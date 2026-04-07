– The PED suspension of Jurickson Profar left a hole at DH for Atlanta, but they have had no trouble filling it to this point. As already mentioned, it's been Baldwin at DH versus lefties, and against righties Dominic Smith has held things down for seven of eight tilts, and he's sporting an OPS near .900 in the early going. The 30-year-old Smith had a nice half-season with the Giants in 2025 and is an adequate fill-in, especially since Atlanta only needs him to bat eighth. Murphy will probably get the lion's share of DH at-bats over the long haul,

– Drake Baldwin has been locked into the No. 2 spot in the Braves' lineup, regardless of the handedness of the opposing pitcher. The left-handed hitter has caught all eight games versus righties and served as the designated hitter in all three tilts against lefties. Baldwin has no splits issues and in fact has been better against southpaws in his career, sporting an .841 OPS (as compared to an .834 OPS versus righties). Even after Sean Murphy (hip) returns — which should be around May 1 — Baldwin is going to get a ton of volume compared to most other catchers.

The goal with Lineup Lowdown is simple: we're looking for trends which could help identify players that might be undervalued or overvalued. Who is playing more/less? Who is moving up/down? We'll be doing a deep dive into one league each week as we navigate the lineup landscape.

The goal with Lineup Lowdown is simple: we're looking for trends which could help identify players that might be undervalued or overvalued. Who is playing more/less? Who is moving up/down? We'll be doing a deep dive into one league each week as we navigate the lineup landscape.

Atlanta Braves

– Drake Baldwin has been locked into the No. 2 spot in the Braves' lineup, regardless of the handedness of the opposing pitcher. The left-handed hitter has caught all eight games versus righties and served as the designated hitter in all three tilts against lefties. Baldwin has no splits issues and in fact has been better against southpaws in his career, sporting an .841 OPS (as compared to an .834 OPS versus righties). Even after Sean Murphy (hip) returns — which should be around May 1 — Baldwin is going to get a ton of volume compared to most other catchers.

– The PED suspension of Jurickson Profar left a hole at DH for Atlanta, but they have had no trouble filling it to this point. As already mentioned, it's been Baldwin at DH versus lefties, and against righties Dominic Smith has held things down for seven of eight tilts, and he's sporting an OPS near .900 in the early going. The 30-year-old Smith had a nice half-season with the Giants in 2025 and is an adequate fill-in, especially since Atlanta only needs him to bat eighth. Murphy will probably get the lion's share of DH at-bats over the long haul, but Smith has a few more weeks to convince the club he should still have a role.

Miami Marlins

– Liam Hicks has been one of the best hitters in baseball in the early going and has occupied the cleanup spot for the Marlins in all five of their games versus righties. The left-handed hitter did not start the first three times the opponent sent a southpaw to the bump, but he did start Sunday and batted eighth versus Max Fried. Hicks showed excellent plate discipline in his rookie year and has maintained it in his sophomore season, even as he's incorporated a leg kick which has helped spike his quality of contact (84.6 mph to 90.5 mph in average exit velocity), pull rate (37.2 percent to 48 percent) and flyball rate (23.8 percent to 44 percent).

– The switch-hitting Xavier Edwards has been a much better hitter against right-handed pitching, and the Marlins' lineups have reflected that. Against five righties, Edwards has been situated in the two-hole in the lineup, but he's slid down to the No. 7 spot versus left-handers. Edwards is off to a scorching-hot start at the dish, so the Marlins have little reason to alter how to deploy the 26-year-old.

New York Mets

– Mark Vientos didn't start any of the Mets' first four contests of the season (all against right-handers), but since then he's been in the lineup for six straight tilts (four of which have come against righties). Juan Soto (calf) and Brett Baty (thumb) being banged up has been a factor, but Vientos has earned the additional opportunities by reaching base in more than half of his plate appearances thus far. Vientos has batted sixth five times and fifth once since he's been a regular in the lineup.

