severe brain damage and potentially even death. Fortunately, Smith's infection is viral.

Viral meningitis is often triggered by an enterovirus, a common family of viruses that infect millions of people annually. Other viruses, like the one that result in the mumps or chicken pox, can also lead to meningitis. Those infected with viral meningitis often report a fever, headache, stiff neck and other muscle pain. Unfortunately, antibiotics are not an option for this kind of infection. Instead, Smith will spend time in an area hospital, where he will be monitored and his symptoms treated. The time spent in the hospital will delay his rehab as he will need to recover from the infection and make up for time lost in his rehab. He remains out indefinitely.

The loss of the Rangers utility man is complicated by an injury to Seager. The five-time All-Star has missed three consecutive games with back spasms. The issue is bad enough that Seager has undergone an MRI and left the team to visit with a back specialist. Spasms are often a symptom linked to an underlying issue. The fact that the spasms have persisted and a specialist is being consulted suggest this is more than a mild strain or sprain. Look for a more concrete diagnosis to emerge after Seagers's appointment in Arlington. Fantasy mangers invested here should find an alternative for the week ahead and prepare as if an IL-stint is coming. Ezequiel Duran will see extra time with Seager and Smith sidelined.

Stay up to date on who is in and who is out with RotoWire's MLB Injury Report!

Check Swings

Ronald Acuna: Acuna is nearing a return, but the team continues to take a cautious approach with its star. He has been sidelined since May 3 after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain. He has resumed running, but manager Walt Weiss said the team will not activate him until he is ready to play in the outfield. The approach can be frustrating in the short-term but will do the best job of mitigating Acuna's risk of reinjury. Fantasy mangers in weekly formats will likely to need to wait until next week to get his bat back in the lineup.

Jose Altuve: The Astros infielder has been placed on the IL with a Grade 2 oblique strain. The team has not committed to a recovery timeline, but teammate Jake Meyers is just now nearing a comeback after missing the last five weeks with a similar injury. Brice Matthews appears to be the first in line for extra reps, though Braden Shewmake and Shay Whitcomb may also see time.

Roman Anthony: The Red Sox outfielder is expected to swing a bat on Monday for the first time since spraining his wrist earlier this month. If he can complete the task without any residual issues, look for Anthony to ramp up his workload in the week ahead. He has also shed the brace on the area, another positive step forward in his recovery. A definitive timeline remains unclear, but a return by the end of the month appears possible.

Byron Buxton: Right hip flexor soreness has kept Buxton sidelined for four straight games. Despite, the lingering issue, manager Derek Shelton does not believe Buxton will require a trip to the IL. While the optimism is nice to hear, Buxton's injury history gives plenty of reason for pause. Since 2021, Buxton has had three separate stints on the IL for right hip issues in addition to a myriad of other lower extremity injuries. Even if Buxton can return to action Monday, I will be keeping a close eye on his status for the foreseeable future.

Max Fried: The Yankees placed Fried on the 15-day IL with a left elbow bone contusion. The issue sounds like it involves the posterior aspect of the elbow, not the more worrisome medial elbow. However, he has been shut down from throwing for a "few weeks" to allow the area to heal. He will then undergo additional images, likely to monitor potential healing or uncover any other possible issues. As a result, a return in June seems like a best-case scenario. On the plus side, Gerrit Cole has looked sharp in rehab and is nearing a big-league return. He is slated to make one more rehab start before rejoining the Yankees.

Clay Holmes: The Mets right-hander suffered a right fibula fracture after being struck by a comebacker. The fibula is the smaller two bones of the lower leg and makes up the lateral aspect of the ankle. While it is not generally considered a weight-bearing bone, it still acts as a stabilizing structure during pitch delivery. As a result, Holmes will not pitch for at least six weeks to allow the bone to adequately mend. After that, the Mets plan on putting him through a "spring-training like" ramp up, meaning he is likely 12 weeks away from returning.