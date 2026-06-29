Kris Bubic : The Royals southpaw continues to make small steps in his rehab for left elbow soreness. After his rehab assignment was delayed due to shoulder soreness, Bubic resumed throwing and pitched two scoreless innings for Triple-A Omaha over the weekend. Kansas City will evaluate Bubic over the next few days before deciding what the next step in his recovery looks like. While Bubic looked sharp in this outing, I still have my concerns. The Royals never publicly revealed the nature of the injury, and the shoulder setback is a worrisome development. Hopefully it was minor issue that has indeed resolved, but fantasy managers should be wary about

Roman Anthony : The latest update on Anthony is not surprising and more of a transactional decision than anything. The Red Sox transferred their young outfielder to the 60-day IL over the weekend as he continues to work his way back from a partially torn ligament in his right ring finger. The team reported Anthony has not made any substantial progress in recovery and is still having issues swinging a bat. Anthony has not played since May 4 and is already near the 60-day mark. Look for his absence to extend at least through the All-Star break.

It's time for an all Check Swings edition of the Fantasy Baseball Injury Report, as an assortment of minor ailments have popped up around the league, and there have been several notable updates on preexisting injuries. Let's start in Boston with one such case.

It's time for an all Check Swings edition of the Fantasy Baseball Injury Report, as an assortment of minor ailments have popped up around the league, and there have been several notable updates on preexisting injuries. Let's start in Boston with one such case.

Roman Anthony: The latest update on Anthony is not surprising and more of a transactional decision than anything. The Red Sox transferred their young outfielder to the 60-day IL over the weekend as he continues to work his way back from a partially torn ligament in his right ring finger. The team reported Anthony has not made any substantial progress in recovery and is still having issues swinging a bat. Anthony has not played since May 4 and is already near the 60-day mark. Look for his absence to extend at least through the All-Star break.

Kris Bubic: The Royals southpaw continues to make small steps in his rehab for left elbow soreness. After his rehab assignment was delayed due to shoulder soreness, Bubic resumed throwing and pitched two scoreless innings for Triple-A Omaha over the weekend. Kansas City will evaluate Bubic over the next few days before deciding what the next step in his recovery looks like. While Bubic looked sharp in this outing, I still have my concerns. The Royals never publicly revealed the nature of the injury, and the shoulder setback is a worrisome development. Hopefully it was minor issue that has indeed resolved, but fantasy managers should be wary about his long-term availability.

Yandy Diaz: Diaz suffered a left shoulder strain Sunday but hopes the scheduled off day Monday will allow him to adequately recover in time for Tuesday's game in Kansas City. The injury is not to Diaz's dominant arm, which should play in his favor, but it may still impact his productivity at the plate. Consider him day-to-day.

Elly De La Cruz: Last week I warned about the chances of a reinjury for De La Cruz upon his return from a hamstring strain. Fast forward five games played and the Reds infielder is once again hobbled. Fortunately, his new injury is not to his previously injured hammy but instead a fresh ankle sprain sustained as he made an awkward step out of the batter's box. It is unlikely the new injury is related to his previous one, and the team is calling the sprain mild. The Reds medical staff plans on evaluating the area in greater detail Monday. For now, it appears De La Cruz avoided a serious injury, but it seems possible the ailment keeps him in the dugout for a game or two.

Aaron Judge: Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed Judge will not be ready for re-evaluation at the four-week mark. Judge, out with a stress fracture in his right first rib, had hoped four weeks of rest would allow for a follow up on the early end of the initial four- to six-week window. Now it appears we remain a few more weeks away from a more complete timeline for Judge's return to baseball-related activities. Continue to exhibit patience here and be thankful a setback has not occurred.

Wyatt Langford: After missing 44 days earlier this season with a forearm strain, the Rangers outfielder once again finds himself on the IL after suffering a left hamstring strain. The team has proactively said he will be out through the All-Star break, a move designed to ensure the muscle is adequately healed and mitigate the chances of a reocurrence of a secondary injury. The expected timeline puts him back in mid-July, but I wouldn't be shocked if his absence is closer to the end of the month. Evan Carter, fresh off a hamstring strain of his own, will replace Langford in the Rangers outfield.

Cole Ragans: Ragans is slated to undergo surgery on Wednesday to address impingement in his left elbow. The impingement has been linked to Valgus Extension Overload (VEO), also known as Pitcher's elbow. In the condition, the affected individual reports pain on the back and inside aspect of the elbow that increases when the arm is straightened. A bone spur can develop in the area, pinching nearby nerves or soft tissue structures. The extent of Ragans' injury will be determined in surgery, meaning a recovery timeline will not be known until after the procedure. Ragans has undergone Tommy John twice in his professional career and is likely facing another extended absence.

Marcus Semien: The Mets announced Monday that the veteran infielder will miss four to six weeks with a left hip flexor strain. The injury was classified as a Grade 3 or severe strain, meaning the muscle is torn. Surgery may be needed to address the problem, setting up a lengthy recovery. Semien will be replaced at second by Brett Baty, with Ronny Mauricio likely to see more reps for New York.

Tyler Soderstrom: The A's outfielder did not play Sunday after leaving Saturday's game with left hip tightness. Tightness isn't an injury diagnosis but rather a symptom of an underlying issue. The team is downplaying the severity of the problem and is optimistic he will not require an IL stint. Still, I'm monitoring the situation closely to see if a more definitive diagnosis is revealed.

Eugenio Suarez: De La Cruz wasn't the only Cincinnati player to go down on Sunday, as Suarez left early after being struck on the left hand by a Mitch Keller fastball. X-rays on the area were inconclusive, a common occurrence for injuries to this area. The bone of the hands and the tiny carpal bones of the wrist are so small that pinpointing breaks on the initial X-rays can be difficult. Sometimes a fracture is not detected until healing has begun. Swelling in the area can also make detection difficult. Suarez will undergo a CT scan on Monday. CT scans can be more accurate, as they provide a 3D image of the area rather than a 2D X-ray image. If a fracture is found, the necessary treatment will dictate his time lost. If the bone is displaced or the fracture occurred in a specific area, surgery may be necessary. Suarez has a history of hand injuries, having missed time with fractures to his right thumb in 2018 and his index finger in 2022. Look for the Reds to provide an update late Monday, with Suarez likely to miss time.

Stay up to date on who is in and who is out with RotoWire's MLB Injury Report!