– The left-handed-swinging Carson Benge has been in the lineup for all eight contests versus right-handed pitching, hitting eighth in all of those games. However, he's been on the bench both times the Mets have gone up against a left-hander, with Tyrone Taylor taking over in right field those days. The Mets are likely to eventually give Benge a chance to show he can hit lefties, but a rough start to the season hasn't done the rookie any favors. After homering on Opening Day, Benge is just 2-for-27 at the dish since. The only saving grace for fantasy is that he's already 4-for-4 on stolen-base attempts.

Philadelphia Phillies

– The lefty-swinging Bryson Stott has started three times in five games versus lefties this season, but the situation needs context. On two occasions the Phillies were facing a lefty opener, and in the other they were going up against a southpaw in Jacob Latz who was making a spot start after Jacob deGrom had to be scratched. Edmundo Sosa was at second base both times the Phillies faced a traditional left-handed starter, and that should be the regular setup this season. Buoying Stott's prospects is that he's hit fifth in all seven of his starts. Two-thirds of his starts in 2025 came from the bottom-third of the lineup, and most of the others came from the leadoff spot.

– Fellow left-handed bats Brandon Marsh and Justin Crawford have each received one day off against a southpaw. Marsh has a dreadful .213/.278/.301 batting line in his career versus left-handed pitching, so we could definitely see him fall back into a platoon, with Otto Kemp entering the lineup. Crawford, though, seems likely to continue being mostly an everyday player, at least until Johan Rojas returns from his PED suspension.

Washington Nationals

– The Nationals evidently no longer view Luis Garcia as a second baseman, as he has yet to play an inning at the keystone this season. The lefty bat has also yet to start a game against a left-handed hurler, with all seven of his starts coming versus righties (six at first base, one at DH). The good news for Garcia is that he's batted either second or third every time the Nats have gone up against a right-hander. Taking over as the primary second baseman has been speedster Nasim Nunez, who has started eight of 10 tilts (seven at second base, one at shortstop). Jorbit Vivas has also drawn three starts at second base and another three at third base, as the lefty swinger has been in the lineup for all but one games against righties.

– Brady House didn't show anything last season during his time with the big club that made you think he was a future middle-of-the-order hitter. That's exactly what he's been so far this year with a new coaching staff and front office at the helm, though, as House has batted third (six times), fourth (once) and fifth (once) in his eight starts. He's rewarded the club with a really good start at the plate, particularly when it comes to improved patience (his walk rate has gone from 2.9 percent to 10 percent) and quality of contact (his barrel rate has gone from 4.3 percent to 16.7 percent). House's strikeout rate has actually gone up, however, to 30 percent, and it's the contact rate that could ultimately decide whether the 22-year-old will be a productive big leaguer.

Chicago Cubs

– Michael Busch has been an everyday player at first base for the Cubs, batting leadoff in six games versus righties and fifth in four games against lefties. It's the inverse of Nico Hoerner, who has been the leadoff man versus southpaws and the No. 5 hitter against right-handers. Busch still needs to show he can hit lefties to continue being used on an everyday basis, but the Cubs' short-side platoon options are limited with Tyler Austin (knee) out several months.

– One guy who could become an option to serve in a short-side platoon at first base is Matt Shaw. Shaw has never logged a game at the position in pro ball but did see some action there during spring training. The 24-year-old has been in the lineup for eight of 10 tilts so far, with seven of those starts coming in right field. However, with Seiya Suzuki (knee) due back later this week, the Cubs will need to find other places to deploy Shaw. Another spot that could be filled by Shaw is DH. Moises Ballesteros started five straight games versus righties to open the season but has been out of the lineup for all five contests since then. Granted, four of those games came against lefties, but Ballesteros hasn't helped his case by getting off to a dreadful start.

