– The Orioles have mixed and matched in center and right field in their first four games of the season, giving Colton Cowser , Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Beavers three starts apiece (one of O'Neill's starts came at designated hitter). Beavers was slowed by a knee injury late in spring training and seemed to just narrowly avoid the injured list, so I'd take it as a fairly good sign that he was ready to start three straight contests. I still like him to eventually emerge as the primary right fielder, partly because he's simply the best option but

– It's been Taylor Ward in the leadoff spot for the Orioles in each of the first four games of the season. Will he stick there when Jackson Holliday (hand) rejoins the lineup? Probably not, at least not against right-handed pitching. Holliday has begun a rehab assignment and is due back soon. Blaze Alexander filled in for Holliday at second base on Opening Day but then yielded to Jeremiah Jackson at the keystone for the next two tilts before returning to the lineup Monday. Filling in at third base for the injured Jordan Westburg (elbow) has been Coby Mayo for all four games.

The goal with Lineup Lowdown is simple: we're looking for trends which could help identify players that might be undervalued or overvalued. Who is playing more/less? Who is moving up/down? We'll be doing a deep dive into one league each week as we navigate the lineup landscape.

The goal with Lineup Lowdown is simple: we're looking for trends which could help identify players that might be undervalued or overvalued. Who is playing more/less? Who is moving up/down? We'll be doing a deep dive into one league each week as we navigate the lineup landscape.

Baltimore Orioles

– It's been Taylor Ward in the leadoff spot for the Orioles in each of the first four games of the season. Will he stick there when Jackson Holliday (hand) rejoins the lineup? Probably not, at least not against right-handed pitching. Holliday has begun a rehab assignment and is due back soon. Blaze Alexander filled in for Holliday at second base on Opening Day but then yielded to Jeremiah Jackson at the keystone for the next two tilts before returning to the lineup Monday. Filling in at third base for the injured Jordan Westburg (elbow) has been Coby Mayo for all four games.

– The Orioles have mixed and matched in center and right field in their first four games of the season, giving Colton Cowser, Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Beavers three starts apiece (one of O'Neill's starts came at designated hitter). Beavers was slowed by a knee injury late in spring training and seemed to just narrowly avoid the injured list, so I'd take it as a fairly good sign that he was ready to start three straight contests. I still like him to eventually emerge as the primary right fielder, partly because he's simply the best option but also because the inevitable O'Neill injury is coming.

Boston Red Sox

– Manager Alex Cora told anyone who would listen over the offseason and spring training that the lefty-swinging Wilyer Abreu would be given more opportunities against left-handed pitching this season, and Abreu did indeed start Opening Day versus southpaw Andrew Abbott. He's already gone deep twice, though both homers came off righties. Abreu, Roman Anthony and Jarren Duran have started all four games, while Ceddanne Rafaela has started three and Masataka Yoshida one.

– Cora also noted that he planned to platoon Marcelo Mayer at second base, at least early on in the season, and that held true when Isiah Kiner-Falefa drew the start on Opening Day against a southpaw. Mayer started the next three games versus righties, with two coming from the seventh spot and one from the eighth spot. The left-handed batter is just 4-for-26 with 10 strikeouts early on in his career versus lefties, though that's obviously an extremely small sample size and the Red Sox should eventually afford him more opportunities against same-handed hurlers.

New York Yankees

– If you used a premium draft pick on Ben Rice, you probably did so with the feeling that he would not be a platoon player in the strictest sense. He did sit in the second game of the season versus a lefty, though, with Paul Goldschmidt starting at first base and in the leadoff spot that day. Hitting lefties is about the only thing Goldschmidt still does well, and Rice on the whole has struggled versus southpaws at the major-league level, so you can understand it from the Yankees' perspective. Rice did pop seven homers in 119 plate appearances off left-handers in 2025, however, and should still see some opportunities versus lefties.

– Rice wasn't the only lefty bat to head to the bench in the Yankees' first game against a southpaw, as Trent Grisham and Ryan McMahon sat out, as well, with Randal Grichuk and Amed Rosario sliding into the lineup. Grisham and especially McMahon seem likely to sit regularly versus left-handers. Both players wound up entering late as pinch hitters in the game they didn't start.

Tampa Bay Rays

– The only two Rays players to occupy the same lineup spot in the first four games of the season were Yandy Diaz at leadoff and Junior Caminero at cleanup. However, we did see Jonathan Aranda start all four games, including the opener against a lefty. Cedric Mullins was in the lineup for the first three contests, though he had been slated to sit Sunday before Jake Fraley (shoulder) was scratched. Fraley batted third against a righty in the second game and had been slated to hold down the spot again Sunday before being scratched from the lineup.

