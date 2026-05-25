Cease underwent an MRI, and it was determined he did suffer a strain. The team is calling the issue cramping, and they are hopeful he will make his next start. While this is clearly good news, I'm monitoring Cease's workload and health for the foreseeable future.

Cease's injury involves his left leg, which serves as his lead leg when he pitches. A hamstring injury here can functionally limit the leg in knee extension and hip flexion, particularly during the cocking phase, as momentum is transferred from his back leg to the lead leg. When this occurs, the lead leg acts as a lever arm for the high amounts of force generated during pitch delivery. Additionally, the hamstring of the lead leg helps support the pitcher during this process. Any limitation here could negatively impact pitch delivery and increase the chances of an elbow or shoulder injury.

A pitch begins with the wind-up phase before moving to the stride and cocking phases. The arm is then driven forward to deliver the pitch during the acceleration phase before the pitcher finishes the motion with the deceleration and follow-through phases.

It started in the top of the fifth inning when Cease was removed with mild left hamstring discomfort. While not as alarming as an elbow or shoulder injury, a hamstring strain can be very limiting for a pitcher.

Dylan Cease and Vladimir Guerrero

Two of Toronto's top talents were unable to finish Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh after suffering two very different injuries.

It started in the top of the fifth inning when Cease was removed with mild left hamstring discomfort. While not as alarming as an elbow or shoulder injury, a hamstring strain can be very limiting for a pitcher.

A pitch begins with the wind-up phase before moving to the stride and cocking phases. The arm is then driven forward to deliver the pitch during the acceleration phase before the pitcher finishes the motion with the deceleration and follow-through phases.

Cease's injury involves his left leg, which serves as his lead leg when he pitches. A hamstring injury here can functionally limit the leg in knee extension and hip flexion, particularly during the cocking phase, as momentum is transferred from his back leg to the lead leg. When this occurs, the lead leg acts as a lever arm for the high amounts of force generated during pitch delivery. Additionally, the hamstring of the lead leg helps support the pitcher during this process. Any limitation here could negatively impact pitch delivery and increase the chances of an elbow or shoulder injury.

Cease underwent an MRI, and it was determined he did suffer a strain. The team is calling the issue cramping, and they are hopeful he will make his next start. While this is clearly good news, I'm monitoring Cease's workload and health for the foreseeable future.

The injury woes carried over into the bottom of the fifth when Guerrero was struck on the right elbow by an inside pitch from Mitch Keller. Guerrero quickly left the field and reported numbness in his arm and hand before he was taken for X-rays. A fracture was not found, and the team is calling the injury an elbow contusion.

Given Guererro's reported numbness and the location where he was struck, it is likely the ball also irritated the ulnar nerve. This branch of the brachial plexus runs down the inside aspect of the forearm and innervates muscles responsible for wrist and finger motion. It also provides sensation for the pinkie and half of the ring finger. Its pathway through the medial elbow makes it vulnerable to injury from a direct blow. Anyone who has hit their "funny bone" has experience a mild ulnar nerve irritation. Thankfully, it doesn't sound like the Jays are concerned about Guerrero's long-term availability, suggesting he may even play Monday. He may wake up sore, but it sounds like he also avoided a serious ailment.

Check Swings

Ronald Acuna: Acuna was removed from Thursday's game with a left thumb injury that was later diagnosed as a bone bruise. While Acuna did not miss any time with the ailment, it may be impacting his swing, as he is 0-for-14 since the injury occurred. A bone bruise may sound like a mild injury, but it heals in the same fashion as a fracture. Time is needed for the bone tissue to be repaired, and associated symptoms like pain and swelling can linger. Fantasy managers invested in Acuna will need to exhibit some patience with the slugger until he can prove he has moved past the ailment.

Yordan Alvarez: Alvarez downplayed his absence Sunday and said the off day was a previously scheduled day of rest and not directly the result of the back spasms he experienced the night before. Hopefully he is right and the time off will allow him to be ready for Monday's series against the Rangers. Keep an eye out for an update about his availability moving forward.

Edward Cabrera: The Cubs right-hander landed on the 15-day injured list with a blister on his right middle finger. As discussed earlier this season , blisters are a nagging injury for pitchers that often develop due to chafing with a nearby fingernail or the seams of the baseball. Time is really the best form of treatment as the skin must callous and pitchers are not allowed to take the mound with tape or bandages on their fingers. While a return in early June is likely, Cabrera will carry an elevated level of inherent injury risk as blisters are often reoccurring.

Stay up to date on who is in and who is out with RotoWire's MLB Injury Report!

Garrett Crochet: The Red Sox lefty will face live hitters on Tuesday as he works his way back from left shoulder inflammation. Crochet has been on the IL since late April but has progressed smoothly in his rehab protocol. If Tuesday's session goes well look for Crochet to begin moving toward a minor league rehab assignment and a big league return sometime in early June.

Jackson Merrill: The young outfielder missed one game last week after injuring his ribs in a collision with the outfield wall. He has since played in back-to-back games and shown no signs of lingering discomfort. Rib injuries can often be tricky to manage, but Merrill was active on the basepath and appears to have avoided anything serious. Utilize him as you would normally.

Kyle Schwarber: The league's current home run leader returned to the Phillies lineup after missing three straight games with a stomach illness. The slugger appears to be still feeling the effects of the illness as he is just 2-for-12 with nine strikeouts since rejoining the team. Illness, particularly gastrointestinal ailments, can sap a player of energy and often result in weight loss. Schwarber is too good to consider benching, but scale back your expectations for now.

Juan Soto: Speaking of illness, the Mets appear to be battling a bug that is going around the locker room. Soto was the latest victim, missing Sunday's contest after reporting to the clubhouse with a fever and body aches. Soto could miss another day or two if the symptoms linger, and all other Mets players will be at risk of catching the illness until it has run its course.

Logan Webb: Manager Tony Vitello hinted Webb could return to action this week in the team's three-game series versus the Diamondbacks. Webb has been sidelined since May 5 due to right knee bursitis but recently completed a rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento. He will likely throw a bullpen session Monday to determine the next step in his recovery, but all signs point to Webb nearing his return.