Cincinnati Reds

– One of the biggest playing-time losers in the early going this season has been Noelvi Marte. The presumed primary right fielder for the Reds has yet to start consecutive games this season and has been in the lineup just twice against seven right-handed starters. Meanwhile, Will Benson has started six contests overall and five in right field. Both players are off to sluggish starts, and I'd still buy Marte as ultimately leading the club in playing time in right field this season. However, he's not startable as things stand right now.

– The Reds are giving Matt McLain another chance in the two hole this season after he had a huge spring training. The big spring has yet to carry over into regular-season production, but McLain is drawing plenty of walks and hitting the ball with authority in the early going, suggesting the tide will eventually turn. Locked into the cleanup spot for Cincinnati has been Sal Stewart, who does have the production to match his robust batted-ball data. All nine of Stewart's starts in the field have come at first base (he's also started one game at DH), but he is expected to be mixed in some at second base and third base, as well.

Milwaukee Brewers

– David Hamilton and Luis Rengifo have shared third base for the Brewers in the early going, with Rengifo getting six starts there to Hamilton's four starts. Hamilton, though, has the overall playing time edge, as he's drawn an additional three starts at shortstop and has been in the lineup every time the Brewers have gone up against a right-hander. The switch-hitting Rengifo has started all three contests against southpaws but only three of six versus righties. Rengifo has typically occupied a favorable spot in the batting order when in the lineup, though, as he's hit between the second and fourth slots in five of six starts.

– Garrett Mitchell batted eighth on Opening Day, but he's gotten off to a great start and hasn't batted that low since then. In his last four starts, Mitchell hasn't hit lower than fifth and most recently hit second once and cleanup once. The left-handed batter has been platooned, however, with Brandon Lockridge and Blake Perkins seeing action in center field versus southpaws. Mitchell has been terrific in terms of hard-hit rate (84th percentile), average exit velocity (95th percentile) and barrel rate (78th percentile) but is also swinging and missing a lot (40.6 percent strikeout rate).

Pittsburgh Pirates

– Oneil Cruz hired a left-handed pitching coach to work with over the offseason in hopes that it would help the lefty swinger versus southpaw hurlers. The early returns are very promising, as he's gone 7-for-11 with three home runs already against lefties. He came into this season with a career .560 OPS and 38.4 percent strikeout rate versus southpaws. Cruz was not in the lineup the first time the Pirates faced a lefty, but he's started the last two tilts versus lefties and hit fifth the last time. The 27-year-old has been the team's regular leadoff man against right-handers.

– Ryan O'Hearn is not being platooned, either, having started twice in three games versus lefties while hitting in the No. 2 spot in the batting order. He's also inched up from fifth to fourth against righties for each of the last three contests. Both Cruz and O'Hearn being everyday players has made playing time difficult to come by for Jake Mangum, who has started only five games in total (two against left-handers).

St. Louis Cardinals

– Jordan Walker batted sixth on Opening Day and eighth in the second game of the season, but he's been moved up in the batting order following a hot start. The outfielder ascended to the cleanup spot Sunday with Masyn Winn banged up and remained there Monday after Winn returned to action. Winn was slotted into the No. 4 spot in the first six games of the season but is off to a sluggish start and hit sixth Monday.

– The Cardinals have used Ivan Herrera at catcher four times thus far, putting him behind the dish for every Michael McGreevy and Andre Pallante start. That setup is expected to continue for at least a few more weeks, and if McGreevy and Pallante stay on turn, Herrera should reach 10 games at catcher (and eligibility in most fantasy leagues) April 24. Herrera has started every game thus far — garnering six starts at DH 1 and has done so from the two-hole in the lineup, behind JJ Wetherholt and in front of Alec Burleson.

Arizona Diamondbacks

– The Diamondbacks are scrambling in their outfield after Jordan Lawlar suffered a fractured wrist that will keep him out until at least mid-May. In three games without Lawlar, Arizona has used Tim Tawa twice (once against a lefty, once against a righty) and Jorge Barrosa once (against a righty). Lourdes Gurriel is coming along in his recovery from an ACL tear and appears likely to beat Lawlar back to the active roster, though Gurriel is expected to be limited to DH duty initially.