– It's been a straight platoon at second base and catcher, with Richie Palacios and Hunter Feduccia getting the call against righties and Ben Williamson and Nick Fortes playing versus lefties. The lefty-hitting Chandler Simpson was out of the batting order versus a southpaw on Opening Day, with Ryan Vilade handling left field and batting second that day. Simpson was used in the leadoff spot a fair amount last season, but he's hit fifth once, sixth once and eighth once so far.

Toronto Blue Jays

– Nathan Lukes grabbed the start over Jesus Sanchez in left field on Opening Day versus a righty and also occupied the two hole in the lineup. Manager John Schneider then flipped to Sanchez in left field and the No. 2 spot against a right-hander on Sunday. In between, it was Davis Schneider in left field and the two hole versus a southpaw. It's telling that Lukes got the first chance over Sanchez, though Sanchez went deep Sunday and then got another start Monday. Those two could continue to share reps in left field against righties until one of them distinguishes themselves.

– Addison Barger has assumed the cleanup spot for the Blue Jays in each of their three contests versus right-handers but was absent from the lineup when they faced a lefty. Myles Straw drew the start in right field on the day Barger sat. You would think Barger should get some chances versus lefties when the alternative is Straw, and he did play more against southpaws last season as the year went along.

Chicago White Sox

– Munetaka Murakami batted sixth for the White Sox on Opening Day, but he then moved up to the cleanup spot for the second game and has hit in the two hole for the past two contests. The 26-year-old homered in each of his first three major-league games, becoming the first Japanese player in MLB history to do so and the fourth all-time among all players to accomplish the feat. Murakami played first base in the first three games before shifting to DH in the fourth contest.

– It appears the White Sox want to give a long look to Everson Pereira. The right-handed hitter has started each of the first four games, all of which have come against right-handed pitching. Pereira — who will turn 25 next week — has big power and big swing-and-miss issues. The player that's probably been the most affected by Pereira being an everyday player is Lenyn Sosa, who has garnered only two starts so far after leading the team in home runs last season.

Cleveland Guardians

– Chase DeLauter has settled in as the Guardians' two-hole hitter in each of the first four contests and leads baseball with four home runs already. Cleveland has faced all right-handed pitchers thus far, so we don't know yet whether the left-handed-hitting DeLauter will bat lower versus southpaws or if he'll be in the lineup at all. DeLauter remains one of the biggest position player injury risks in baseball, but he could certainly have a breakout year if he's able to remain on the field.

– Rhys Hoskins started at first base in each of the first two games of the season before sitting out three straight contests. Kyle Manzardo shifted from DH to first base for the latter three tilts, with DeLauter and Jose Ramirez getting reps at DH those days. Hoskins is likely to run into his fair share of home runs this season, but it seems his playing time could be unreliable. The playing time has been more reliable for Daniel Schneemann, who's started four of five tilts at three different positions. CJ Kayfus (three starts) and Angel Martinez (two starts) have also been in the outfield mix.

Detroit Tigers

– Kevin McGonigle made the Opening Day roster and has made three of his four starts at third base, with the other coming at shortstop. That's led to three starts at shortstop for Javier Baez, as well as Colt Keith serving as the DH in two of his three starts and Kerry Carpenter playing right field in three of four starts. Carpenter, by the way, has batted leadoff for each of the Tigers' four games, all of which that have come against right-handed pitching.

– Super-utility player Zach McKinstry has been in the lineup just twice, despite the Tigers facing all righties, and he was lifted for a pinch hitter in both of those contests. That rate of playing time will probably go up, whether it's planned or forced by attrition, but perhaps we shouldn't be counting on more than 500 plate appearances for McKinstry again this season.

Kansas City Royals

– The Royals faced a left-hander on Opening Day and left-handed slugger Jac Caglianone was not in the lineup that day. The lefty Kansas City went up against was Chris Sale, so perhaps Caliganone will be shielded only against tougher southpaws. After sitting out the opener, Caglianone started in right field and batted seventh in each of the next three tilts against right-handers. It was Starling Marte in right field Opening Day, and he hasn't played since.

– Unlike Caglianone, fellow left-handed batter Carter Jensen was in the lineup for the opener, though he batted ninth. Jensen was elevated to the No. 5 spot in the lineup for the next three tilts versus righties. In left field, it's been switch hitter Isaac Collins starting three of four games, all from the eighth spot in the batting order. Lane Thomas has started two of four tilts, with one of those coming in center field in the opener.

Minnesota Twins

– It's been a straight platoon in the leadoff spot so far for the Twins, as Kody Clemens has been there against both righties and Austin Martin has held down the spot versus both lefties. Those players have also been platooned at both of their positions, with Clemens yielding to Victor Caratini at first base against southpaws and Martin deferring to Trevor Larnach in left field against right-handers.

