Edward Cabrera : Cabrera was with Triple-A Iowa working his way back from a hamstring strain when the Cubs bolstered their starting pitching by adding Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes at the deadline. He looked sharp in his last outing, pitching four innings with one

Adley Rutschman : While Basallo continues to rehab, Rutschman appears on the verge of making his Boston debut. He partook in a two rehab games with Triple-A Worcester, playing catcher on Saturday and designated hitter on Sunday. The former Oriole has not played since July 18 due to wrist inflammation and will now rejoin the Red Sox in Toronto. There they will put him through a myriad of workouts to determine his status. If all goes according to plan, he will play at some point during the upcoming week.

Samuel Basallo : Baltimore manager Craig Albernaz relayed that Basallo is nearing a return to both catching and hitting following an injection for shoulder inflammation. The Orioles appear confident that the injury is not a long-term issue as they traded three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman to the Red Sox. Basallo will require a rehab assignment before he rejoins the lineup, and the team is optimistic that will be a realistic possibility in the next few weeks.

The injury bug didn't let up just because the trade deadline passed. There was a flurry of moves and wave of subsequent injuries last week setting the stage for an all Check Swings Edition of the Fantasy Baseball Injury Report.

The injury bug didn't let up just because the trade deadline passed. There was a flurry of moves and wave of subsequent injuries last week setting the stage for an all Check Swings Edition of the Fantasy Baseball Injury Report.

Samuel Basallo: Baltimore manager Craig Albernaz relayed that Basallo is nearing a return to both catching and hitting following an injection for shoulder inflammation. The Orioles appear confident that the injury is not a long-term issue as they traded three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman to the Red Sox. Basallo will require a rehab assignment before he rejoins the lineup, and the team is optimistic that will be a realistic possibility in the next few weeks.

Adley Rutschman: While Basallo continues to rehab, Rutschman appears on the verge of making his Boston debut. He partook in a two rehab games with Triple-A Worcester, playing catcher on Saturday and designated hitter on Sunday. The former Oriole has not played since July 18 due to wrist inflammation and will now rejoin the Red Sox in Toronto. There they will put him through a myriad of workouts to determine his status. If all goes according to plan, he will play at some point during the upcoming week.

Edward Cabrera: Cabrera was with Triple-A Iowa working his way back from a hamstring strain when the Cubs bolstered their starting pitching by adding Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes at the deadline. He looked sharp in his last outing, pitching four innings with one unearned run on one hit to go with eight strikeouts. Cabrera is slated to increase his pitch count in another start for Iowa on Tuesday. The team will then decide if he will continue the assignment or rejoin the Cubs. What his role will be when he does return remains unclear, but for now managers invested in Cabrera should hope for continued good health.

Kyle Harrison: The Brewers lefty returned from a left forearm extensor tendinopathy last week but left his first game back with bilateral calf cramps. The calf muscle group is one of the most common sites of muscle cramping, especially during strenuous activity. It's not surprising to have an athlete cramp after an extended absence, especially in a hot environment. Fortunately, the cramping episodes have subsided, and Harrison remains on track to pitch Tuesday against the Padres. The team may handle his workload conservatively, but utilize Harrison per the usual.

Aaron Judge: The Judge remains in recess as he recovers from a stress fracture in his first rib. However, he finally made some progression in his activity level last week. He has resumed light running and some upper-body resistance work for the first time since late May. The team hopes to gradually build him back up to playing shape without irritating the fracture site. Ideally, he returns before the end of the regular season, but for now those invested here must simply wait it out.

Joe Ryan: Pitchers are expected to miss time with elbow and shoulder injuries, not strains to one of the muscles of the buttock. Ryan suffered a mild left glute strain, meaning the involved leg is his lead leg. The glutes are surprisingly important part of pitch delivery as they help stabilize the lower extremity and help transfer power and force. Any limitation here can lead to changes in an individual's mechanics, increasing the possibility of injuries in more common areas like the shoulder or elbow. Look for Ryan to miss two to four weeks with the rather unfortunate ailment.

Zebby Matthews: Ryan's replacement has also sustained an unusual injury. Matthews was unable to finish his start Friday after opening a blister. While blisters are a regular occurrence among pitchers, the affected area is not a finger but his right foot. Blisters are often the result of friction, and foot blisters are often linked to shoe or sock issues. Moisture and sweat can also serve as contributing factors. Fortunately, unlike blisters of the hand and fingers, there are no rules limiting how a blister on the foot can be covered during a game. As a result, Matthews has been able to pitch through the recurring issue, though the extra padding has been proven relatively ineffective as "it keeps ripping." The Twins will continue to treat the open sore and pad or protect the area, but it appears this is going to remain an issue for the immediate future.

Nick Lodolo: While Matthews' blister can be padded, Lodolo's cannot, as his blister is located on his left index finger. MLB rules against pitching with tape or bandages on your hands has forced Lodolo to alter his grip on his curveball. Time will tell if the modification allows Lodolo to move past the persistent problem, but the lefty is due to return to the Reds on Tuesday against the White Sox.

Stay up to date on who is in and who is out with RotoWire's MLB Injury Report!

Vinnie Pasquantino: Pasquantino is another player hoping to begin a rehab assignment in the week ahead. The Royals first baseman suffered a fracture hamate bone in June that ultimately required surgery. Soreness in the area lingered, sending him back to the IL. The extra time off appears to have helped, as Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Pasquantino could begin his assignment Tuesday. The length of the assignment remains unclear, but he should be back soon barring a setback.

Kyle Stowers: The Marlins outfielder is headed for testing on his injured left hamstring after leaving Sunday's game in pain. Stowers started the year on the IL for a low-grade hamstring strain in the opposite leg and missed almost a month recovering. It seems likely an MRI is in the works, and those invested here should anticipate an IL stint even if a mild strain is discovered.

James Wood: The Nationals placed Wood on the 10-day IL last week after he suffered a left oblique strain. Oblique strains have become increasingly common in baseball, especially among power hitters, and often result in multiweek absences. While the team has classified the strain has mild, look for him to miss more than the minimum. For comparison's sake, Drake Baldwin missed 27 days earlier this season with what was called a "low-grade" oblique strain. Cal Raleigh missed 33 days.