– Adrian Del Castillo returned from a season-opening IL stint this past weekend and has made two straight starts at DH versus right-handed pitching. That could continue for a while, as there's no timetable for the return of Pavin Smith (elbow) or Carlos Santana (groin). Unfortunately, Del Castillo is likely utility-only eligible in your fantasy league, and with Gabriel Moreno and James McCann locked into the top two catcher spots, Del Castillo appears unlikely to net catcher eligibility anytime soon.

Colorado Rockies

– The left-handed-hitting Troy Johnston started just one of the first three games of the season, but since then he's been in the lineup for seven straight tilts, including one against a lefty. In the last four contests versus right-handers, Johnston has hit leadoff three times and cleanup once. Jake McCarthy had been the club's leadoff man for the first five games, but with Johnston's emergence, McCarthy has been down in the No. 8 spot for his last three starts.

– The lack of playing time for Jordan Beck so far has been bizarre, as he's started only five of nine contests against right-handed pitching. Beck has not done himself any favors in getting off to a sluggish start, but the 24-year-old seemingly is one position player the Rockies would want to see if they can build around. Instead, both Johnston and McCarthy have been higher priorities against righties.

Los Angeles Dodgers

– Alex Freeland has taken hold of the Dodgers' second-base job against righties, having made seven straight starts in such situations. Unfortunately, while he has contributed one home run, Freeland hasn't done much overall at the plate. Miguel Rojas started Opening Day at second base versus a righty but has not been in the lineup against a right-hander since then. That will likely change soon, as he'll be needed at shortstop some with Mookie Betts (oblique) out, though Hyeseong Kim was recalled and drew the first start at shortstop against a righty since Betts went down.

– The Dodgers handed Dalton Rushing consecutive starts at catcher Sunday and Monday and he responded by homering three times in those two games. Obviously, he's not going to overtake Will Smith as the team's starting catcher anytime soon, but it's possible the Dodgers work Rushing into the lineup more often as the season goes on to prevent wear and tear with Smith. That said, it's going to be very difficult for Rushing to have fantasy value in redraft leagues unless Smith gets injured.

San Diego Padres

– New skipper Craig Stammen has used three different leadoff hitters already, with Fernando Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth and Ramon Laureano all getting turns at the top of the batting order. It's been Laureano there for each of the last two contests, once against a righty and once against a lefty. Laureano began the season as the No. 7 hitter for the Padres, but he's been steadily moving up. Cronenworth went from batting leadoff in three straight games to batting eighth (three time) or ninth (once) over the last four tilts.

– Miguel Andujar has garnered six starts at DH but has started only twice in six contests against righties. He's played only one inning in the field. Meanwhile, Nick Castellanos has started three games at DH and one apiece at first base and left field. The left-handed-hitting Gavin Sheets started at first base against a southpaw Opening Day but has been absent from the lineup the next three times versus lefties. Andujar and Castellanos could continue to share playing time in the DH slot, with Castellanos and Ty France subbing in for Sheets at first base against left-handers.

San Francisco Giants

– Luis Arraez hit leadoff in the first two games for the Giants and Jung Hoo Lee occupied the spot in the third contest. However, it's been Willy Adames batting leadoff in each of the eight games since then. It's the first time in his career that Adames has been used regularly in the leadoff spot. He is typically a slow starter, and this season has been no different, with a .664 OPS and 28.3 percent strikeout rate through his first 11 contests.

– With Rafael Devers limited to DH for a while due to a lingering hamstring issue, Casey Schmitt drew seven consecutive starts at first base to begin the season. He has been out of the lineup for each of the last four tilts while battling a back issue, and Devers has returned to playing first base for the last two of those games. Jerar Encarnacion did not start any of the first seven games of the season, but with Schmitt shelved, he's been in there for each of the last four contests. Encarnacion could get a little run at DH now that Devers is healthy enough to play first base.