– Royce Lewis has been stuck down in the No. 8 spot in the lineup for all four games. It's unlikely he'll stay there if he has a bounce-back season at the plate, and Lewis does already have two home runs (granted, they're his only two hits) and a stolen base. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Lewis eventually ascend to the middle of the batting order and No. 3 hitter Luke Keaschall move up to the leadoff spot, where he seems to be a better fit.

Houston Astros

– Coming into the season, the biggest question mark for the Astros' lineup was how they would find playing time for Isaac Paredes, as he appeared to be the No. 5 guy with only four starting spots available in the infield. Well, Paredes has started each of Houston's first five contests and done so from the three spot in the batting order. Paredes has played third base three times, second base once and was in the DH spot once. Jeremy Pena has started only two games thus far as the Astros ease him back into things following a fractured finger, so Paredes' playing time could dry up a bit once Pena is full-go. However, that the Astros have already shown a willingness to use Paredes at second base (once) and Yordan Alvarez in left field (twice) is a good sign for Paredes' playing time.

– Joey Loperfido drew the start in left field Opening Day but has not started another game there since (he did make one start in center field). Alvarez and Brice Matthews have occupied left field two times apiece, and Matthews has also made an additional start in center field. Though he has not officially made a full-time position switch to the outfield, Matthews' best path to playing time is on the grass. The 24-year-old has shown the good and the bad during his time in the majors, going deep five times in 56 plate appearances but also striking out a whopping 26 times.

Los Angeles Angels

– New manager Kurt Suzuki appears to have attended Brian Snitker's school of "set it and forget it" lineup construction. In the fourth game of the season, Suzuki gave Travis d'Arnaud a start at catcher and Adam Frazier a second at second base. In the other four contests, the starters and lineup spots for all nine position players were exactly the same.

– It seemed coming into the season like Frazier would have a leg up for reps at second base, but instead Oswald Peraza has been at the keystone for four of five tilts. Peraza had a great spring and is off to a nice start at the plate since the regular season began with four hits, including a home run. The 25-year-old has occupied the No. 9 spot in the batting order in all four of his starts. Peraza rarely showed an inclination to run during his time with the Yankees, but he went 6-for-6 in stolen-base attempts down the stretch for the Angels last season and 6-for-7 during spring training. He's got the wheels (93rd percentile sprint speed in 2025) and steals track record from the minors to be an asset there.

Sacramento Athletics

– Nick Kurtz is an atypical leadoff hitter, but he batted there some last season and has been locked into the top spot in the batting order for all three games versus righties in 2026 (he hit second when they faced a lefty). It would ding Kurtz's RBI outlook if he sticks in the leadoff spot but would give him a boost in terms of runs scored potential.

– Lawrence Butler has started only two of the first four games for the Athletics. That he sat out when they faced a lefty wasn't surprising, and it seems he was left out of the lineup against a righty in the second game of the season because he had a defensive mishap in the opener. Butler has bounce-back potential in 2026 with two healthy knees and a very hitter-friendly home park, but the left-handed hitter not playing against southpaws could be the norm.

Seattle Mariners

– With J.P. Crawford (shoulder) sidelined, it's been Leo Rivas handling shortstop in each of the Mariners' first five tilts. With a steady glove and a good eye at the plate, Rivas is fine as a short-term fill-in at the position. However, the Mariners have signed top prospect Colt Emerson to a long-term contract extension, paving the way for him to join the big club sooner rather than later. Emerson will reportedly remain at Triple-A Tacoma for now, but he's the future at shortstop and is a likely upgrade over a healthy Crawford, anyway.

– The Mariners have employed strict platoons in right field and DH, as expected. Luke Raley has started in right field and batted sixth against all three righties and has already clubbed three home runs. Dominic Canzone has been right behind him in the seventh spot versus righties as the DH and has gone deep twice. Against left-handers, Victor Robles has been in right field and the No. 7 spot, while Rob Refsnyder has been the DH, hitting leadoff once and second once.

Texas Rangers

– Evan Carter's draft-day cost ticked up as he looked healthy during a solid Cactus League showing. It hasn't been very encouraging for him in terms of usage since the regular season began, however, as he's batted eighth against both righties the Rangers have faced and been absent from the lineup versus both lefties. Carter's on-base potential could land him back toward the top of the batting order eventually, but for now the Rangers just want him to stay healthy.

– Speaking of health, it's possible Josh Jung isn't 100 percent after battling an adductor strain in spring training. He's started all four games at third base but is 0-for-17 with a 0:7 BB:K in the early going and has a sub-80 mph average exit velocity on 10 batted balls. The Rangers don't have much in the way of alternatives at the hot corner, so they figure to give Jung some leash. Things have gone very poorly for the 28-year-old since the start of the 2024 campaign, however, both from a health and performance standpoint.